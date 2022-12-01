Big Ten football Class of 2023 rankings before early signing period

The first of December means we have officially entered the month when the Class of 2023 will largely be locked up around the country. The early signing period begins on December 21, which means we are in the final few weeks before recruits begin submitting their letters of intent to the schools of their choosing. So how are the Big Ten schools looking on the national recruiting scene as we approach the early signing period, and how does the conference stack up against one another?

The following rankings are based off the 247Sports composite rankings . National rankings are highlighted for an idea of where each Big Ten team sits nationally. Also included is a look at the movement in the national and Big Ten rankings since our last look at the recruiting rankings, which was published on October 6 (we skipped November).

For the third straight month, we have also included future Big Ten members USC and UCLA as the Class of 2023 will end up playing the majority of their college football in the Big Ten. If the Big Ten makes any additional expansion moves, those schools will be added to our check-ins in the future.

Ohio State

6 (down 2)1 (no change)1917

USC

13 (no change)2 (up 1)20

Penn State

14 (down 2)3 (down 1)1915

Michigan

21 (up 7)4 (up 2)18

Iowa

25 (up 4)5 (up 2)20

Northwestern

28 (down 1)6 (down 1)19

Michigan State

30 (down 7)7 (down 3)12

Nebraska

33 (up 16)8 (up 4)15

Purdue

36 (up 1)9 (down 1)19

Minnesota

44 (down 5)10 (down 1)17

Illinois

47 (up 9)11 (up 3)19

Maryland

49 (down 3)12 (down 2)21

Rutgers

52 (down 4)13 (down 1)17

UCLA

61 (up 18)14 (up 2)10

Wisconsin

80 (down 26)15 (down 2)

Indiana

85 (down 16)16 (down 1)

