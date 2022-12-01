Drivers have been the victim of “rocket and feather” pricing by fuel retailers this year, the competition watchdog has found.The Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) said diesel has been particularly affected by the behaviour, in which pump prices quickly reflect rising wholesale costs but are slow to fall when costs drop.This could be driven by the extreme volatility of prices and supply in 2022″, according to the CMA.The watchdog said it will investigate the issue further.In the update on its road fuel market study, the CMA described 2022 as “the most volatile” for fuel prices since reliable records began.Prices rose...

