Read full article on original website
Related
Neumann-Goretti’s Eric Gentry, One of Most Unique Defenders in College Football, Turned His Imposing Height into His Greatest Strength
By his junior year at Neuman-Goretti High in Philadelphia, USC linebacker Eric Gentry grew to an impressive height of six feet six, writes Ryan Kartje for the Los Angeles Times. His weight took a bit longer to catch up, and the young player soon found himself struggling to feel comfortable...
Donna Urian, Board Chair, YMCA of Greater Brandywine and Shareholder at Fischer Cunnane & Associates
Donna Urian, Board Chair of the YMCA of Greater Brandywine and Shareholder at Fischer Cunnane & Associates Ltd, spoke to MONTCO Today about growing up in Springfield and Glen Mills. As the oldest of six children, she sold greeting cards door-to-door at age 10 to earn her own money. She chose a career in accounting because she had an aptitude for math and, as a single parent, wanted a job that would be in demand to support her family.
MONTCO Careers – Penn State Great Valley
Located in Malvern, Penn State Great Valley is a special mission campus and graduate school of the Pennsylvania State University. Its academic programs include engineering, information science, MBA, data analytics, finance, and leadership. Assistant Director of Admissions. This position will oversee day-to-day operations and staff as they relate to the...
CrimeWatch Item: Lansdale Police Pick Up Third Grader
A third-grade student at York Avenue Elementary School was recently picked up by officers from the Lansdale Police Department, according to a report filed by CrimeWatch. The officers who transported her took her not to the station house, but rather, to her school. And she smiled the whole way. The...
General Recreation: Playground Nurtures Whole Child at Oak Knoll School
General Recreation in Newtown Square often has client projects that are years in the making but sometimes the creation of a great playground, like one at Oak Knoll School, is very swift.
‘I Wanted to Go Against the Grain’ 6abc Icon Jim Gardner Closes out 45 Year Tenure
Jim Gardner will hang up his hat at 6 ABC affter 45 years.Photo byJim Graham. 6abc veteran anchor Jim Gardner is from New York, but he’s called he’s made it a point to call the Philadelphia area his home.
Two Montco-Located Waterways Hope to Float to Distinction of Pa. River of the Year
It’s a north-south v. east-west war of the waterways in Montgomery County, as two local recreational assets vie to become the 2023 Pa. River of the Year. Nate File’s story on the competition was aboard a recent Philadelphia Inquirer edition. Two of the watercourses on the ballot are...
MCCC Opens Innovative Wellness Center in Pottstown to Help Students Succeed
The Sensory Room is a space to decompress, unplug, and relax. The room has calming lighting and textures, a variety of seating options, and cleanable multi-sensory equipment, comfort objects, fidget toys, etc. MCCC’s most recent innovation is its new Wellness Center – a centralized tiered system of wellness resources to...
‘One of the Best Manhattans in a Bottle’: Whiskey From Pottstown Distillery Earns High Praise
The small-batch whiskey by Pottstown’s Manatawny Still Works is one of the best and most interesting Manhattans in a bottle currently available, reported Jonah Flicker for the Robb Report. Its kick is ideal for chasing away the early Dec. chill. Manatawny’s master distiller Max Pfeffer focuses on producing four-grain...
Montgomery County Donor Sought to Give the Ultimate Holiday Present: A New Kidney
The local entrepreneur is currently looking for an eligible donor for a live-saving procedure.Photo byKidney2Don.com. An area resident is currently in search of a new kidney, and he is looking to the greater Delaware Valley to help him find an eligible donor.
Lafayette Hill Man — Abandoned as a Toddler in 1932 — Fulfills Christmas Wish to Find Long-Lost Family
Jim Scott, with two daughters.Photo byJustin Vellucci at the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review. Lafayette Hill resident Jim Scott, 90, issued a 2016 Christmas wish: to reconnect with possible remnants of his birth family. Scott, abandoned as a toddler in 1932 in Pittsburgh, lost all familial connections. Justin Vellucci chronicled Scott’s family tree search in the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review.
Weekend Wanderer: The Thanksgiving That Almost Was
I know Thanksgiving is over. I mean, my Christmas decorations have been up for a week. But I have to tell you about the Thanksgiving that almost was. Over Halloween, my brother told me he wasn’t hosting Thanksgiving this year. “I’ll just put together a little something to eat...
Neumann Professor Teaches Nurses Self-Care so They can Cope With the Job
Professor Elizabeth Loeper teaches her nursing students about self-care at Neumann University. Neumann University offers a course on nursing self-care to help them with the fallout from the COVID crisis and the stress of multi-tasking among healthcare worker shortages, writes Kathleen E. Carey for the Daily Times. “There’s so much...
Local Attorney’s Immigration Advocacy Lands Her L’Oreal Paris Women of Worth Honor
A local lawyer is getting national recognition for her immigration advocacy nonprofit. Phoenixville attorney Rachel Rutter founded Project Libertad in 2015, which represents immigrant children for free or at a low cost, writes Karin Mallet for WFMZ 69 News. She quit her full-time job in 2020 to dive into her...
Montgomery County’s Array of 2022 Holiday Displays will Dazzle and Delight
Young and old will be drawn to the 2022 holiday displays throughout Montgomery County. The holiday season in Montgomery County is an immersive experience, engaging the eyes, ears, and heart of residents and visitors. The following list of 2022 holiday displays will wrap attendees in a 360-degree blanket of Yuletide cheer.
Holy Family University Hosted Clinic for Flu Vaccine, COVID-19 Booster at Philadelphia Campus
Holy Family University recently held a clinic for residents who wanted to catch up on their flu vaccines and COVID-19 boosters. The event was held at the school’s Stevenson Lane Residence, located at 9801 Frankford Avenue in Philadelphia, at the school’s city campus. The clinic took place on Nov. 30 from 11 AM to 3 PM.
Despite Array of Upscale Montco Food Stores, This Workaday Brand Is Favored
When heading out to refill their pantries or grab what’s required for the day’s meals, grocery shoppers in Montgomery County have plenty of choices. Ryan Mulligan, in the Philadelphia Business Journal, reported a Food Trade News analysis of the area’s go-to spots for household staples. Among the...
Former Horsham CRE Site Being Reimagined as Think-Tank Location for Healthcare Entrepreneurs
Photo byJohn George at The Philadelphia Business Journal. The Horsham site of a former mail order pharmacy is being redesigned as the Center for Diagnostic Discovery, an entrepreneurial environment for healthcare innovation. John George broke the story in the Philadelphia Business Journal.
Ho-Ho-Holy Mackerel! Area’s 2022 Holiday Calendar Is a Stuffed Stocking of Seasonal Splendor
It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas around Montgomery County, with special events, displays, dining, and libation opportunities stretching from northeast Bryn Athyn to southwest Pottstown — and everywhere in between.
MONTCO Today Seeks Your Feedback in Brief Survey
American Community Journals is in the process of gathering information from readers about their MONTCO Today experience. We invite you to share with us your feelings as a MONTCO Today reader by answering a few questions in a brief survey found below.
MONTCO.Today
Montgomery County, PA
15K+
Followers
14K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
MONTCO.Today celebrates Montgomery County’s prosperity and quality of place by sharing positive, upbeat, and concise news stories and content, making us the ideal source to follow if you are someone who lives, works, plays, or visits this incredible county. American Community Journal’s is the publisher of MONTCO.Today and is one of four sister journals which includes BUCKSO.Today (Bucks County), DELCO.Today (Delaware County), and VISTA.Today (Chester County).https://montco.today/
Comments / 0