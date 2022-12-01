Read full article on original website
Harbaugh Regrets James Proche Pass Attempt Vs. Broncos
The Ravens attempted a trick play against the Denver Broncos that backfired. Coach John Harbaugh regrets the decision.
Updated 2023 NFL Draft Order After Week 13
As we prepare for the upcoming NFL Draft, here is the updated order to the 2023 Draft after this week.
'We need everybody there' | Commanders' Jonathan Allen says he will give away tickets to next game against Giants
GREATER LANDOVER, Md. — After a recent Washington Commanders victory, Montez Sweat said he and his teammates were “built” for close games and handling adversity. It doesn't get any closer than a tie, and now they face a different kind of challenge moving forward. Their 20-20 tie...
ACC Championship in Charlotte draws best crowd since 2019
CHARLOTTE — The ACC Football Championship Game this weekend attracted its largest crowd since 2019, with announced attendance of 64,115 for Clemson’s 39-10 blowout win over North Carolina at Bank of America Stadium. Last year, Pittsburgh defeated Wake Forest 45-21 in the championship game. Attendance was 57,856. Stadium...
Deion Sanders encourages Colorado players to transfer in first team meeting: ‘I’m bringing my luggage with me’
During his first meeting as head coach, Deion Sanders encouraged members of his team to enter the NCAA transfer portal to make room for the players he’ll be bringing with him to Colorado including his son, Jackson State quarterback Shedeur Sanders.
College Football World Reacts To Notre Dame Bowl Drama
Despite finishing with an 8-4 regular season record, Notre Dame is still a hot commodity on the bowl market. According to Action Network's Brett McMurphy, two different bowls--the Gator and Holiday--are battling to secure the Fighting Irish as a participant. "This shouldn't come as a surprise, but there is a...
Vols’ Josh Heupel and Danny White have every right to be furious after Saturday
Tennessee Vols head coach Josh Heupel and UT athletic director Danny White have every right to be furious after Saturday’s events. USC’s loss to Utah on Friday night and TCU’s loss to Kansas State on Saturday left the door open for a team outside of last week’s top four to crash the College Football Playoff.
How the Cavaliers are having Evan Mobley follow the Giannis blueprint
Cleveland believes its 7-foot, second-year star can be special, and has shown him the ideal transformation to make it happen.
