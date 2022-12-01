ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Big Ten football Class of 2023 rankings before early signing period

By Kevin McGuire
The first of December means we have officially entered the month when the Class of 2023 will largely be locked up around the country. The early signing period begins on December 21, which means we are in the final few weeks before recruits begin submitting their letters of intent to the schools of their choosing. So how are the Big Ten schools looking on the national recruiting scene as we approach the early signing period, and how does the conference stack up against one another?

The following rankings are based off the 247Sports composite rankings . National rankings are highlighted for an idea of where each Big Ten team sits nationally. Also included is a look at the movement in the national and Big Ten rankings since our last look at the recruiting rankings, which was published on October 6 (we skipped November).

For the third straight month, we have also included future Big Ten members USC and UCLA as the Class of 2023 will end up playing the majority of their college football in the Big Ten. If the Big Ten makes any additional expansion moves, those schools will be added to our check-ins in the future.

Ohio State

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zWAiW_0jTYwrIC00 Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

National ranking:
6 (down 2) Big Ten ranking: 1 (no change) Total commits: 19 Five-star commits: 1 Four-star commits: 17

For more Ohio State coverage, visit Buckeyes Wire .

USC

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2pemFS_0jTYwrIC00 Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

National ranking: 13 (no change) Big Ten ranking: 2 (up 1) Total commits: 20 Five-star commits: 2 Four-star commits: 8

For more USC coverage, visit Trojans Wire .

Penn State

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3yInp8_0jTYwrIC00 Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

National ranking: 14 (down 2) Big Ten ranking: 3 (down 1) Total commits: 19 Five-star commits: 0 Four-star commits: 15

For more Penn State coverage, visit Nittany Lions Wire .

Michigan

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1nQr16_0jTYwrIC00 Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

National ranking: 21 (up 7) Big Ten ranking: 4 (up 2) Total commits: 18 Five-star commits: 0 Four-star commits: 6

For more Michigan coverage, visit Wolverines Wire .

Iowa

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04lwW4_0jTYwrIC00 Jesse Johnson-USA TODAY Sports

National ranking: 25 (up 4) Big Ten ranking: 5 (up 2) Total commits: 20 Five-star commits: 1 Four-star commits: 1

For more Iowa coverage, visit Hawkeyes Wire .

Northwestern

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ysT6Q_0jTYwrIC00 Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

National ranking: 28 (down 1) Big Ten ranking: 6 (down 1) Total commits: 19 Five-star commits: 0 Four-star commits: 3

Michigan State

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3OASCR_0jTYwrIC00 Mike Carter-USA TODAY Sports

National ranking: 30 (down 7) Big Ten ranking: 7 (down 3) Total commits: 12 Five-star commits: 0 Four-star commits: 9

For more Michigan State coverage, visit Spartans Wire .

Nebraska

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11Roo5_0jTYwrIC00 Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

National ranking: 33 (up 16) Big Ten ranking: 8 (up 4) Total commits: 15 Five-star commits: 0 Four-star commits: 3

For more Nebraska coverage, visit Cornhuskers Wire .

Purdue

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0kT3CN_0jTYwrIC00 Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

National ranking: 36 (up 1) Big Ten ranking: 9 (down 1) Total commits: 19 Five-star commits: 0 Four-star commits: 1

Minnesota

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16qOns_0jTYwrIC00 Greg Bartram-USA TODAY Sports

National ranking: 44 (down 5) Big Ten ranking: 10 (down 1) Total commits: 17 Five-star commits: 0 Four-star commits: 1

Illinois

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DuvsV_0jTYwrIC00 Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

National ranking: 47 (up 9) Big Ten ranking: 11 (up 3) Total commits: 19 Five-star commits: 0 Four-star commits: 1

Maryland

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0edAVs_0jTYwrIC00 Mike Carter-USA TODAY Sports

National ranking: 49 (down 3) Big Ten ranking: 12 (down 2) Total commits: 21 Five-star commits: 0 Four-star commits: 0

Rutgers

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1nd95V_0jTYwrIC00 Matthew OHaren-USA TODAY Sports

National ranking: 52 (down 4) Big Ten ranking: 13 (down 1) Total commits: 17 Five-star commits: 0 Four-star commits: 0

For more Rutgers coverage, visit Rutgers Wire .

UCLA

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xIuof_0jTYwrIC00 Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

National ranking: 61 (up 18) Big Ten ranking: 14 (up 2) Total commits: 10 Five-star commits: 0 Four-star commits: 3

Wisconsin

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1SL4WW_0jTYwrIC00 Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

National ranking: 80 (down 26) Big Ten ranking: 15 (down 2) Total commits: 9 Five-star commits: 0 Four-star commits: 0

For more Wisconsin coverage, visit Badgers Wire .

Indiana

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10n9yI_0jTYwrIC00 Mike Carter-USA TODAY Sports

National ranking: 85 (down 16) Big Ten ranking: 16 (down 1) Total commits: 9 Five-star commits: 0 Four-star commits: 0

