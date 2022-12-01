Read full article on original website
Related
Trump Had Hidden $19.8 Million Loan From North Korea-Linked Company As President: Report
Trump failed to disclose the loan, which was paid off months after he took office, Forbes reported.
Hypebae
North Korea Has Reportedly Executed 3 High Schoolers for Distributing K-Dramas
North Korea has reportedly executed three teenagers for distributing and watching K-dramas from South Korea. As reported by outlets like Chosun Ilbo, three high school students were caught watching and importing TV shows from their neighboring country in early October. The act of consuming audiovisual content from South Korea is considered a crime as stated in a new law passed in December 2020. While underage individuals were not executed for disobeying the law previously, it seems the punishment is now applicable even to teenagers.
Channel 3000
Antony Blinken says Biden administration supports zero-Covid protesters in China
Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Sunday that the Biden administration supports the zero-COVID protesters in China, explaining that he will address the topic when he visits the country early next year. “Of course, we do,” Blinken told CNN’s Jake Tapper on “State of the Union” when asked about the...
Vladimir Putin 'Falls Down Stairs' & 'Soils Himself' Inside Moscow Home As His Health Is Questioned Yet Again
Vladimir Putin’s alleged battle with cancer has been called back into question after the Russian leader fell down a set of stairs and “soiled himself” earlier this week, RadarOnline.com has learned.The surprising incident reportedly took place on Wednesday night at the 70-year-old leader’s residence in Moscow.According to General SVR, an anti-Putin Telegram channel allegedly run by a former Kremlin spy, Putin fell five steps before landing on his tailbone.Even more surprising is the channel’s claim that Putin “involuntarily defecated” himself as a result of the “cancer affecting his stomach and bowels.”“Three bodyguards helped the president get to the nearest couch...
Explosion at Nuclear Airbase Just 150 Miles From Moscow Opens Stunning New Phase of War
Two explosions at major Russian military bases, including the Dyagilevo base near Ryazan just 150 miles from Moscow, mean the war in Ukraine has come right to Vladimir Putin’s doorstep. The explosions—which were unmanned drone strikes, a senior Ukrainian official told The New York Times—suggest Ukraine wanted to strike fear right in the heart of Russia.The second explosion struck the Engels-2 base, from which Tu-95 bombers have been pummeling Ukraine’s infrastructure over the last month.Engels and Ryazan are around 300 to 450 miles from the Ukrainian border, which is beyond the range of any known missiles in Ukraine’s possession, the...
Proud Boys Leader Enrique Tarrio Wants Jan. 6 Seditious Conspiracy Charge Dropped Because Feds Won’t Give Immunity to Defense Witness
The leader of the right-wing Proud Boys group charged with conspiring to use force against the government at the Capitol on Jan. 6 has asked a federal judge to dismiss the criminal charges against him, citing a defense witness’ alleged intent to invoke the Fifth Amendment at trial. In...
'Political pawns': Livid railway workers warn Biden's union agreement will 'definitely' impact next election
The third-largest rail union in America, as well as railroad workers, are looking ahead after President Biden signed into law a measure to avert a rail strike.
Hungary vetoes of EU aid for Ukraine, bloc delays decision on funds for Budapest
BRUSSELS, Dec 6 (Reuters) - Hungary vetoed an 18 billion euro ($19 bln) loan to Ukraine from the European Union on Tuesday as its row with the bloc over undermining democracy rumbled on and EU finance ministers delayed a decision on whether to unfreeze billions of euros in aid earmarked for Budapest.
Channel 3000
Start your week smart: Trump, China, OPEC, Power outage, Messi
With the arrival of December, the year is drawing to a close — and some might say not a moment too soon. What does 2023 hold in store for us? Well, it appears the future looks bright … magenta to be exact. Here’s what else you need to...
Channel 3000
5 things to know for Dec. 5: Power grid, Senate runoff, Hawaii volcano, Trump, Iran
You can feel it as soon as you step outside nowadays — Christmas is near. This week, heavy snow will hit the West and several days of rain are forecast across the South. This comes as many regions in the US are welcoming an early start to the snow season, and meteorologists say it could have a big impact on the drought conditions that have been plaguing the country.
Benzinga
Flagship of China's 'Godfather of Cardiovascular Surgery' Slices Towards IPO
OrbusNeich Medical has been approved for a Hong Kong IPO, and plans to use listing proceeds to boost its stable of more than 40 products approved over two decades. The medical device maker gets more than 80% of its revenue overseas, shielding it from low prices demanded by China’s centralized procurement system for medical devices.
Channel 3000
Do girl toddlers have bigger vocabularies? Plus, the White House’s plan to end AIDS, and more health news
Young girls tend to babble their way to bigger vocabularies earlier than boys, and researchers now think they might know why. It has nothing to do with gender, and everything to do with parental interaction, researchers assert. Parents tend to talk more to young children who have started talking and...
Ukraine shocked the world in 2022. Will it win the war in 2023?
Dec 6 (Reuters) - When Russia invaded Ukraine, Vadym Khlupianets, a 26-year-old ballet dancer at Kyiv's National Operetta Theatre, joined the army. Nine months later, he was killed by a sniper on the eastern front.
U.S. trade deficit widens in October on weak exports
WASHINGTON, Dec 6 (Reuters) - The U.S. trade deficit widened sharply in October as slowing global demand and a strong dollar weighed on exports. The trade deficit increased 5.4% to $78.2 billion, the Commerce Department said on Tuesday. Exports fell 0.7% to $256.6 billion. Imports rose 0.6% to $334.8 billion.
German court dismisses challenge to 750 billion euro EU recovery fund
BERLIN, Dec 6 (Reuters) - Germany's constitutional court on Tuesday threw out a legal challenge to the European Union's 750-billion-euro ($786 billion) recovery fund, which saw the EU take on joint debt to help member states overcome the COVID-19 crisis.
Oil prices fall on economic fears, dollar strength
LONDON, Dec 6 (Reuters) - Oil prices fell in a volatile market on Tuesday as the U.S. dollar stayed strong and economic uncertainty offset the bullish impact of a price cap placed on Russian oil and the prospects of a demand boost in China.
Comments / 0