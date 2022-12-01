Read full article on original website
Donna Urian, Board Chair, YMCA of Greater Brandywine and Shareholder at Fischer Cunnane & Associates
Donna Urian, Board Chair of the YMCA of Greater Brandywine and Shareholder at Fischer Cunnane & Associates Ltd, spoke to MONTCO Today about growing up in Springfield and Glen Mills. As the oldest of six children, she sold greeting cards door-to-door at age 10 to earn her own money. She chose a career in accounting because she had an aptitude for math and, as a single parent, wanted a job that would be in demand to support her family.
Montco Careers—Montgomery County Community College
Montgomery County Community College invites applications for the Part-time Training and Assessment Coordinator, CareerLink (Temporary, Grant-Funded) position. The Coordinator is responsible for educating CareerLink clients. and administering assessments and training as required. The selected applicant may be working from any of the required locations based on need. This position will...
Montgomery County Donor Sought to Give the Ultimate Holiday Present: A New Kidney
The local entrepreneur is currently looking for an eligible donor for a live-saving procedure.Photo byKidney2Don.com. An area resident is currently in search of a new kidney, and he is looking to the greater Delaware Valley to help him find an eligible donor.
Despite Array of Upscale Montco Food Stores, This Workaday Brand Is Favored
When heading out to refill their pantries or grab what’s required for the day’s meals, grocery shoppers in Montgomery County have plenty of choices. Ryan Mulligan, in the Philadelphia Business Journal, reported a Food Trade News analysis of the area’s go-to spots for household staples. Among the...
MCCC Opens Innovative Wellness Center in Pottstown to Help Students Succeed
The Sensory Room is a space to decompress, unplug, and relax.Photo byDavid DeBalko. MCCC’s most recent innovation is its new Wellness Center – a centralized tiered system of wellness resources to help students with the vital essentials they need to succeed.
MONTCO Today Seeks Your Feedback in Brief Survey
American Community Journals is in the process of gathering information from readers about their MONTCO Today experience. We invite you to share with us your feelings as a MONTCO Today reader by answering a few questions in a brief survey found below. Your feedback will help us refine our newsletter...
Former Horsham CRE Site Being Reimagined as Think-Tank Location for Healthcare Entrepreneurs
Photo byJohn George at The Philadelphia Business Journal. The Horsham site of a former mail order pharmacy is being redesigned as the Center for Diagnostic Discovery, an entrepreneurial environment for healthcare innovation. John George broke the story in the Philadelphia Business Journal.
Two Montco-Located Waterways Hope to Float to Distinction of Pa. River of the Year
It’s a north-south v. east-west war of the waterways in Montgomery County, as two local recreational assets vie to become the 2023 Pa. River of the Year. Nate File’s story on the competition was aboard a recent Philadelphia Inquirer edition. Two of the watercourses on the ballot are...
Montgomery County’s Array of 2022 Holiday Displays will Dazzle and Delight
Young and old will be drawn to the 2022 holiday displays throughout Montgomery County. The holiday season in Montgomery County is an immersive experience, engaging the eyes, ears, and heart of residents and visitors. The following list of 2022 holiday displays will wrap attendees in a 360-degree blanket of Yuletide cheer.
Ho-Ho-Holy Mackerel! Area’s 2022 Holiday Calendar Is a Stuffed Stocking of Seasonal Splendor
It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas around Montgomery County, with special events, displays, dining, and libation opportunities stretching from northeast Bryn Athyn to southwest Pottstown — and everywhere in between.
Montgomery County a Top Performer on Statewide Assessment of Incoming Investment Data
SmartAsset's statewide assessment of investment income was used to determine Montgomery County's economic performance.Photo byiStock. A SmartAsset analysis has identified the regions across the U.S. leading the way in incoming investment. The data was filtered to the state level, indicating Montgomery County’s performance in relation to other Pa regions.
Expansive and Expensive: Montco Realtor Lists Home Large Enough for an Olympic-Sized Indoor Pool
The home with this indoor Olympic-sized pool is being represented by a Blue Bell real estate agency.Photo byZillow. A tally of some of the top-drawer amenities inside Pa. estates includes things like wine cellars, saunas, elevators, and indoor pools. But according to Lia Picard of The Wall Street Journal, a Montgomery County realtor has a listing that includes an Olympic-sized swimming pool under its roof.
Philadelphia Businesses Continue Rapid Growth as City Enters Post-Covid Economic Recovery
Philadelphia businesses are recording rapid growth as the economic recovery continues, according to a new Center City District report, writes Jeff Cole for FOX 29. The report found that the daily pedestrian foot traffic in October was at three-quarters of pre-pandemic levels. Visitors and shoppers are getting closer to pre-shutdown numbers and around 80 percent of storefronts that are part of the Center City District are once again open for business.
Owocow Creamery Expands Markets, Seeking to Lick Local Hunger Needs
The ice cream chain plans on expanding operations in and around the area.Photo byOwowcow. One of Bucks County’s most popular ice cream chains, Owocow Creamery, is planning on expanding and opening new locations for its hungry clientele. Jennifer Sheehan wrote about the popular chain for The Morning Call.
Dischell Bartle Dooley Partner Liz Billies to Lead Divorce Workshop Dec. 10
Attorney Liz Billies first found her passion for family law when she was studying at Villanova University. Billies was working as a student attorney for a civil justice clinic during the second summer of her law school career. Most of the cases the clinic took on involved family law. Billies...
To Highlight Holiday Gift-Giving, West Chester’s IT Edge Hones In On Digital Marketing for Retailers
December is retailers month at IT Edge. In spirit of the holiday season this month, local consulting firm IT Edge has extended a special offer of digital marketing for retailers. For retailers, December can be an extremely difficult month, or an extremely successful one. With so many people in the...
CrimeWatch Item: Lansdale Police Pick Up Third Grader
A third-grade student at York Avenue Elementary School was recently picked up by officers from the Lansdale Police Department, according to a report filed by CrimeWatch. The officers who transported her took her not to the station house, but rather, to her school.
Holy Family University Hosted Clinic for Flu Vaccine, COVID-19 Booster at Philadelphia Campus
Holy Family University recently held a clinic for residents who wanted to catch up on their flu vaccines and COVID-19 boosters. The event was held at the school’s Stevenson Lane Residence, located at 9801 Frankford Avenue in Philadelphia, at the school’s city campus. The clinic took place on Nov. 30 from 11 AM to 3 PM.
‘One of the Best Manhattans in a Bottle’: Whiskey From Pottstown Distillery Earns High Praise
The small-batch whiskey by Pottstown’s Manatawny Still Works is one of the best and most interesting Manhattans in a bottle currently available, reported Jonah Flicker for the Robb Report. Its kick is ideal for chasing away the early Dec. chill. Manatawny’s master distiller Max Pfeffer focuses on producing four-grain...
General Recreation: Playground Nurtures Whole Child at Oak Knoll School
General Recreation in Newtown Square often has client projects that are years in the making but sometimes the creation of a great playground, like one at Oak Knoll School, is very swift.
