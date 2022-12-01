Read full article on original website
DC tries to lure more people back to downtown
Foot traffic in D.C.’s downtown and Golden Triangle areas is better than it was in 2020 but it’s still far below pre-pandemic levels. City officials are now looking for ways to bring customers back to struggling retail businesses that depended heavily on office workers. About one fifth of...
Alsobrooks speaks with pride, makes promises as she begins 2nd term
The ceremony that made it official was quick. Then, Prince George’s County, Maryland, Executive Angela Alsobrooks began her second term with a roughly 30-minute inaugural speech that proudly reflected on her first term, and on the county’s weathering of a pandemic that hit it harder than the rest of the region.
Bowser withdraws embattled nominee to run DC 911 center
D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser is withdrawing the nominee she wanted to run the city’s 911 call center, prompting a nationwide search for a new director. Karima Holmes was the nominee to lead the Office of Unified Communications until Bowser pulled her from consideration on Monday. Bowser, calling Holmes a...
Unmarked graves, an ‘ugly history’: W.Va. weighs mine safety
HAVACO, W.Va. (AP) — Mayapple plants sprout in the sunken soil where the bodies lie, their leaves sheltering the unmarked graves like tiny umbrellas. The forgotten burial ground is overrun by four-wheel tire tracks near a path strewn with discarded bottles and other trash. More than a century of...
McCollum leads Siena against Georgetown after 27-point game
Siena Saints (5-3, 1-0 MAAC) at Georgetown Hoyas (4-5) BOTTOM LINE: Siena plays the Georgetown Hoyas after Javian McCollum scored 27 points in Siena’s 74-70 win over the Canisius Golden Griffins. The Hoyas have gone 3-3 in home games. Georgetown is 0-1 in one-possession games. The Saints have gone...
Commuters in Fredericksburg warned of heavy traffic on I-95 northbound this week
Commuters in Fredericksburg, Virginia, should avoid driving on Interstate 95 early this week or risk being frozen in traffic. The Virginia Department of Transportation is warning drivers to avoid I-95 northbound in the Fredericksburg area from Monday evening through the predawn hours Wednesday morning. Lane closures and temporary traffic patterns...
Pedestrian fatally struck along Arlington Blvd.
Fairfax County police are investigating a crash that killed a pedestrian traveling along Arlington Boulevard and Allen Street in Falls Church, Virginia. Investigators said that 66-year-old MD Kamrul Hassan was struck while trying to cross the “against the pedestrian crossing” Sunday evening. The department said Hassan was struck...
Loudoun Co. shopping center vandalized with racist graffiti, swastikas
Law enforcement and community leaders say they’re responding to racist, antisemitic and homophobic graffiti discovered at a shopping center in Loudoun County, Virginia, on Friday morning. The hate speech targeting minority communities was found around 8:30 a.m. Friday morning at the South Riding Town Center, which is located at...
1 killed in Alexandria, Va. shooting
Police in Fairfax County are investigating a fatal shooting in Alexandria, Virginia. Second Lieutenant James Curry, a spokesperson for the department, said that a resident discovered a man on the sidewalk after 8 p.m. Monday in the 7900 block of Audobon Avenue. The person died at the scene of the shooting.
Hyattsville makes thousands available in emergency relief
The city of Hyattsville, Maryland, has opened its emergency relief application to residents and businesses who seek to access COVID-19 American Rescue Plan funds. The city council said that it set aside $1 million of its more than $17.9 million award to establish its Household Emergency Relief Program, managed by the community development corporation.
NTSB releases preliminary report on Gaithersburg plane crash
A new report sheds light on a crash that caused a small airplane to become entangled in live power lines in Montgomery County, Maryland, and led to serious injuries for the two people who were trapped for hours before they were rescued. The National Transportation Safety Board released its preliminary...
Northern Va. garbage collector shutters, residents left to clear trash strewed streets
A Northern Virginia trash company has unexpectedly shut down, leaving thousands of customers scrambling to dispose of piles of trash on their streets. Haulin’ Trash recently sent letters to residents across Fairfax and Loudoun counties, saying it would halt operations and shut down permanently, effective Dec. 1. Residents have...
Arizona certifies 2022 election despite GOP complaints
PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona’s top officials certified the midterm election results Monday, formalizing victories for Democrats over Republicans who falsely claimed the 2020 election was rigged. The certification opens a five-day window for formal election challenges. Republican Kari Lake, who lost the race for governor, is expected to...
Prince George’s Co. hospital receives $800K to help trafficking victims
Maryland’s second busiest trauma center is receiving federal funding to help identify and aid victims of sex and labor trafficking. The University of Maryland Capital Region Medical Center hospital (UM Capital) in Prince George’s County will get nearly $800,000 from the Department of Justice to go toward screening, identifying and supporting victims in medical settings.
Md. police ID victim in fatal, multivehicle hit-and-run that closed I-95
Maryland State Police say they are investigating the pedestrian hit-and-run crash in Prince George’s County that killed one man and closed Interstate-95 for over four hours Sunday morning. The deceased victim has been identified as 23-year-old Ceasar Alfred Charles Burke of Columbia, Maryland. MSP said the crash happened shortly...
Man killed in Fairfax Co. shooting
Police in Fairfax County, Virginia, are investigating a fatal shooting that happened in the Hybla Valley area on Monday night. Second Lt. James Curry, a spokesperson for the department, said that a resident discovered a man on the sidewalk after 8 p.m. Monday in the 7900 block of Audubon Avenue. The man died at the scene of the shooting.
Fairfax Co. teacher accused of assaulting special needs student
A special education teacher at Marshall High School in Fairfax County, Virginia, was charged Friday with assaulting a student who has special needs, according to authorities. Fairfax County police said that they arrested Amy Bonzano, 50, of Falls Church, after concluding their investigation into the incident that was first reported to authorities on Oct. 13.
Police seek suspect who aimed gun at other highway drivers in Frederick Co.
Authorities said a driver on westbound U.S. Route 15 near Mount Zion Road in Frederick County, Maryland, reported another driver aimed a firearm at them while passing on the highway. The driver reported that the suspect drove very close to their vehicle and started tailgating them around 2:20 p.m. Friday,...
After crashes, breakdowns, experts says it’s ‘safest to remain inside of your vehicle’
A D.C.-area traffic safety advocate has advice related to crashes and breakdowns. “If you must exit the vehicle, never stand behind or directly in front of it to help avoid injuries if your car is actually struck by another vehicle,” said Ragina Ali, Public and Government Affairs manager for AAA Mid-Atlantic.
