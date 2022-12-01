Read full article on original website
Italy to introduce 26% capital gains tax on digital asset profits
Italy’s budget for 2023 includes plans to impose a 26% capital gains tax on digital asset profits exceeding €2,000 (~US$2,111), according to a report by Bloomberg. Taxpayers can be subject to a lesser 14% rate if they declare the value of their digital assets as of January 1, 2023, to authorities.
New York wants to charge digital currency firms seeking to be regulated
As the era of regulation kicks into high gear after the most recent digital currency market implosion, the New York State Department of Financial Services (NYDFS) has proposed a change in state laws to charge digital currency firms costs related to regulating them. The proposed law would not unfairly target...
Hungary vetoes EU Ukraine aid, deepening rift with Brussels
A rift between the European Union and member state Hungary has deepened after Budapest vetoed an 18-billion euro financial aid package to Kyiv, exacerbating a dispute over the rule of law in the country and Prime Minister Viktor Orban's outlook over Russia's invasion of Ukraine
US court orders digital asset fraudster to pay $2.8M following CFTC tussle
The Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) has scored a significant win in court against Jeremy Spence, a digital asset trader charged with misrepresentation and obtaining false pretense. The District Court for the Southern District of New York ordered Spence to pay $2.8 million to the victims of his Ponzi scheme,...
Australia: Scammers luring digital asset owners with fake paper wallets
Australian scammers are using fake paper wallets to target unsuspecting digital asset owners before fleecing them, police in the southeastern state of New South Wales have revealed. According to a social media announcement by the NSW police, a number of people in the state have fallen for this trick and...
Trump Had Hidden $19.8 Million Loan From North Korea-Linked Company As President: Report
Trump failed to disclose the loan, which was paid off months after he took office, Forbes reported.
Update: The Sending Of A Fourth $1,400 Stimulus Check [Opinion]
63% of Americans support the federal government sending more stimulus checks. Inflation has plagued the country plenty, after the pandemic. Since the midterm elections, discussion about stimulus checks has returned among experts. Analysts monitoring it are weighing in on the likelihood of a fourth payment. Do these professional observers think Americans will get the money? What will happen to the child tax credit benefits?
Flagship of China's 'Godfather of Cardiovascular Surgery' Slices Towards IPO
OrbusNeich Medical has been approved for a Hong Kong IPO, and plans to use listing proceeds to boost its stable of more than 40 products approved over two decades. The medical device maker gets more than 80% of its revenue overseas, shielding it from low prices demanded by China’s centralized procurement system for medical devices.
10% of global economy will be on the blockchain by 2027; we’re betting on it: Ketan Makwana on CoinGeek Backstage
In recent years, blockchain technology has attracted billions of dollars in investment as it breaks into every other industry. As Ketan Makwana revealed, investment in blockchain will only rise, and with 10% of the global economy predicted to be on the blockchain in five years, his venture capital firm is betting on Bitcoin SV (BSV).
German court dismisses challenge to 750 billion euro EU recovery fund
BERLIN, Dec 6 (Reuters) - Germany's constitutional court on Tuesday threw out a legal challenge to the European Union's 750-billion-euro ($786 billion) recovery fund, which saw the EU take on joint debt to help member states overcome the COVID-19 crisis.
Facebook moderation system favours ‘business partners’, says oversight board
‘Cross-check’ system appears to protect users who generate high revenue from content moderation more than ordinary users
Gareth Soloway tells CoinGeek Weekly Livestream FTX fiasco will bring final market flush out
Pro trader Gareth Soloway joined Kurt Wuckert Jr. on the CoinGeek Weekly Livestream to talk about the FTX fiasco and what it means for the digital currency markets. Turmoil in the digital currency markets—Soloway’s thoughts. Soloway is a pro trader with a wealth of experience in all markets....
Where do blockchain and ‘crypto’ go from here?
Since Sam Bankman-Fried’s FTX and Alameda went bust, digital assets prices are down roughly 20% across the board. This has caused many investors, bankers, financiers, observers, journalists, and blockchain enthusiasts to conclude that the industry’s reputation has taken a hit that will be difficult to recover from. In...
Pay for storage using Proof of Retrievability on Bitcoin
This post was first published on Medium. We develop a novel method for a user to pay for cloud storage. Compared to traditional cloud storage such as Amazon’s S3, the user does not have to trust the server. We use Bitcoin smart contracts to ensure the payment is contingent upon the server‘s Proof of Retrievability (PoR), which can only be produced if the data is still available and can be retrieved if needed.
'Political pawns': Livid railway workers warn Biden's union agreement will 'definitely' impact next election
The third-largest rail union in America, as well as railroad workers, are looking ahead after President Biden signed into law a measure to avert a rail strike.
Was this BSV’s bottom?
It was only about six weeks ago that the world was hit with the news that a former Norwegian school teacher who hates the use of his given name had every right to mentally abuse people with neurological disabilities as long as their victims are generally disliked by lots of anonymous accounts on social media.
South Korea’s Science Ministry unveils metaverse strategy, ethical principles for industry operators
South Korea’s Ministry of Science and ICT (MSIT) has made public a metaverse strategy to guide the country’s foray into virtual worlds. According to a press statement by the MSIT, the strategy will assist South Korea “to better respond to disruptive innovation and emerging new technologies, and be prepared for the future.” The roadmap rests on four major areas, which Head of MSIT Lim Hyesook says will give the country a headstart over others in the industry.
Watchdog finds evidence of ‘rocket and feather’ fuel prices
Drivers have been the victim of “rocket and feather” pricing by fuel retailers this year, the competition watchdog has found.The Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) said diesel has been particularly affected by the behaviour, in which pump prices quickly reflect rising wholesale costs but are slow to fall when costs drop.This could be driven by the extreme volatility of prices and supply in 2022″, according to the CMA.The watchdog said it will investigate the issue further.In the update on its road fuel market study, the CMA described 2022 as “the most volatile” for fuel prices since reliable records began.Prices rose...
Reserve Bank of India launches country’s first retail CBDC pilot
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has kickstarted the first pilot for its central bank digital currency (CBDC), the e–rupee. The pilot began on December 1, 2022, according to a press statement signed by Yogesh Dayal, chief general manager of the RBI. In October, the central bank hinted that the experiment will launch in December, and the latest release provides clarity to all interested parties.
Maersk, IBM shut down blockchain-enabled supply chain project over lack of commercial viability
Danish shipping giant Maersk and multinational technology company IBM have announced they are winding up TradeLens, their joint project citing the lack of the mettle to operate as an independent business. TradeLens was a collaborative venture by both entities seeking to use blockchain to improve the supply chain industry. Founded...
