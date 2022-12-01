Carroll/Canal Winchester news: Several holiday events planned for area

School Christmas programs Bloom-Carroll Local Schools presents Holiday Spectacular Band Concert at 7 p.m. Dec. 7, in the middle school gymnasium. The elementary program with kindergarten and first-grade students will take place at 6 and 7:15 p.m. respectively Dec. 8., in the elementary school cafeteria. The sixth grade concert is Dec. 13, and the seventh through 12th-grade concert is Dec. 14. Both will start at 7 p.m. in the Bloom-Carroll Middle School Auditorium.

Wrestling fundraiser coming The Canal Winchester Indians Wrestling Team is again conducting a Takedown-A-Thon fundraiser, where the high and middles schools will work together to raise funds for warm ups, singlets, mats and developing a women's wrestling team.

The fundraiser will be held during practice on or around Dec. 13, and each athlete will do between 30 and 40 takedowns during a timed event. The goal is to raise $15,000.

To make a pledge or for more information, visit cwschools.org.

Gender Road Church events A Holiday Market will be held from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Dec. 3, at Gender Road Christian Church, 5336 Gender Road, Canal Winchester. There will be 37 vendors, as well as a cookie walk. The church will also participate in the Community Blue Christmas at 3 p.m. Dec. 11, at David’s United Church of Christ in downtown Canal Winchester.

Christmas in the village Christmas in the Village takes place Friday and Saturday in downtown Canal Winchester. There will be some street closures during the event. Detours will be posted.

Adopt a child for Christmas The Adopt-A-Family program, part of Canal Winchester Human Service, is a tradition, dating back to 1955. Residents can adopt children. who receive clothes, socks, underwear, pajamas, shoes, and three small wishes. In addition, coats, mittens, and hats of all sizes are available at Canal Winchester Human Service for individuals who need them. Finally, each family is given a food basket to help them into the New Year. For more information, go to www.canalwinchesterhumanservices.org.

