A Special Tradition: Victorian Christmas Transforms Town into a Winter Wonderland
BELLEFONTE — It doesn’t get any better than Bellefonte Victorian Christmas. Victorian Christmas is a tradition unlike any other. After taking 2020 off due to the COVID-19 pandemic, it returned in full force in 2021, celebrating its 40th anniversary. 2022 marks year No. 41 for the holiday tradition.
2023 Centre County Dog Licenses Now Available
Centre County dog licenses for 2023 are now available for purchase online and in person, county Treasurer Colleen Kennedy said on Monday. Licenses can be purchased by visiting centrecountypa.gov/treasurer, at the county treasurer’s office in the Willowbank Building (420 Holmes Street, Bellefonte) or at the following locations:. BellefonteLyons Kennels1826...
John C. Haas
John C. Haas, 88, of State College, died on Saturday, December 3rd. In addition to Joyce, his devoted wife of 35 years, John is survived by his children, grandchildren, great grand children and their families: Son Jeffrey C. Haas (Riviera Beach, FL) and his wife Wendy Haas, son Joel C. Haas (Jupiter, FL) and his wife Alda Haas, Son John Carl Haas (Church Hill, MD) and his wife Kate Maxwell, stepdaughter Paige Hope (Hoboken, NJ), grandson Jason Haas (Chicago, IL) and his wife Samantha, Andrew Haas and Joseph Haas as well as his great grandchildren Ford and Francesca Haas (Chicago, IL).
Mary Jane Holderman
Mary Jane Holderman, 90, of Bellefonte, passed away on Saturday, December 3, 2022, surrounded by her loving family, at Harmony in State College. Born on August 7, 1932, in Bellefonte, she was the daughter of the late Earl J. and Nellie Frances (Rumberger) Gentzel. On February 16, 1952, during a blizzard in Mexico, Pennsylvania, she married the love of her life, Marlin David Holderman, who preceded her in death on April 1, 2022, after sharing more than 70 years of marriage together.
Boalsburg Man Fired Shotgun Inside Home, Fled and Crashed Car, Police Say
Police say a Boalsburg man was under the influence of alcohol when he discharged a shotgun inside his home and led officers on a brief chase before crashing his car late Friday night. According to a criminal complaint, Stephen H. Matis, 23, fled at high speed in a Ford Mustang...
How Often Are Penn State’s Private Planes Flying During a Budget Crunch?
The Penn State Transparency Tracker is an ongoing effort by Spotlight PA to document and share the ways in which the university is, and is not, being transparent with the community. Due to its special “state-related” designation, Penn State is not subject to open records laws beyond the public disclosure of basic financial information.
Judge Rules in Favor of State College Property Management Company in Lawsuit Brought by Pa. Attorney General’s Office
A State College property management company’s practices for retaining security deposit funds and other lease provisions were not unfair or deceptive, a Centre County judge ruled this week in a lawsuit brought by the Pennsylvania Office of the Attorney General. Judge Katherine Oliver’s 24-page verdict filed on Monday comes...
Penn State Football: Nittany Lions Set to Face Utah in Rose Bowl
No. 11 Penn State football will face No. 8 Utah in the Rose Bowl, the Nittany Lions learned on Sunday afternoon as the New Years Six bowls and College Football Playoff field were announced. Utah is coming off a 47-24 win over USC in the Pac-12 Championship game and heads into the bowl season with a 10-3 record with losses against Oregon, UCLA and a season opening loss against Florida. Utah beat USC 43-42 earlier in the regular season giving the Utes a sweep against the longtime Pac-12 favorite Trojans.
Penn State Football: 5 Stats to Know About Utah
Penn State is headed to the Rose Bowl to face Pac-12 Champion Utah, as the Nittany Lion program makes its fifth visit to Pasadena and looks for its second win ever in “The Granddaddy of Them All.” There will be plenty of things to learn about Utah over the next few weeks, but for now here are five stats to know off the bat.
Penn State Women’s Volleyball Defeats UCF in Second Round of NCAA Tournament
Penn State women’s volleyball (26-7) silenced UCF (28-2) in four sets (25-18, 25-18, 25-22, 25-21) on Saturday evening at Rec Hall to advance to the NCAA Tournament round of 16. Zoe Weatherington and Kashuana Williams combined for 33 kills on the night to propel the Nittany Lions to victory.
