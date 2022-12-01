ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Belle Vernon senior one of two 'Heisman High School Scholarship' winners

By Patrick Damp
 5 days ago

BELLE VERNON (KDKA) - A senior at Belle Vernon has landed a $10,000 scholarship for excelling not just in sports but in her community as well.

Viva Kreis is one of two winners of the Heisman High School Scholarship.

Cress competes internationally with the U.S. Women's National Handball Team and she also lettered in cross country, basketball, and track and field.

She is also a valedictorian and class president.

There's even more - she collected over 2,000 pairs of socks for those experiencing homelessness.

Cress is heading to Arizona State University this fall and her plan is to become a broadcaster for women's sports.

Congratulations, Viva and we're all wishing you the best!

