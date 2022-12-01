ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Donna Urian, Board Chair, YMCA of Greater Brandywine and Shareholder at Fischer Cunnane & Associates

Donna Urian, Board Chair of the YMCA of Greater Brandywine and Shareholder at Fischer Cunnane & Associates Ltd, spoke to MONTCO Today about growing up in Springfield and Glen Mills. As the oldest of six children, she sold greeting cards door-to-door at age 10 to earn her own money. She chose a career in accounting because she had an aptitude for math and, as a single parent, wanted a job that would be in demand to support her family.
CrimeWatch Item: Lansdale Police Pick Up Third Grader

A third-grade student at York Avenue Elementary School was recently picked up by officers from the Lansdale Police Department, according to a report filed by CrimeWatch. The officers who transported her took her not to the station house, but rather, to her school. And she smiled the whole way. The...
Montco Careers—Montgomery County Community College

Montgomery County Community College invites applications for the Part-time Training and Assessment Coordinator, CareerLink (Temporary, Grant-Funded) position. The Coordinator is responsible for educating CareerLink clients. and administering assessments and training as required. The selected applicant may be working from any of the required locations based on need. This position will...
MONTCO Today Seeks Your Feedback in Brief Survey

American Community Journals is in the process of gathering information from readers about their MONTCO Today experience. We invite you to share with us your feelings as a MONTCO Today reader by answering a few questions in a brief survey found below.
Montgomery County’s Array of 2022 Holiday Displays will Dazzle and Delight

Young and old will be drawn to the 2022 holiday displays throughout Montgomery County.Photo byiStock. The holiday season in Montgomery County is an immersive experience, engaging the eyes, ears, and heart of residents and visitors. The following list of 2022 holiday displays will wrap attendees in a 360-degree blanket of Yuletide cheer.
Expansive and Expensive: Montco Realtor Lists Home Large Enough for an Olympic-Sized Indoor Pool

The home with this indoor Olympic-sized pool is being represented by a Blue Bell real estate agency.Photo byZillow. A tally of some of the top-drawer amenities inside Pa. estates includes things like wine cellars, saunas, elevators, and indoor pools. But according to Lia Picard of The Wall Street Journal, a Montgomery County realtor has a listing that includes an Olympic-sized swimming pool under its roof.
Lafayette Hill Man — Abandoned as a Toddler in 1932 — Fulfills Christmas Wish to Find Long-Lost Family

Jim Scott, with two daughters.Photo byJustin Vellucci at the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review. Lafayette Hill resident Jim Scott, 90, issued a 2016 Christmas wish: to reconnect with possible remnants of his birth family. Scott, abandoned as a toddler in 1932 in Pittsburgh, lost all familial connections. Justin Vellucci chronicled Scott’s family tree search in the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review.
The Chamber for Greater Montco Hosts Annual Celebrations

Photo byThe Chamber of Commerce for Greater Montgomery County. The end of the year brings several celebrations for Montco’s nonprofit and business community. Most recently, the chamber hosted a Celebration of Community on Nov. 17 to award a nonprofit member, individuals, and a company that supports them:
Maryland Firm Acquires Lower Pottsgrove Medical Building

A private equity investor is shifting focus to healthcare buildings along the East Coast megapolis. And their next project is a Montgomery County property. Thomas Park Investment’s $75 million dollar fund targets “lower middle market” properties, writes Jeff Ward for 69 News. One of them is in Lower Pottsgrove.
