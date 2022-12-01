Read full article on original website
usf.edu
Property insurance market is facing multiple challenges ahead of next week's special session
A former state senator who started a petition urging lawmakers to meet this spring to work on fixing Florida’s troubled property insurance market is advocating for reforms from the sidelines ahead of another special session on the issue later next week. “It's the most urgent pocketbook problem facing Florida...
Mysuncoast.com
Emergency order from state shuts down assisted living facility in Bradenton
BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - Families are scrambling after a Bradenton assisted living facility is being ordered to close. Everyone must be out by 5 p.m. Monday, meaning 40 residents must find new places to stay if they have not already made arrangements. The Cottages of Bradenton were ordered closed for...
Renters in Tampa are concerned about housing discrimination.
The Tenants Bill of Rights is intended to safeguard those who rely on Section 8 vouchers by prohibiting permissible income discrimination. TAMPA, Florida: Renters in Tampa allege housing discrimination persists despite the city council approving a Tenants Bill of Rights earlier this year." We just want to live like everyone else," said Kenneth Lofton, who is seeking a place to reside. "But it's difficult...you know? All you have to do is keep going."
Olympus Pools’ customers try to get paid from state fund
Hundreds of homeowners left with craters and partially finished pools after the collapse of one of Florida's largest custom pool builders are now waiting to get paid from a state fund created.
International Business Times
Ron DeSantis Trolled After His Lawyer Says Governor Does Not Believe In Systemic Injustice
A trial in Hillsborough County State Attorney Andrew Warren's lawsuit against Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis over the latter's decision to suspend him ended last week. But the governor's general counsel found himself in hot water after being forced to define the word "woke," a term originally used to signify an awareness of racial injustices endemic to society but often used as an insult by some right-wing people.
southfloridahospitalnews.com
Tampa General Hospital Receives Grant for Military Doctors to Treat Trauma Patients
The Mission Zero program provides funding to ensure medical readiness by integrating military care providers into civilian trauma centers. December 2, 2022 – Filling a critical need for people suffering from serious injuries, Tampa General Hospital (TGH) is launching a Military Civilian Partnership for the Trauma Readiness Grant, also known as the Mission Zero program.
southfloridahospitalnews.com
Pulmonology Program Led by Tampa General Hospital and USF Health Joins Two Global Organizations
The USF Health and Tampa General Hospital pulmonary and critical care medicine program earned two national designations: as a founding member of the Foundation for Sarcoidosis Research Global Sarcoidosis Clinic Alliance and selection as a Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation Care Center Network. November 29, 2022 — Tampa General Hospital and USF...
ABC Action News
Judge sentences Sarasota doctor accused of being involved in Insys 'sham' to 3 and a half years in prison
TAMPA, Fla. — A judge sentenced a local doctor to three and a half years in federal prison on Monday after a jury found him guilty in May 2022. Dr. Steven Chun from Sarasota was accused of conspiring to pay and receive kickbacks in connection with prescribing a highly addictive fentanyl spray.
fox13news.com
HART CEO will not be suspended during independent investigation into toxic workplace allegations
TAMPA, Fla. - Hillsborough Area Regional Transit Authority CEO Adelee Le Grand will not be suspended while an independent investigation is conducted into allegations she created a toxic workplace. The agency's Board of Directors voted on a motion Monday to suspend Le Grand pending the outcome of the investigation, but...
Bay News 9
Rising rent leading some to homeownership
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — While the rest of the country is seeing rent prices starting to decline, here in Florida, there's still no rent relief in sight. Some St. Petersburg renters say they are seeing a more than 7% increase on their rents, more than much of the country.
86-year-old resident dies at Mountain View Correctional Facility
CHARLESTON, Maine — The Maine Department of Corrections confirmed Mountain View Correctional Facility resident Robert Craig, 86, died early Sunday morning. In a release, the Department said Craig's death was attended by medical officials. Craig, from Clearwater, Florida, was serving a 33-year sentence after he was convicted of murdering...
Rising power costs add jolt to holiday season electric bills
How much will having a big Christmas light display cost you this year?
usf.edu
Looking into the implications of the Andrew Warren trial
A federal judge will soon decide whether Hillsborough State Attorney Andrew Warren was unjustly suspended by Gov. DeSantis earlier this year. A trial in Tallahassee wrapped up on Thursday, and a decision is expected later this month. DeSantis suspended Warren over his signing of statements that said he would not pursue criminal charges against seekers or providers of abortion or gender transition treatments. Warren is suing to be reinstated.
Jane Castor: "Deeply Disappointed" Over O' Connor Resignation
Mayor Says O' Connor Accomplished "a Lot," but it All Comes Down to Ethics
Deputy who pulled over Mary O’Connor did ‘absolutely nothing wrong,’ Pinellas sheriff says
Pinellas County Sheriff Bob Gualtieri defended his deputy who cut Tampa Police Chief Mary O'Connor a break when she and her husband were pulled over in a golf cart in Pinellas County on Nov. 12.
hernandosun.com
BOCC approves master plan for golf destination project in Brooksville
During its Nov. 8 meeting, the Hernando Board of County Commissioners (BOCC) gave its final approval for establishing a master plan for a combined planned development project that, according to its developer, will launch a luxury golf and resort facility in Brooksville. Initially submitted in September by the Canada-based Cabot...
stpetecatalyst.com
St. Pete opts out of county tenant protections
Thursday’s city council meeting was a mixed bag for St. Petersburg tenants and their advocates. Council members unanimously approved codifying the city’s withdrawal from Pinellas County’s tenant bill of rights – which offers some stronger protections than its municipal counterpart. However, the first reading of an ordinance amendment that prohibits certain income restrictions and mandates landlords accept government assistance payments for move-in costs received nearly the same support.
Trial over DeSantis removal of Andrew Warren ends
Republican Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis wasn't seeking political retaliation when he removed a prosecutor over abortion and transgender views, but simply wanted to ensure state law would be enforced, the governor's attorney told a federal judge Thursday.
Newsome High School students raise money to help struggling custodian
Newsome High School students are raising money to help beloved custodian Wanda Butler who has worked at the school for 20 years.
usf.edu
Two brothers from Hillsborough County use a nonprofit to teach others how to strive for success
America is a land of second chances, and two brothers with Florida Gulf Coast University ties use this ideology as the backbone of Strive Hall, the name they put on their new, nonprofit youth program. “Strive Hall is a youth-development organization that we built, inspired by our life story,” said...
