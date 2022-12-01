ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Hypebae

North Korea Has Reportedly Executed 3 High Schoolers for Distributing K-Dramas

North Korea has reportedly executed three teenagers for distributing and watching K-dramas from South Korea. As reported by outlets like Chosun Ilbo, three high school students were caught watching and importing TV shows from their neighboring country in early October. The act of consuming audiovisual content from South Korea is considered a crime as stated in a new law passed in December 2020. While underage individuals were not executed for disobeying the law previously, it seems the punishment is now applicable even to teenagers.
RadarOnline

Vladimir Putin 'Falls Down Stairs' & 'Soils Himself' Inside Moscow Home As His Health Is Questioned Yet Again

Vladimir Putin’s alleged battle with cancer has been called back into question after the Russian leader fell down a set of stairs and “soiled himself” earlier this week, RadarOnline.com has learned.The surprising incident reportedly took place on Wednesday night at the 70-year-old leader’s residence in Moscow.According to General SVR, an anti-Putin Telegram channel allegedly run by a former Kremlin spy, Putin fell five steps before landing on his tailbone.Even more surprising is the channel’s claim that Putin “involuntarily defecated” himself as a result of the “cancer affecting his stomach and bowels.”“Three bodyguards helped the president get to the nearest couch...
TheDailyBeast

Explosion at Nuclear Airbase Just 150 Miles From Moscow Opens Stunning New Phase of War

Two explosions at major Russian military bases, including the Dyagilevo base near Ryazan just 150 miles from Moscow, mean the war in Ukraine has come right to Vladimir Putin’s doorstep. The explosions—which were unmanned drone strikes, a senior Ukrainian official told The New York Times—suggest Ukraine wanted to strike fear right in the heart of Russia.The second explosion struck the Engels-2 base, from which Tu-95 bombers have been pummeling Ukraine’s infrastructure over the last month.Engels and Ryazan are around 300 to 450 miles from the Ukrainian border, which is beyond the range of any known missiles in Ukraine’s possession, the...
WTOP

Trump faces peril in docs probe after decades of scrutiny

WASHINGTON (AP) — As a businessman and president, Donald Trump faced a litany of lawsuits and criminal investigations yet emerged from the legal scrutiny time and again with his public and political standing largely intact. But he’s perhaps never confronted a probe as perilous as the Mar-a-Lago investigation, an...
WASHINGTON, DC
WTOP

ICC prosecutor opposes EU plan for special Ukraine tribunal

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — The chief prosecutor of the International Criminal Court on Monday denounced a European Union proposal to create an U.N.-backed special tribunal to prosecute crimes in Ukraine, saying his court was capable of effectively dealing with war crimes committed there. Karim Khan pushed back against...
WTOP

Ransomware group targeted dozens of schools in 2022, new report finds

More than 40 educational organizations, including 15 in the United States, suffered ransomware attacks launched by the cybercriminal group known as Vice Society, researchers at cybersecurity firm Palo Alto Networks revealed in a report published Tuesday and obtained by CBS News. Researchers from Palo Alto Network’s threat research team, Unit...
CALIFORNIA STATE
WTOP

Brazil 4, South Korea 1

Brazil 4 0 — 4 First Half_1, Brazil, Junior, (Neymar), 7th minute; 2, Brazil, Neymar, (penalty kick), 13th; 3, Brazil, Richarlison, (Silva), 29th; 4, Brazil, Paqueta, (Junior), 36th. Second Half_5, South Korea, Paik, 76th. Goalies_South Korea, Seung Gyu Kim, Jo Hyeonwoo, Beom-keun Song; Brazil, Alisson, Weverton, Ederson. Yellow Cards_Jung,...
WTOP

Albanian opposition leader attacked during anti-govt protest

TIRANA, Albania (AP) — The leader of the Albanian opposition center-right Democratic Party was attacked Tuesday during an anti-government protest held near a summit of European Union leaders and their counterparts from the Western Balkans in the Albanian capital. Sali Berisha, a 78-year-old former president and prime minister, was...
WTOP

Legislator hospitalized after brawl in Turkey’s parliament

ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — An opposition legislator in Tuesday was hospitalized Tuesday following a brawl that broke out in the country’s parliament during a tense debate over next year’s budget. Television footage showed dozens of lawmakers from President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s ruling party and from opposition parties...
WTOP

What’s next for Japan after exit on penalties at World Cup?

DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Japan reached the round of 16 for the fourth time at a World Cup. It got knocked out in the round of 16 for the fourth time in a 3-1 loss to Croatia on penalty kicks after a 1-1 draw in regulation and extra time.
WTOP

Iran officials sentence 5 to death for killing Basij troop

CAIRO (AP) — Iranian authorities sentenced five people to death for allegedly killing a member of a paramilitary force affiliated with Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard, state media said Tuesday. Eleven others received lengthy prison sentences. The 13 men and three minors had been charged with killing Ruhollah Ajamian,...

