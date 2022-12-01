ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Western Iowa Today

Atlantic Senior Caden Andersen concentrating on Defense and Shooting

By Tom Robinson
Western Iowa Today
Western Iowa Today
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0cOeud_0jTYxFnd00

(Atlantic) Atlantic senior guard Caden Andersen will be playing a shooting guard role this season for the Trojans basketball team. Andersen scored 73 points in 22 game appearances one year ago.

Caden Andersen says offensively, the type of game will dictate the tempo.

Andersen says the team is working on a defensive principle in the preseason.

Andersen is impressed with the team’s depth.

Last season Andersen hauled in 56 rebounds, dished out 18 assists and 13 steals, and shot 43 percent from the field and 62.5 percent from the free throw line.

Atlantic starts the season on Friday night at home against Glenwood.

Comments / 0

Related
Western Iowa Today

Clarinda Hosts Atlantic in Conference Boys’ Basketball

(Clarinda) Clarinda enters tonight’s Hawkeye Ten boys’ basketball game unblemished at 3-0. The Cardinals have wins over Nodaway Valley, Red Oak, and St. Albert. Head Coach Rod Eberly says the team is showing resilience, coming from behind on several occasions. He likes how his crew rebounds, with an average of 40 rebounds per contest. The Cardinals are led offensively by Tayden Brown’s 14-points-per-game average.
Western Iowa Today

Griswold boys wrestlers come in 12th at Treynor

(Treynor) Kinsley-Pierson won the Treynor Invitational by a wide margin while Panorama edged Treynor in a tight race for second. There 14 boys teams competing at Treynor on Saturday. Griswold scored 36 points to finish 12th. Heavyweight RJ Dishong had the top showing for the Tigers in 4th place. Ridyk...
Western Iowa Today

Audubon Girls Varsity Tournament Results

(Audubon) AHSTW, SWAT, and Audubon were among the local teams that made up the 18-team girls wrestling tourney in Audubon on Saturday. AHSTW got a win from Bella Canada. She went 2-0 on the day with a couple of decision victories. Audubon had Emily Foran come in 3rd place. Rachael...
Western Iowa Today

Harlan places 3rd at home boys wrestling tourney

(Harlan) The Dan Hill Invitational was won by Winterset with 233 points. Logan-Magnolia placed 2nd with 193.5, followed by Harlan’s 166. 11 teams competed at Harlan on Saturday. Harlan was led by 182-pounder Bret Van Baale and 195-pounder Zane Bendorf each going undefeated to win their weight class. Jesse...
Western Iowa Today

Creston Man Charged In West Des Moines Stabbing

(West Des Moines, IA) — A man’s facing charges after an early morning stabbing outside the Jordan Creek Parkway Hy-Vee. Police say 30-year-old Dakota Nordstrom of Creston is accused of stabbing a 37-year-old man in the leg in a vehicle. Nordstrom is facing Attempted Murder, Burglary, and other charges.
Western Iowa Today

Amber McClain Obituary

Amber McClain, age 82 of Adair, died at Community Care Center in Stuart, Iowa on Thursday, December 1, 2022. Graveside services will be held at 11 am, Saturday, December 10, 2022, at the Orient Cemetery in Orient, Iowa. Visitation with the family present will be held at the Schmidt Family Funeral Home in Adair, Friday, December 9, 2022, from 5 pm until 7 pm. Memorial can be made to the United Methodist Church in Adair, Iowa and can be left or mailed to the funeral home at P.O. Box 523 – Atlantic, IA 50022. Schmidt Family Funeral Home in Adair, Iowa is caring for Amber and her family at this time and condolences can be sent at: schmidtfamilyfh.com.
Western Iowa Today

Robert Scott Obituary

Robert Clarence Scott, son of Frank and Eva (Zance) Scott, born on June 19, 1923, died on Monday, November 28, 2022 at the age of 99 years, 5 months and 9 days. Robert attended Abraham Lincoln Highschool, graduating with the class of 1942. He enlisted into the Navy in 1942, Robert married Coralyn Carspecken on October 23, 1944, in Oakland, California. To this union, two children were born, Kenneth and Katherine (Scott) Carter. He was Honorably Discharged December 1, 1945, as an Aviation Electrician mate 1st class. He then started helping farmers in several different places. He farmed for himself before retiring in 1999. He lived in Atlantic before moving to Council Bluffs.
Western Iowa Today

