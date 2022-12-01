Pulaski Academy was able to claim its fourth consecutive state football championship Saturday in Little Rock. The Bruins won the Class 6A title game 42-35 over Greenwood. Kel Busby was 19-of-31 passing for P.A. with 262 yards and two interceptions, and he also had 12 carries for 51 yards and three touchdowns. Kenny Jordan had 35 rushes for 192 yards and three scores, and Jaylin McKinney caught 12 passes for 118 yards. For Greenwood, Hunter Houston completed 28 passes out of 43 attempts for 369 yards, three touchdowns and an interception; and L.J. Robins had eight catches for 127 yards and two scores.

2 DAYS AGO