Hillsborough County, FL

Renters in Tampa are concerned about housing discrimination.

The Tenants Bill of Rights is intended to safeguard those who rely on Section 8 vouchers by prohibiting permissible income discrimination. TAMPA, Florida: Renters in Tampa allege housing discrimination persists despite the city council approving a Tenants Bill of Rights earlier this year." We just want to live like everyone else," said Kenneth Lofton, who is seeking a place to reside. "But it's difficult...you know? All you have to do is keep going."
TAMPA, FL
International Business Times

Ron DeSantis Trolled After His Lawyer Says Governor Does Not Believe In Systemic Injustice

A trial in Hillsborough County State Attorney Andrew Warren's lawsuit against Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis over the latter's decision to suspend him ended last week. But the governor's general counsel found himself in hot water after being forced to define the word "woke," a term originally used to signify an awareness of racial injustices endemic to society but often used as an insult by some right-wing people.
FLORIDA STATE
southfloridahospitalnews.com

Tampa General Hospital Receives Grant for Military Doctors to Treat Trauma Patients

The Mission Zero program provides funding to ensure medical readiness by integrating military care providers into civilian trauma centers. December 2, 2022 – Filling a critical need for people suffering from serious injuries, Tampa General Hospital (TGH) is launching a Military Civilian Partnership for the Trauma Readiness Grant, also known as the Mission Zero program.
TAMPA, FL
southfloridahospitalnews.com

Pulmonology Program Led by Tampa General Hospital and USF Health Joins Two Global Organizations

The USF Health and Tampa General Hospital pulmonary and critical care medicine program earned two national designations: as a founding member of the Foundation for Sarcoidosis Research Global Sarcoidosis Clinic Alliance and selection as a Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation Care Center Network. November 29, 2022 — Tampa General Hospital and USF...
TAMPA, FL
Bay News 9

Rising rent leading some to homeownership

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — While the rest of the country is seeing rent prices starting to decline, here in Florida, there's still no rent relief in sight. Some St. Petersburg renters say they are seeing a more than 7% increase on their rents, more than much of the country.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
usf.edu

Looking into the implications of the Andrew Warren trial

A federal judge will soon decide whether Hillsborough State Attorney Andrew Warren was unjustly suspended by Gov. DeSantis earlier this year. A trial in Tallahassee wrapped up on Thursday, and a decision is expected later this month. DeSantis suspended Warren over his signing of statements that said he would not pursue criminal charges against seekers or providers of abortion or gender transition treatments. Warren is suing to be reinstated.
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, FL
hernandosun.com

BOCC approves master plan for golf destination project in Brooksville

During its Nov. 8 meeting, the Hernando Board of County Commissioners (BOCC) gave its final approval for establishing a master plan for a combined planned development project that, according to its developer, will launch a luxury golf and resort facility in Brooksville. Initially submitted in September by the Canada-based Cabot...
BROOKSVILLE, FL
stpetecatalyst.com

St. Pete opts out of county tenant protections

Thursday’s city council meeting was a mixed bag for St. Petersburg tenants and their advocates. Council members unanimously approved codifying the city’s withdrawal from Pinellas County’s tenant bill of rights – which offers some stronger protections than its municipal counterpart. However, the first reading of an ordinance amendment that prohibits certain income restrictions and mandates landlords accept government assistance payments for move-in costs received nearly the same support.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
WFLA

Trial over DeSantis removal of Andrew Warren ends

Republican Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis wasn't seeking political retaliation when he removed a prosecutor over abortion and transgender views, but simply wanted to ensure state law would be enforced, the governor's attorney told a federal judge Thursday.
FLORIDA STATE

