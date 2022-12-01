12 must-see open houses happening this weekend (Dec. 3-4)

Including four properties for under $500,000.

This 5,505-square-foot Colonial at 153 Livingston Circle in Needham has five bedrooms, 5.5 baths, and a $2,295,000 price tag. Via MLS

Check out these must-see homes holding open houses this weekend, from a two-bedroom condo in Boston with private outdoor space for $455,000 to a five-bedroom new home in Concord with modern and rustic farmhouse architecture for $3,985,000:

Under $500,000

1718 Commonwealth Ave., Unit 2, Brighton

— Via MLS

$455,000

2 bedrooms, 1 full bath

730 square feet

Open houses Saturday, Dec. 3, from 11 a.m. to noon, and Sunday, Dec. 4, from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m.

137 Dorchester St., Unit 1D, South Boston

$459,000

1 bedroom, 1 full bath

620 square feet

Open houses Saturday, Dec. 3, and Sunday, Dec. 4, from noon to 1:30 p.m.

32 Whites Ave., Unit D78, Watertown

$475,000

2 bedrooms, 1 full bath

935 square feet

Open house Sunday, Dec. 4, from 2:30 to 3:30 p.m.

41 Friend St., Weymouth

$499,000

2 bedrooms, 1 full bath

1,172 square feet

0.11-acre lot

Open house Saturday, Dec. 3, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Take the virtual tour.

$500,000 to $1 million

155 Hillside Road, Unit 2, Watertown

$779,900

4 bedrooms, 2 full baths

2,182 square feet

Open houses Friday, Dec. 2, from noon to 1 p.m.; Saturday, Dec. 3, and Sunday, Dec. 4, from noon to 2 p.m.; and Monday, Dec. 5, from noon to 1 p.m.

Take the virtual tour.

31 Seaway Road, Quincy

$850,000

3 bedrooms, 1 full bath, 1 half bath

1,408 square feet

0.13-acre lot

Open house Saturday, Dec. 3, from 11 a.m. to noon

350 North St., Unit 403, Boston Waterfront

$899,000

1 bedroom, 1 full bath

938 square feet

Open house Sunday, Dec. 4, from noon to 1 p.m.

10 Spring Hill Terrace, Somerville

$995,000

4 bedrooms, 2 full baths, 1 half bath

2,054 square feet

0.05-acre lot

Open house Saturday, Dec. 3, from 1 to 2:30 p.m.

$1 million-plus

884 Nantasket Ave., Hull

$1,350,000

3 bedrooms, 2 full baths, 1 half bath

2,256 square feet

0.39-acre lot

Open house Saturday, Dec. 3, from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

152 Charles St., Unit 2, Cambridge

$2,100,000

3 bedrooms, 3 full baths

2,038 square feet

Open house Sunday, Dec. 4, from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Take the virtual tour.

153 Livingston Circle, Needham

$2,295,000

5 bedrooms, 5 full baths, 1 half bath

5,505 square feet

0.26-acre lot

Open houses Thursday, Dec. 1, from 11 a.m. to noon.; Friday, Dec. 2, from 2 to 4 p.m.; and Saturday, Dec. 3, from noon to 2 p.m.

66 Spencer Brook Road, Concord

$3,985,000

5 bedrooms, 5 full baths, 2 half baths

6,290 square feet

1.84-acre lot

Open house Sunday, Dec. 4, from noon to 1:30 p.m.