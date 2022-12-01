Read full article on original website
Pfizer to invest $750 million to expand Portage MI facility and create 300 jobs
KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — Governor Gretchen Whitmer announced on Monday, December 5 that Pfizer Incorporated will be investing $750 million in it’s Portage, MI facility. Officials say the investment is set to help expand production and create 300 jobs. They went onto say the investment aims to...
Harmful Algae Bloom Advisory lifted for Allegan County’s Swan Lake
ALLEGAN, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — The Allegan County Health Department has lifted the advisory for Swan Lake located in Cheshire Township. The advisory originally issued in July of this year was due to the presence of harmful algae blooms (HABs). Health officials say that the cooler weather often reduces...
Upton applauds Pfizer’s continued expansion and investment in Kalamazoo County
WASHINGTON, D.C. (WKZO AM/FM) — U.S. Representative Fred Upton, R-St. Joseph, on Monday, December 5 released the following statement after Pfizer announced it will invest $750 million and add 300 jobs at its facilities in Portage, Michigan. “Pfizer has put Portage on the map, especially early on in the...
David B. Webster
Webster, David B., of West Olive, went home to be with our Lord Saturday, November 26, 2022, in Sarasota, Florida, under the loving care of his family and Hospice at the age of 92. He was the son of David C. and A. Irene (Robinson) Webster, born February 8, 1930, in Saugatuck, MI, and graduated from Saugatuck High School in 1948.
Rep. Rogers statement on Pfizer’s expansion announcement
KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — State Representative Julie M. Rogers (D-Kalamazoo) released the following statement on Monday, December 5 on Pfizer’s announcement that it would be investing $750 million in Kalamazoo County, creating an estimated 300 jobs. “I am thrilled to see this additional investment in Kalamazoo County...
Marie Driscoll
Marie Driscoll, age 85 of Zeeland passed away Friday, December 2, 2022. She is survived by her children: Michele and Dr. Al Reichman, and Todd and Kathy Gronevelt; her grandchildren: Korrie and Alex Taylor, Ashley and Daniel Sherwood, Hillary and Matthew Hall, Dr. Claire and Joshua Dolislager, Elliott Gronevelt and 8 great-grandchildren.
Darwin “DJ” Ter Haar
Darwin (D.J.) Ter Haar II, age 51, passed away on Thursday, December 1, 2022. D.J. was a man of God who devoted himself to sharing the love of Christ his entire life. His family was most important to him. He worked as a youth pastor and in camp ministry for the majority of his career. He loved sports, hunting, fishing, bowling, and volleyball. He loved his family and will be dearly missed by them.
Extra Police Patrols to Watch for Speeding on State Roads Through Winter
ALLEGAN, MI (WHTC-AM/FM, Dec. 4, 2022) – Those extra police patrols that were on roads across Michigan over the Thanksgiving Day holiday period won’t be going away anytime soon. State police officials said on Thursday that troopers will be joined by county deputies and municipal law enforcement officers...
