Pulaski Academy claims 4th consecutive state championship
Pulaski Academy was able to claim its fourth consecutive state football championship Saturday in Little Rock. The Bruins won the Class 6A title game 42-35 over Greenwood. Kel Busby was 19-of-31 passing for P.A. with 262 yards and two interceptions, and he also had 12 carries for 51 yards and three touchdowns. Kenny Jordan had 35 rushes for 192 yards and three scores, and Jaylin McKinney caught 12 passes for 118 yards. For Greenwood, Hunter Houston completed 28 passes out of 43 attempts for 369 yards, three touchdowns and an interception; and L.J. Robins had eight catches for 127 yards and two scores.
L.R. Parkview wins 1st state football title in 44 years
Little Rock Parkview’s football team was able to capture its first state championship since 1978. The Patriots won the Class 5A title game 31-21 over Shiloh Christian Saturday at War Memorial Stadium in Little Rock. Eric McGehee completed seven passes out of 12 attempts for Parkview for 144 yards...
Arkansas Republicans choose Cody Hiland as new chair
Republican Party of Arkansas rules chairman Steve Lux, center, addresses the audience during a state committee meeting at the Embassy Suites hotel in Little Rock on Saturday. (Photo courtesy of Arkansas Democrat-Gazette) The Republican Party of Arkansas’ State Committee on Saturday elected former U.S. Attorney Cody Hiland of Little Rock...
Small possibility for wintry mix Sunday morning
Temperatures will get a little colder Saturday night and Sunday morning, bringing a possibility of a wintry mix. Meteorologist Willie Gilmore from the National Weather Service office in North Little Rock says the chance for winter weather is small. Listen:. Gilmore says forecasters are not expecting much in the way...
Stone Co. man arrested for attempting to shoot ex-wife
A Stone County man has been arrested for attempting to fire an unloaded gun at his ex-wife. According to the probable cause affidavit, Stone County officers dispatched to a residence on Nov. 26 in Mountain View for a possible domestic in progress with a deadly weapon. Upon arrival, officers made contact with the victim who stated her ex-husband, 33-year-old Corey A. Owen, had left the residence on foot and was possible armed with a knife. The weapon in question was left in the residence before Owen left.
Stone County man arrested for vehicle theft
A Stone County man has been arrested for theft of a vehicle. According to the probable cause affidavit, the Stone County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a stolen vehicle along Arkansas Highway 14 East near the corner of Church Road in Saint James. Two weeks after the initial...
