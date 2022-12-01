Read full article on original website
Trump Had Hidden $19.8 Million Loan From North Korea-Linked Company As President: Report
Trump failed to disclose the loan, which was paid off months after he took office, Forbes reported.
North Korea Has Reportedly Executed 3 High Schoolers for Distributing K-Dramas
North Korea has reportedly executed three teenagers for distributing and watching K-dramas from South Korea. As reported by outlets like Chosun Ilbo, three high school students were caught watching and importing TV shows from their neighboring country in early October. The act of consuming audiovisual content from South Korea is considered a crime as stated in a new law passed in December 2020. While underage individuals were not executed for disobeying the law previously, it seems the punishment is now applicable even to teenagers.
Vladimir Putin 'Falls Down Stairs' & 'Soils Himself' Inside Moscow Home As His Health Is Questioned Yet Again
Vladimir Putin’s alleged battle with cancer has been called back into question after the Russian leader fell down a set of stairs and “soiled himself” earlier this week, RadarOnline.com has learned.The surprising incident reportedly took place on Wednesday night at the 70-year-old leader’s residence in Moscow.According to General SVR, an anti-Putin Telegram channel allegedly run by a former Kremlin spy, Putin fell five steps before landing on his tailbone.Even more surprising is the channel’s claim that Putin “involuntarily defecated” himself as a result of the “cancer affecting his stomach and bowels.”“Three bodyguards helped the president get to the nearest couch...
Second Day of Drone Attacks Means Invasion of Ukraine Has Now Brought War to Russia
For a second day in a row, an unmanned drone thought to be dispatched by Ukraine struck deep within Russian territory as the invasion Vladimir Putin underestimated turned sharply towards a war fought in both nations. On Monday, deadly twin strikes hit the Engels-2 airfield and the Dyagilevo military base...
Explosion at Nuclear Airbase Just 150 Miles From Moscow Opens Stunning New Phase of War
Two explosions at major Russian military bases, including the Dyagilevo base near Ryazan just 150 miles from Moscow, mean the war in Ukraine has come right to Vladimir Putin’s doorstep. The explosions—which were unmanned drone strikes, a senior Ukrainian official told The New York Times—suggest Ukraine wanted to strike fear right in the heart of Russia.The second explosion struck the Engels-2 base, from which Tu-95 bombers have been pummeling Ukraine’s infrastructure over the last month.Engels and Ryazan are around 300 to 450 miles from the Ukrainian border, which is beyond the range of any known missiles in Ukraine’s possession, the...
Trump faces peril in docs probe after decades of scrutiny
WASHINGTON (AP) — As a businessman and president, Donald Trump faced a litany of lawsuits and criminal investigations yet emerged from the legal scrutiny time and again with his public and political standing largely intact. But he’s perhaps never confronted a probe as perilous as the Mar-a-Lago investigation, an...
ICC prosecutor opposes EU plan for special Ukraine tribunal
THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — The chief prosecutor of the International Criminal Court on Monday denounced a European Union proposal to create an U.N.-backed special tribunal to prosecute crimes in Ukraine, saying his court was capable of effectively dealing with war crimes committed there. Karim Khan pushed back against...
Oil hits lowest since January on creeping economic uncertainty
NEW YORK, Dec 6 (Reuters) - Global oil prices slid to their lowest since January on Tuesday, extending a downward trend as growing concerns about global demand offset any bullish effects from an EU-led price cap on Russian oil sales.
Feds arrest ex-Florida Rep. David Rivera, who had $50 million consulting deal with Venezuela oil giant’s U.S. affiliate
ATLANTA (AP) — Feds arrest ex-Florida Rep. David Rivera, who had $50 million consulting deal with Venezuela oil giant’s U.S. affiliate. Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.
Ransomware group targeted dozens of schools in 2022, new report finds
More than 40 educational organizations, including 15 in the United States, suffered ransomware attacks launched by the cybercriminal group known as Vice Society, researchers at cybersecurity firm Palo Alto Networks revealed in a report published Tuesday and obtained by CBS News. Researchers from Palo Alto Network’s threat research team, Unit...
Ukraine’s air force says it shot down more than 60 missiles among 70 fired by Russian forces in latest launches
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukraine’s air force says it shot down more than 60 missiles among 70 fired by Russian forces in latest launches. Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.
Brazil 4, South Korea 1
Brazil 4 0 — 4 First Half_1, Brazil, Junior, (Neymar), 7th minute; 2, Brazil, Neymar, (penalty kick), 13th; 3, Brazil, Richarlison, (Silva), 29th; 4, Brazil, Paqueta, (Junior), 36th. Second Half_5, South Korea, Paik, 76th. Goalies_South Korea, Seung Gyu Kim, Jo Hyeonwoo, Beom-keun Song; Brazil, Alisson, Weverton, Ederson. Yellow Cards_Jung,...
Albanian opposition leader attacked during anti-govt protest
TIRANA, Albania (AP) — The leader of the Albanian opposition center-right Democratic Party was attacked Tuesday during an anti-government protest held near a summit of European Union leaders and their counterparts from the Western Balkans in the Albanian capital. Sali Berisha, a 78-year-old former president and prime minister, was...
Legislator hospitalized after brawl in Turkey’s parliament
ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — An opposition legislator in Tuesday was hospitalized Tuesday following a brawl that broke out in the country’s parliament during a tense debate over next year’s budget. Television footage showed dozens of lawmakers from President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s ruling party and from opposition parties...
What’s next for Japan after exit on penalties at World Cup?
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Japan reached the round of 16 for the fourth time at a World Cup. It got knocked out in the round of 16 for the fourth time in a 3-1 loss to Croatia on penalty kicks after a 1-1 draw in regulation and extra time.
Iran officials sentence 5 to death for killing Basij troop
CAIRO (AP) — Iranian authorities sentenced five people to death for allegedly killing a member of a paramilitary force affiliated with Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard, state media said Tuesday. Eleven others received lengthy prison sentences. The 13 men and three minors had been charged with killing Ruhollah Ajamian,...
