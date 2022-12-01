ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
98.1 The Hawk

Comments / 0

Related
98.1 The Hawk

Food Bank Of The Southern Tier Selfless Elf Returns

The holiday season is a busy one to be sure. Probably the business time of the year for many. It can be a fun time, a time to reflect, and at times, unfortunately, stressful. My stress is trying to come up with good ideas for gifts. It's tough when your significant other says they don't want anything. You know that's not true in most cases.
98.1 The Hawk

Winterfest Free Family-Friendly Fun At Tioga Downs Is Back

The holiday season is here and we can feel it all around us. Take a drive around the Southern Tier and you'll see holiday light displays galore. In fact, if you have a outdoor holiday display, we would love to have you share it with us and you could win a tiny box containing a $500 prize. SWEET!!!
98.1 The Hawk

Binghamton Mayhem: Witnesses Say SantaCon Was “Out of Control”

Many people who visited Binghamton during the weekend SantaCon celebration said they were shocked by the broken liquor bottles, plastic cups and other garbage that filled downtown streets and sidewalks. Hundreds of students from the Binghamton area and elsewhere spent much of Saturday carousing around city streets and visiting bars...
98.1 The Hawk

City Cites Binghamton Restaurant Developer for “Very Nice” Sign

The city of Binghamton is poised to take legal action against a developer who installed a sign for a new restaurant before receiving official approval. Mark Yonaty is preparing to open the business at the downtown Lackawanna Train Station on Lewis Street near the city-owned baseball stadium. The restaurant will be called Station 45 American Chop House.
98.1 The Hawk

Former Binghamton Supermarket Being Converted Into Events Center

A building that originally served as a Binghamton neighborhood grocery store is being turned into a banquet venue that could accommodate hundreds of people. The 8,000-square-foot structure at 136 Park Avenue on the South Side opened as a Harris Foodlines supermarket in 1965. The building later was used as a Knights of Columbus dance hall.
98.1 The Hawk

An Expert Christmas Tree Farm Guide for NY’s Southern Tier

The season is here. Yep, Christmas tree farms are now open for business. There's nothing quite like the smell of a fresh tree like Balsam Fir, Douglas Fir, Blue Spruce, Scotch Pine, Norway Spruce, or one of several other types. Growing up, we had a real tree for Christmas. Having...
98.1 The Hawk

Horror Movie Filmed in Binghamton Released to the World

Originally from the Boston area, Andy Mitton is a writer, composer, director, editor, and quite well known for his horror movies. As it happens, one of those movies was filmed in the Southern Tier. Called "The Harbinger,' Andy Mitton's most recent horror movie is set in New York City however,...
98.1 The Hawk

Former Broome DA Cornwell Pleads Guilty to Grand Larceny

Stephen Cornwell, a former Broome County district attorney, has been fined $5,000 after he pleaded guilty to a felony count of fourth-degree grand larceny. The 49-year-old Cornwell entered the plea in Broome County Supreme Court Monday morning. According to special prosecutor Joseph Fazzary, Cornwell admitted he stole property on March...
98.1 The Hawk

Do You Need To Signal When Exiting A New York State Roundabout?

There's been a lot of talk about roundabouts, traffic circles, rotaries, or whatever you want to call them since one was built in Downtown Binghamton. Johnson City has has a roundabout for a long time, although the current one was much smaller. Now, we have four - Riverside Drive Johnson...
98.1 The Hawk

Fire Damages Binghamton Apartment House

Fire investigators are looking into the cause of a fire at an apartment house on Binghamton's east side that sent residents into the snow, wind and cold early in the morning hours of December 1. The fire at 17 Williams Street was reported at 5:10 a.m. and Broome County Emergency...
98.1 The Hawk

Residents Near Ross Park Want Burnt-Out RV Eyesore Hauled Away

People who live in a neighborhood on Binghamton's South Side aren't happy that a recreational vehicle gutted in a suspicious fire is still sitting outside a vacant house. The burnt-out RV remains where it was when the blaze erupted near the Morgan Road home around 8:30 a.m. November 11. The property is directly across from the city-owned Ross Park.
98.1 The Hawk

12 Binghamton Area Businesses We Lost in 2022

There are a lot of positive changes that happen in just 12 months throughout our community. We've seen it every year throughout the Triple Cities. New businesses opening up, and buildings are being remodeled like the EJ Victory building. There are the new Binghamton University buildings in the Johnson City and Binghamton area recently constructed.
98.1 The Hawk

Downtown Binghamton Retail Cannabis Shop to Open in January

Binghamton's first licensed cannabis store may open on Court Street early next year. Damien Cornwell, whose On Point Cannabis firm received has been awarded a retail marijuana license, said he believes the shop could be in operation in just over a month. Cornwell plans to set up the cannabis store...
98.1 The Hawk

Drivers, Business Operators Celebrate Chenango Street Reopening

Traffic volume continues to increase as motorists learn Chenango Street on Binghamton's North Side has reopened after being shut down for bridge repairs for more than a year. Chenango Street traffic was detoured between Frederick and Bevier streets for 431 days for a project to stabilize the sinking Interstate 81 bridge.
98.1 The Hawk

Remembering Kadin: Heartbreaking Memorial Near Vestal High School

People in Vestal and beyond are expressing their sadness following the death of high school senior Kadin Abdullah in a Thanksgiving Day vehicle crash. Town police said Abdullah was pronounced dead at the scene early Thursday morning. He died on his eighteenth birthday. Investigators said Abdullah was a passenger in...
98.1 The Hawk

Old IBM-Endicott Walkway Over McKinley Avenue Being Removed

The long-awaited project to take down an unused pedestrian bridge at the former IBM Endicott manufacturing site is underway. Crews from L.M. Sessler Excavating & Wrecking of Seneca County on Monday morning began working to remove the walkway over McKinley Avenue near North Street. The bridge was used for decades...
98.1 The Hawk

B.U./SUNY Broome Questions Page Launched

SUNY Broome is offering a dedicated webpage to help answer questions in the wake of an announcement last week that the community college and Binghamton University are in discussions about “potential integration.”. December 1, SUNY Broome Community College issued news release from the Front Street campus that announced the...
98.1 The Hawk

Binghamton Man Heads to Prison for Box Cutter Threat at J.C. Walmart

The Broome County District Attorney’s office is reporting another repeat felony offender is going back to prison. 34-year-old Douglas Holton of Binghamton was sentenced to five years in prison and five years post-release supervision after pleading guilty to felony Attempted Robbery in the Second Degree in connection with an incident in which store employees in Johnson City were threatened with a box cutter.
98.1 The Hawk

Owego ‘John Doe’ Sentenced in Spite of Identity Mystery

Federal prosecutors say they still don’t know the real identity of an Owego man who has been using the identity of a homeless United States Army veteran in order to obtain hundreds of thousands of dollars in assistance but he's heading to federal prison. The U.S. Attorney’s office for...
98.1 The Hawk

98.1 The Hawk

Binghamton, NY
9K+
Followers
13K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

98.1 The Hawk plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Binghamton, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy