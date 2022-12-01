Read full article on original website
Little Rock, December 05 High School 🏀 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏀 games in Little Rock. The Ahlf Junior High School basketball team will have a game with Little Rock Christian Academy on December 05, 2022, 14:30:00.
KTLO
Greene scores 25, leads UAPB over Arkansas Baptist
PINE BLUFF, Ark. (AP) – Chris Greene had 25 points in UAPB’s 59-41 victory against Arkansas Baptist on Saturday. Greene was 8 of 10 shooting, including 3 for 5 from distance, and went 6 for 6 from the line for the Golden Lions (3-7). Shaun Doss added 15 points and 12 rebounds.
Jayda Curry Flirts With Triple-Double in Cal Women's Basketball Win
Bears roll to easy win over Arkansas-Pine Bluff; a tougher challenge awaits on Sunday
KTLO
Brazile, No. 11 Arkansas break away from San Jose State
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (AP) – Trevon Brazile scored 23 points and No. 11 Arkansas pulled away in the second half to beat San Jose State 99-58 Saturday. The Razorbacks (7-1) led 40-35 at the break before erupting. It was the first men’s basketball matchup between the schools. Ricky Council...
Football coach Tommy Shoemaker out at Central Arkansas Christian
By Kyle Sutherland Tommy Shoemaker confirmed via phone that he is no longer the head coach at Central Arkansas Christian. Chris Morse, who coaches the offensive and defensive lines, will take over in an interim role. Shoemaker has been at CAC since 2008 and led the Mustangs to an ...
arkansasrazorbacks.com
Ticket Info for Hogs in The Rock
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – Ticket information for the Razorbacks’ game at Dickey-Stephens Park, home of the Seattle Mariners’ Double-A affiliate Arkansas Travelers, has been finalized. Arkansas returns to North Little Rock to square off against Lipscomb at 6 p.m. Tuesday, May 2. Excluding the pandemic-affected 2020 and 2021...
KTLO
L.R. Parkview wins 1st state football title in 44 years
Little Rock Parkview’s football team was able to capture its first state championship since 1978. The Patriots won the Class 5A title game 31-21 over Shiloh Christian Saturday at War Memorial Stadium in Little Rock. Eric McGehee completed seven passes out of 12 attempts for Parkview for 144 yards...
KTLO
Pulaski Academy claims 4th consecutive state championship
Pulaski Academy was able to claim its fourth consecutive state football championship Saturday in Little Rock. The Bruins won the Class 6A title game 42-35 over Greenwood. Kel Busby was 19-of-31 passing for P.A. with 262 yards and two interceptions, and he also had 12 carries for 51 yards and three touchdowns. Kenny Jordan had 35 rushes for 192 yards and three scores, and Jaylin McKinney caught 12 passes for 118 yards. For Greenwood, Hunter Houston completed 28 passes out of 43 attempts for 369 yards, three touchdowns and an interception; and L.J. Robins had eight catches for 127 yards and two scores.
KATV
7 on 7: The biggest stories from last week you might've missed
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Here are the biggest news stories that had you all talking during the week of Nov. 27 - Dec. 3:. 1. Arkansas high school coach not returning to football program. LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The school board voted against renewing Coach Van Paschal’s contract in...
What’s happening this weekend in central Arkansas?
With the holidays in full-swing, there is no shortage of wonderful activities and entertainment happening in the Natural State.
See Stunning Holiday Lights at This ‘Must See’ Arkansas Attraction
If you want to see something special this Christmas season then be sure to put this destination on your list. This Arkansas treasure is nestled in the Ouachita Mountains on the shores of Lake Hamilton. It's beautiful all year round but at Christmas time? It is spectacular. It's Garvan Woodland Gardens in Hot Springs.
Little Rock church educates community on best ways to handle money
A local church is on a mission to help the community learn the best ways to handle money.
Metro Area Bass Club holds 30th anniversary awards banquet
There was a big celebration this weekend in North Little Rock.
Where to see festive holiday lights in central Arkansas
ARKANSAS, USA — Central Arkansas is ready to celebrate the holidays with these festive light displays that are fun for the whole family!. Garvan Gardens Winter Garden Festival in Hot Springs. Where: Garvan Gardens - 550 Arkridge Road, Hot Springs National Park. When: Nov. 19 - Dec. 31, 4...
Family remembers and honors Arkansas teen’s life after deadly shooting
Little Rock, Ark – It has been more than a year and half since 15-year-old Daylon Burnett was shot inside a Watson Chapel Junior High School and later died. With Burnett’s birthday approaching his family is sharing his memory. Lakeisha Lee is the mother of Burnett and says he would be turning 17 years old […]
KATV
Pedestrian dead after Friday evening traffic collision near Little Rock middle school
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — A pedestrian is dead after being struck by a vehicle in Little Rock on Friday. According to the Little Rock police, the accident happened in the 1000 block of East Roosevelt Road. Police said that MEMS responded and transported the pedestrian to an area hospital...
KHBS
Million dollar Powerball lottery ticket sold in Arkansas
Little Rock, AR, USA — The Arkansas Scholarship Lottery released Monday that Saturday's drawing of the Powerball lottery jackpot netted one winning ticket in Arkansas. The $1 million dollar ticket was sold at the Kum & Go at 1775 Old Morrilton Highway in Conway. It was the only $1 million dollar ticket sold in the United States for Saturday's drawing, a release stated.
tinyhousetalk.com
24-foot Little Rock Tiny House w/ a Lift Bed for $30,000
Here’s an awesome, affordable tiny house on wheels for sale in Little Rock, Arizona. The main bed is on a pulley system, so it can be lifted out of the living room space during the daytime to provide maximum space!. A galley kitchen takes up one wall of the...
KTLO
Small possibility for wintry mix Sunday morning
Temperatures will get a little colder Saturday night and Sunday morning, bringing a possibility of a wintry mix. Meteorologist Willie Gilmore from the National Weather Service office in North Little Rock says the chance for winter weather is small. Listen:. Gilmore says forecasters are not expecting much in the way...
Pine Bluff police arrest suspect in homicide of teen
PINE BLUFF, Ark. — Officers with the Pine Bluff Police Department have now made an arrest regarding the shooting death of a 15-year-old victim. The department first opened a homicide investigation back in July. There were two suspects identified early on in the investigation which resulted in the arrest...