Mills County Sheriff’s Report

(Mills Co) The Mills County Sheriff’s Office arrested 41-year-old Eurvin Ray Morgan Jr., of Omaha, Nebraska, on November 29th for Theft 2nd. Aaron Wade Opdyke, 34, of Malvern, was arrested November 30th for Driving under Suspension, Fraudulent use of Registration and Failure to Provide Proof of Financial Liability. Bond was set at $300.
Western Iowa Today

Three injured in Mills County accident

(Mills Co) Three people were transported to the hospital following a two-vehicle accident in Mills County on Friday. The Mills County Sheriff’s Office says 45-year-old Joseph Bredberg, of Council Bluffs, was driving a 2005 Nissan northbound on 315th Street, approaching the intersection of Highway 34 and 315th Street to turn westbound onto Highway 34. 52-year-old Melissa Pedersen, of Council Bluffs, was driving a 2004 Dodge eastbound on Highway 34, approaching the intersection. A witness was stopped facing westbound on Highway 34 in the turning lane, waiting to turn southbound onto 315th Street. Bredberg failed to yield upon the left turn and was broadsided by Pedersen’s vehicle.
Western Iowa Today

Fatal accident in Mills County

(Mills Co) The Mills County Sheriff’s Office responded to a single-vehicle accident near the intersection of Mulloney Avenue and 330th Street at 12:01 p.m. today (Monday). Upon arrival, Deputies found a silver Toyota Rav4 had left the roadway and struck a tree in the north ditch. An investigation of the scene concluded the vehicle had partially gone off the roadway while traversing the curve. The driver tried to correct the vehicle back onto the roadway, in doing so, lost control of the vehicle, causing the collision with a tree. The driver and sole occupant, Brooke Samms of Malvern, died at the scene.
Western Iowa Today

Atlantic School Board Considering New Playground at Washington Elementary

(Atlantic) The Atlantic School Board on Wednesday discussed replacing the Washington Elementary Playground. The PTO approached Schools Superintendent Steve Barber a couple of years ago with concerns about the current facility. Barber says the district spent some money on an assessment study. Barber says Synder and Associates presented the School...
Western Iowa Today

Pilot Killed in Adams County Plane Crash

(Adams County) A fatal plane crash in Adams County is under investigation. The Iowa State Patrol says the plane left the Corning Municipal Airport just before 12:40 p.m. on Monday. They say the plane struck a power line during takeoff, killing the pilot. The pilot was the only person on board. Their name has not yet been released.
Western Iowa Today

Sandra Hanson Obituary

Funeral services for 84-year-old Sandra Hanson of Atlantic, formerly of Manilla, will be held on Thursday, December 8, 2022, at 2 pm at the Ohde Funeral Home in Manilla. Visitation will be on the same day, beginning at 12:30 pm and at the Ohde Funeral Home in Manilla. The burial will take place in the Nishnabotna Cemetery in Manilla.
Western Iowa Today

Lyle Nordby Obituary

A Memorial Service for 71 year old Lyle L. Nordby, of Irwin, Iowa, will be held Saturday, December 17 at 3:00 p.m. at Pauley Jones Funeral Home in Harlan. Visitation is Saturday, December 17 from 1:00 to 3:00 p.m. at Pauley Jones Funeral Home in Harlan. Pauley Jones Funeral Home...
Western Iowa Today

Creston Police Report

(Creston) The Creston Police Department arrested three people and received a theft report. Police arrested 41-year-old Gregory James Clair of Creston Thursday at the Creston Union County Law Enforcement Center. Authorities charged Clair with 18 counts of Sex Abuse-Child Under 12, four counts of Incest, and two counts of Continuous Sexual Abuse of a Child. Clair is being held in the Union County Jail on $495,000 cash.
Western Iowa Today

Emerson Fry Obituary

Funeral Services for 71 year old Emerson Fry of rural Audubon will be Thursday, December 8th at 10:30 at the Kessler Funeral Home in Audubon. Family will meet with friends one hour prior to the service. Burial will be at the Maple Grove Cemetery in Audubon. The Kessler Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Western Iowa Today

Western Iowa Today

Atlantic, IA
20K+
Followers
23K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Local News, Sports, Weather and Obituaries from Western Iowa.

 https://www.westerniowatoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy