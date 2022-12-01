ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Donna Urian, Board Chair, YMCA of Greater Brandywine and Shareholder at Fischer Cunnane & Associates

Donna Urian, Board Chair of the YMCA of Greater Brandywine and Shareholder at Fischer Cunnane & Associates Ltd, spoke to MONTCO Today about growing up in Springfield and Glen Mills. As the oldest of six children, she sold greeting cards door-to-door at age 10 to earn her own money. She chose a career in accounting because she had an aptitude for math and, as a single parent, wanted a job that would be in demand to support her family.
MONTCO Careers – Penn State Great Valley

Located in Malvern, Penn State Great Valley is a special mission campus and graduate school of the Pennsylvania State University. Its academic programs include engineering, information science, MBA, data analytics, finance, and leadership. Assistant Director of Admissions. This position will oversee day-to-day operations and staff as they relate to the...
CrimeWatch Item: Lansdale Police Pick Up Third Grader

A third-grade student at York Avenue Elementary School was recently picked up by officers from the Lansdale Police Department, according to a report filed by CrimeWatch. The officers who transported her took her not to the station house, but rather, to her school. And she smiled the whole way. The...
MCCC Opens Innovative Wellness Center in Pottstown to Help Students Succeed

The Sensory Room is a space to decompress, unplug, and relax. The room has calming lighting and textures, a variety of seating options, and cleanable multi-sensory equipment, comfort objects, fidget toys, etc. MCCC’s most recent innovation is its new Wellness Center – a centralized tiered system of wellness resources to...
Lafayette Hill Man — Abandoned as a Toddler in 1932 — Fulfills Christmas Wish to Find Long-Lost Family

Jim Scott, with two daughters.Photo byJustin Vellucci at the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review. Lafayette Hill resident Jim Scott, 90, issued a 2016 Christmas wish: to reconnect with possible remnants of his birth family. Scott, abandoned as a toddler in 1932 in Pittsburgh, lost all familial connections. Justin Vellucci chronicled Scott’s family tree search in the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review.
Weekend Wanderer: The Thanksgiving That Almost Was

I know Thanksgiving is over. I mean, my Christmas decorations have been up for a week. But I have to tell you about the Thanksgiving that almost was. Over Halloween, my brother told me he wasn’t hosting Thanksgiving this year. “I’ll just put together a little something to eat...
Neumann Professor Teaches Nurses Self-Care so They can Cope With the Job

Professor Elizabeth Loeper teaches her nursing students about self-care at Neumann University. Neumann University offers a course on nursing self-care to help them with the fallout from the COVID crisis and the stress of multi-tasking among healthcare worker shortages, writes Kathleen E. Carey for the Daily Times. “There’s so much...
MONTCO Today Seeks Your Feedback in Brief Survey

American Community Journals is in the process of gathering information from readers about their MONTCO Today experience. We invite you to share with us your feelings as a MONTCO Today reader by answering a few questions in a brief survey found below.
