Atlantic Senior Caden Andersen concentrating on Defense and Shooting

(Atlantic) Atlantic senior guard Caden Andersen will be playing a shooting guard role this season for the Trojans basketball team. Andersen scored 73 points in 22 game appearances one year ago.

Caden Andersen says offensively, the type of game will dictate the tempo.

Andersen says the team is working on a defensive principle in the preseason.

Andersen is impressed with the team’s depth.

Last season Andersen hauled in 56 rebounds, dished out 18 assists and 13 steals, and shot 43 percent from the field and 62.5 percent from the free throw line.

Atlantic starts the season on Friday night at home against Glenwood.