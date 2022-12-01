Read full article on original website
Donna Urian, Board Chair, YMCA of Greater Brandywine and Shareholder at Fischer Cunnane & Associates
Donna Urian, Board Chair of the YMCA of Greater Brandywine and Shareholder at Fischer Cunnane & Associates Ltd, spoke to MONTCO Today about growing up in Springfield and Glen Mills. As the oldest of six children, she sold greeting cards door-to-door at age 10 to earn her own money. She chose a career in accounting because she had an aptitude for math and, as a single parent, wanted a job that would be in demand to support her family.
CrimeWatch Item: Lansdale Police Pick Up Third Grader
A third-grade student at York Avenue Elementary School was recently picked up by officers from the Lansdale Police Department, according to a report filed by CrimeWatch. The officers who transported her took her not to the station house, but rather, to her school. And she smiled the whole way. The...
Montco Careers—Montgomery County Community College
Montgomery County Community College invites applications for the Part-time Training and Assessment Coordinator, CareerLink (Temporary, Grant-Funded) position. The Coordinator is responsible for educating CareerLink clients. and administering assessments and training as required. The selected applicant may be working from any of the required locations based on need. This position will...
Two Montco-Located Waterways Hope to Float to Distinction of Pa. River of the Year
It’s a north-south v. east-west war of the waterways in Montgomery County, as two local recreational assets vie to become the 2023 Pa. River of the Year. Nate File’s story on the competition was aboard a recent Philadelphia Inquirer edition. Two of the watercourses on the ballot are...
MCCC Opens Innovative Wellness Center in Pottstown to Help Students Succeed
The Sensory Room is a space to decompress, unplug, and relax.Photo byDavid DeBalko. MCCC’s most recent innovation is its new Wellness Center – a centralized tiered system of wellness resources to help students with the vital essentials they need to succeed.
MONTCO Today Seeks Your Feedback in Brief Survey
American Community Journals is in the process of gathering information from readers about their MONTCO Today experience. We invite you to share with us your feelings as a MONTCO Today reader by answering a few questions in a brief survey found below.
Montgomery County Donor Sought to Give the Ultimate Holiday Present: A New Kidney
The local entrepreneur is currently looking for an eligible donor for a live-saving procedure.Photo byKidney2Don.com. An area resident is currently in search of a new kidney, and he is looking to the greater Delaware Valley to help him find an eligible donor.
Montgomery County’s Array of 2022 Holiday Displays will Dazzle and Delight
Young and old will be drawn to the 2022 holiday displays throughout Montgomery County.Photo byiStock. The holiday season in Montgomery County is an immersive experience, engaging the eyes, ears, and heart of residents and visitors. The following list of 2022 holiday displays will wrap attendees in a 360-degree blanket of Yuletide cheer.
Expansive and Expensive: Montco Realtor Lists Home Large Enough for an Olympic-Sized Indoor Pool
The home with this indoor Olympic-sized pool is being represented by a Blue Bell real estate agency.Photo byZillow. A tally of some of the top-drawer amenities inside Pa. estates includes things like wine cellars, saunas, elevators, and indoor pools. But according to Lia Picard of The Wall Street Journal, a Montgomery County realtor has a listing that includes an Olympic-sized swimming pool under its roof.
Despite Array of Upscale Montco Food Stores, This Workaday Brand Is Favored
When heading out to refill their pantries or grab what’s required for the day’s meals, grocery shoppers in Montgomery County have plenty of choices. Ryan Mulligan, in the Philadelphia Business Journal, reported a Food Trade News analysis of the area’s go-to spots for household staples. Among the...
Former Horsham CRE Site Being Reimagined as Think-Tank Location for Healthcare Entrepreneurs
Photo byJohn George at The Philadelphia Business Journal. The Horsham site of a former mail order pharmacy is being redesigned as the Center for Diagnostic Discovery, an entrepreneurial environment for healthcare innovation. John George broke the story in the Philadelphia Business Journal.
Ho-Ho-Holy Mackerel! Area’s 2022 Holiday Calendar Is a Stuffed Stocking of Seasonal Splendor
It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas around Montgomery County, with special events, displays, dining, and libation opportunities stretching from northeast Bryn Athyn to southwest Pottstown — and everywhere in between.
Lafayette Hill Man — Abandoned as a Toddler in 1932 — Fulfills Christmas Wish to Find Long-Lost Family
Jim Scott, with two daughters.Photo byJustin Vellucci at the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review. Lafayette Hill resident Jim Scott, 90, issued a 2016 Christmas wish: to reconnect with possible remnants of his birth family. Scott, abandoned as a toddler in 1932 in Pittsburgh, lost all familial connections. Justin Vellucci chronicled Scott’s family tree search in the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review.
Gov.-Elect Shapiro Names Chief of Staff: Colleague from His Montgomery County Commissioner Days
Dana Fritz.Photo byDana Fritz at The Philadelphia Inquirer. Gov.-elect Josh Shapiro has chosen his “most trusted advisor,” his chief of staff, Dana Fritz. She not only managed his 2022 campaign but her collaboration with Shapiro dates to his years as a Montgomery County Commissioner. Julia Terruso profiled Fritz’ new job in The Philadelphia Inquirer.
Malvern Bank House of the Week: A Schwenksville Property Sure to See a Flurry of Sales Activity
45 Spring Mount Road, Schwenksville.Photo byBright MLS. New home shoppers who love skiing — or even just the great outdoors — will want to consider giving 45 Spring Mount Road, Schwenksville, a closer look. The property is a two-minute drive (or perhaps 10 minutes cross-country) to Spring Mountain Adventures, Montgomery County’s solo ski destination.
The Chamber for Greater Montco Hosts Annual Celebrations
Photo byThe Chamber of Commerce for Greater Montgomery County. The end of the year brings several celebrations for Montco’s nonprofit and business community. Most recently, the chamber hosted a Celebration of Community on Nov. 17 to award a nonprofit member, individuals, and a company that supports them:
Maryland Firm Acquires Lower Pottsgrove Medical Building
A private equity investor is shifting focus to healthcare buildings along the East Coast megapolis. And their next project is a Montgomery County property. Thomas Park Investment’s $75 million dollar fund targets “lower middle market” properties, writes Jeff Ward for 69 News. One of them is in Lower Pottsgrove.
Second Phase of Willow Grove Shopping Center Redo Breaks Ground
Willow Grove Shopping Center, whose renovation is now kicking into Phase II.Photo byFederal Realty Investment Trust. Federal Realty Investment Trust celebrated the Dec. 1 groundbreaking for the second phase of construction at the Willow Grove Shopping Center.
Holy Family University Hosted Clinic for Flu Vaccine, COVID-19 Booster at Philadelphia Campus
Holy Family University recently held a clinic for residents who wanted to catch up on their flu vaccines and COVID-19 boosters. The event was held at the school’s Stevenson Lane Residence, located at 9801 Frankford Avenue in Philadelphia, at the school’s city campus. The clinic took place on Nov. 30 from 11 AM to 3 PM.
PennDOT Crash Data Show that Variable Speed Limits Improves Montco Stretch of ‘Sure-Kill’ Expressway
A significant stretch of the Schuylkill Expressway (I-76) — whose frequent crashes earned it the unfortunate nickname the “sure-kill Expressway” — has made appreciable progress in safety measures through the use of variable speed limits (VSL). Mike DeNardo drove home the details of the story for KYW Newsradio.
