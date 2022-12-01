ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Numbers of Jellyfish Found in Many Michigan Lakes

Yup, and even though some have been found in the Great Lakes, there are jellyfish being found in many of Michigan's inland lakes...and supposedly we've had them all along. Since when? Since they were first discovered in our lakes back in the 1930s - to be precise, they were found in the Huron River near Ann Arbor in 1933. So why are they in our lakes? According to WLNS, “It is believed they originated in the Yangtze River in China and were brought stateside hiding in ornamental aquatic plants. They can also be carried from one body of water to another along with stocked fish, plants or by waterfowl.”
Have You Seen “Lucky”? MSP Need Help Finding This Michigan Man

The Michigan State Police are asking the public for help to find a missing man who sufferers from a traumatic brain injury. The Mayo Clinic says a traumatic brain injury can have wide-ranging physical and psychological effects. Some signs or symptoms may appear immediately after the traumatic event, while others may appear days or weeks later.
Michigan Named One of the Top 10 Easiest States to Own a Home

Owning your own home is a big slice of the American dream. It doesn't matter if you want a white picket fence or not, having your own space is something truly special. While 2022 has been a difficult year to purchase a home with bidding wars starting in cities like Grand Rapids happening during the first half of the year. That doesn't mean your dreams of owning a home in Michigan should go out the window.
Rap Video Recorded in Michigan Jail Goes Viral

Social media is losing their minds over this viral music video. State prison officials and the Michigan State Police are confused after a rap music video was recorded inside Macomb Correctional Facility and later posted on YouTube. The video has been getting viral traction. After authorities saw the video, the...
