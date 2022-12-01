Read full article on original website
Food Bank Of The Southern Tier Selfless Elf Returns
The holiday season is a busy one to be sure. Probably the business time of the year for many. It can be a fun time, a time to reflect, and at times, unfortunately, stressful. My stress is trying to come up with good ideas for gifts. It's tough when your significant other says they don't want anything. You know that's not true in most cases.
Winterfest Free Family-Friendly Fun At Tioga Downs Is Back
The holiday season is here and we can feel it all around us. Take a drive around the Southern Tier and you'll see holiday light displays galore. In fact, if you have a outdoor holiday display, we would love to have you share it with us and you could win a tiny box containing a $500 prize. SWEET!!!
Binghamton Mayhem: Witnesses Say SantaCon Was “Out of Control”
Many people who visited Binghamton during the weekend SantaCon celebration said they were shocked by the broken liquor bottles, plastic cups and other garbage that filled downtown streets and sidewalks. Hundreds of students from the Binghamton area and elsewhere spent much of Saturday carousing around city streets and visiting bars...
City Cites Binghamton Restaurant Developer for “Very Nice” Sign
The city of Binghamton is poised to take legal action against a developer who installed a sign for a new restaurant before receiving official approval. Mark Yonaty is preparing to open the business at the downtown Lackawanna Train Station on Lewis Street near the city-owned baseball stadium. The restaurant will be called Station 45 American Chop House.
Former Binghamton Supermarket Being Converted Into Events Center
A building that originally served as a Binghamton neighborhood grocery store is being turned into a banquet venue that could accommodate hundreds of people. The 8,000-square-foot structure at 136 Park Avenue on the South Side opened as a Harris Foodlines supermarket in 1965. The building later was used as a Knights of Columbus dance hall.
An Expert Christmas Tree Farm Guide for NY’s Southern Tier
The season is here. Yep, Christmas tree farms are now open for business. There's nothing quite like the smell of a fresh tree like Balsam Fir, Douglas Fir, Blue Spruce, Scotch Pine, Norway Spruce, or one of several other types. Growing up, we had a real tree for Christmas. Having...
Horror Movie Filmed in Binghamton Released to the World
Originally from the Boston area, Andy Mitton is a writer, composer, director, editor, and quite well known for his horror movies. As it happens, one of those movies was filmed in the Southern Tier. Called "The Harbinger,' Andy Mitton's most recent horror movie is set in New York City however,...
Former Broome DA Cornwell Pleads Guilty to Grand Larceny
Stephen Cornwell, a former Broome County district attorney, has been fined $5,000 after he pleaded guilty to a felony count of fourth-degree grand larceny. The 49-year-old Cornwell entered the plea in Broome County Supreme Court Monday morning. According to special prosecutor Joseph Fazzary, Cornwell admitted he stole property on March...
Do You Need To Signal When Exiting A New York State Roundabout?
There's been a lot of talk about roundabouts, traffic circles, rotaries, or whatever you want to call them since one was built in Downtown Binghamton. Johnson City has has a roundabout for a long time, although the current one was much smaller. Now, we have four - Riverside Drive Johnson...
Fire Damages Binghamton Apartment House
Fire investigators are looking into the cause of a fire at an apartment house on Binghamton's east side that sent residents into the snow, wind and cold early in the morning hours of December 1. The fire at 17 Williams Street was reported at 5:10 a.m. and Broome County Emergency...
Residents Near Ross Park Want Burnt-Out RV Eyesore Hauled Away
People who live in a neighborhood on Binghamton's South Side aren't happy that a recreational vehicle gutted in a suspicious fire is still sitting outside a vacant house. The burnt-out RV remains where it was when the blaze erupted near the Morgan Road home around 8:30 a.m. November 11. The property is directly across from the city-owned Ross Park.
12 Binghamton Area Businesses We Lost in 2022
There are a lot of positive changes that happen in just 12 months throughout our community. We've seen it every year throughout the Triple Cities. New businesses opening up, and buildings are being remodeled like the EJ Victory building. There are the new Binghamton University buildings in the Johnson City and Binghamton area recently constructed.
Downtown Binghamton Retail Cannabis Shop to Open in January
Binghamton's first licensed cannabis store may open on Court Street early next year. Damien Cornwell, whose On Point Cannabis firm received has been awarded a retail marijuana license, said he believes the shop could be in operation in just over a month. Cornwell plans to set up the cannabis store...
Amazing Ice Castle Just Under A 3 Hour Drive From Binghamton
The holiday season is here, and it's always a busy time for most. It's like we are in the part of the years that's on steroids. So much going on, so much to do for many of us. Once December hits, it's 31 days of crazy in my opinion. Then,...
Drivers, Business Operators Celebrate Chenango Street Reopening
Traffic volume continues to increase as motorists learn Chenango Street on Binghamton's North Side has reopened after being shut down for bridge repairs for more than a year. Chenango Street traffic was detoured between Frederick and Bevier streets for 431 days for a project to stabilize the sinking Interstate 81 bridge.
Remembering Kadin: Heartbreaking Memorial Near Vestal High School
People in Vestal and beyond are expressing their sadness following the death of high school senior Kadin Abdullah in a Thanksgiving Day vehicle crash. Town police said Abdullah was pronounced dead at the scene early Thursday morning. He died on his eighteenth birthday. Investigators said Abdullah was a passenger in...
Old IBM-Endicott Walkway Over McKinley Avenue Being Removed
The long-awaited project to take down an unused pedestrian bridge at the former IBM Endicott manufacturing site is underway. Crews from L.M. Sessler Excavating & Wrecking of Seneca County on Monday morning began working to remove the walkway over McKinley Avenue near North Street. The bridge was used for decades...
B.U./SUNY Broome Questions Page Launched
SUNY Broome is offering a dedicated webpage to help answer questions in the wake of an announcement last week that the community college and Binghamton University are in discussions about “potential integration.”. December 1, SUNY Broome Community College issued news release from the Front Street campus that announced the...
Binghamton Man Heads to Prison for Box Cutter Threat at J.C. Walmart
The Broome County District Attorney’s office is reporting another repeat felony offender is going back to prison. 34-year-old Douglas Holton of Binghamton was sentenced to five years in prison and five years post-release supervision after pleading guilty to felony Attempted Robbery in the Second Degree in connection with an incident in which store employees in Johnson City were threatened with a box cutter.
Owego ‘John Doe’ Sentenced in Spite of Identity Mystery
Federal prosecutors say they still don’t know the real identity of an Owego man who has been using the identity of a homeless United States Army veteran in order to obtain hundreds of thousands of dollars in assistance but he's heading to federal prison. The U.S. Attorney’s office for...
