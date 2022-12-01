ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ACC Championship in Charlotte draws best crowd since 2019

CHARLOTTE — The ACC Football Championship Game this weekend attracted its largest crowd since 2019, with announced attendance of 64,115 for Clemson’s 39-10 blowout win over North Carolina at Bank of America Stadium. Last year, Pittsburgh defeated Wake Forest 45-21 in the championship game. Attendance was 57,856. Stadium...
College Football World Reacts To Notre Dame Bowl Drama

Despite finishing with an 8-4 regular season record, Notre Dame is still a hot commodity on the bowl market. According to Action Network's Brett McMurphy, two different bowls--the Gator and Holiday--are battling to secure the Fighting Irish as a participant. "This shouldn't come as a surprise, but there is a...
Vols’ Josh Heupel and Danny White have every right to be furious after Saturday

Tennessee Vols head coach Josh Heupel and UT athletic director Danny White have every right to be furious after Saturday’s events. USC’s loss to Utah on Friday night and TCU’s loss to Kansas State on Saturday left the door open for a team outside of last week’s top four to crash the College Football Playoff.
