Hypebae

North Korea Has Reportedly Executed 3 High Schoolers for Distributing K-Dramas

North Korea has reportedly executed three teenagers for distributing and watching K-dramas from South Korea. As reported by outlets like Chosun Ilbo, three high school students were caught watching and importing TV shows from their neighboring country in early October. The act of consuming audiovisual content from South Korea is considered a crime as stated in a new law passed in December 2020. While underage individuals were not executed for disobeying the law previously, it seems the punishment is now applicable even to teenagers.
Channel 3000

Antony Blinken says Biden administration supports zero-Covid protesters in China

Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Sunday that the Biden administration supports the zero-COVID protesters in China, explaining that he will address the topic when he visits the country early next year. “Of course, we do,” Blinken told CNN’s Jake Tapper on “State of the Union” when asked about the...
RadarOnline

Vladimir Putin 'Falls Down Stairs' & 'Soils Himself' Inside Moscow Home As His Health Is Questioned Yet Again

Vladimir Putin’s alleged battle with cancer has been called back into question after the Russian leader fell down a set of stairs and “soiled himself” earlier this week, RadarOnline.com has learned.The surprising incident reportedly took place on Wednesday night at the 70-year-old leader’s residence in Moscow.According to General SVR, an anti-Putin Telegram channel allegedly run by a former Kremlin spy, Putin fell five steps before landing on his tailbone.Even more surprising is the channel’s claim that Putin “involuntarily defecated” himself as a result of the “cancer affecting his stomach and bowels.”“Three bodyguards helped the president get to the nearest couch...
TheDailyBeast

Explosion at Nuclear Airbase Just 150 Miles From Moscow Opens Stunning New Phase of War

Two explosions at major Russian military bases, including the Dyagilevo base near Ryazan just 150 miles from Moscow, mean the war in Ukraine has come right to Vladimir Putin’s doorstep. The explosions—which were unmanned drone strikes, a senior Ukrainian official told The New York Times—suggest Ukraine wanted to strike fear right in the heart of Russia.The second explosion struck the Engels-2 base, from which Tu-95 bombers have been pummeling Ukraine’s infrastructure over the last month.Engels and Ryazan are around 300 to 450 miles from the Ukrainian border, which is beyond the range of any known missiles in Ukraine’s possession, the...
Channel 3000

Start your week smart: Trump, China, OPEC, Power outage, Messi

With the arrival of December, the year is drawing to a close — and some might say not a moment too soon. What does 2023 hold in store for us? Well, it appears the future looks bright … magenta to be exact. Here’s what else you need to...
Channel 3000

5 things to know for Dec. 5: Power grid, Senate runoff, Hawaii volcano, Trump, Iran

You can feel it as soon as you step outside nowadays — Christmas is near. This week, heavy snow will hit the West and several days of rain are forecast across the South. This comes as many regions in the US are welcoming an early start to the snow season, and meteorologists say it could have a big impact on the drought conditions that have been plaguing the country.
Benzinga

Flagship of China's 'Godfather of Cardiovascular Surgery' Slices Towards IPO

OrbusNeich Medical has been approved for a Hong Kong IPO, and plans to use listing proceeds to boost its stable of more than 40 products approved over two decades. The medical device maker gets more than 80% of its revenue overseas, shielding it from low prices demanded by China’s centralized procurement system for medical devices.
Reuters

U.S. trade deficit widens in October on weak exports

WASHINGTON, Dec 6 (Reuters) - The U.S. trade deficit widened sharply in October as slowing global demand and a strong dollar weighed on exports. The trade deficit increased 5.4% to $78.2 billion, the Commerce Department said on Tuesday. Exports fell 0.7% to $256.6 billion. Imports rose 0.6% to $334.8 billion.
Reuters

Oil prices fall on economic fears, dollar strength

LONDON, Dec 6 (Reuters) - Oil prices fell in a volatile market on Tuesday as the U.S. dollar stayed strong and economic uncertainty offset the bullish impact of a price cap placed on Russian oil and the prospects of a demand boost in China.

