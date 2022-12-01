ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The only festive wines you’ll need this Christmas

By NewsChain Lifestyle
newschain
 5 days ago
Christmas Day deserves good wine.

From savouring a glass of something special, to wines with broad appeal, one thing’s for sure – the myriad of flavours on the menu should to be punctuated by wines with enough deliciousness to stand up to the occasion.

Here’s what Santa’s helpers have selected to cheer you through the foodie feast…

1. M&S Feteasca Regala 2021, Romania, £7, Marks &Spencer, in-store

Floral, with an off-dry edge, enticing scents of white peach and blossom are flanked by hints of honeysuckle with red apple and pear fruit flavours. It’s all kept lively by a juicy, zesty finish – making it perfect for trays of spicy canapes and festive mix of Asian party food.

2. Co-op Irresistible Gavi Broglia 2021, Italy, £8.50, Co-op, in-store

A solid, crowd pleasing white with a vibrant, silky mouthfeel, this gorgeous Gavi layers in generous peach, pear and citrusy flavours, with a streak of almond on the zippy, mouth-watering finish. Ideal with sushi, light seafood starters or sea bass ceviche for pescatarians.

3. No1 Astolabe Awatere Sauvignon Blanc, New Zealand, currently £8.99 from £11.99, Waitrose

Here we have a super-sleek sauvignon blanc with well cut nettly grassy aromas, racy citrus, tropical and herbaceous fruit with a crisp, saline edge driving the long finish. With a thrilling freshness, it’s one for goats cheese salad, smoked salmon starters, guacamole, chicken with lemon and garlic, and bags of roasted veggies.

4. Penfolds Max’s Chardonnay 2019, Australia, currently £15.99 from £19.99, Waitrose

Polished and inviting in a modern style, this is a top-notch white from Australia’s most famous producer. Bright with well-judged creaminess and tropical accents, ripe stone fruit flavours are followed by a touch of lemon curd and pear drops, showing well balanced acidity on the long, juicy finish. A golden ticket with roast turkey and bread sauce, creamy truffle chicken or posh prawn cocktail.

5. Des Tourelles Claret Bordeaux 2020, France, £5, Tesco

Christmas wouldn’t be Christmas without a good claret – and this is a fantastic find at a fiver. A soft, approachable style with ample black cherry and plummy fruit cloaked with savoury spices, it will complement an array of dishes, especially Christmas pork and seasonal stuffing.

6. Sainsbury’s TTD Château Auzines Corbières No 14, France, currently £9 from £10, Sainsbury’s

Very inviting, this ripe, bushy red throws off gorgeous herbal aromas warmed by the sun. Rich and full-bodied with a forest floor of black fruit interwoven with soft spice, thyme and shrubby herbs, it’s a winner with pates and terrines, roast goose and pigs in blankets.

7. Di Prima 2020 Terre Siciliane IGT, Italy, £12.49, Laithwaites

A sun-kissed red to swoon over, this fleshy, sumptuous syrah offers peppered blackberry fruit galore with flicks of soft spice through to the smooth, long, juicy finish. One for pepper-rubbed Yuletide steak or leg of lamb studded with garlic and rosemary.

8. Gabb Family Vineyards Cabernet Sauvignon 2020, Coastal Region, South Africa, £14.99, Majestic

A great price for a great wine, this concentrated cab sav is the definition of a broad-shouldered red. Ripe and upfront with waves of blackberry, cassis, vanilla and tobacco notes, followed by crushed blackberry flavours with a touch of saddle leather in the background, everything melds beautifully together from beginning to end. Think fillet steak or beef wellington.

9. Bodegas Palacio Glorioso Rioja Reserva 2017, Spain, £15, Ocado

Utterly gorgeous, this tempranillo temptress will leave you smitten with every sip. Voluptuous and velvety smooth, the wine spends 36 months in oak and massively over delivers with its beguiling, brambly aromas, concentrated palate carried by a lick of vanilla and sweet spice on the elegant finish. Enjoy with anything you fancy, but we’re thinking it will make your bronzed bird soar with chestnut stuffing, cranberry sauce and all the trimmings.

