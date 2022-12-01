ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
927thevan.com

Harmful Algae Bloom Advisory lifted for Allegan County’s Swan Lake

ALLEGAN, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — The Allegan County Health Department has lifted the advisory for Swan Lake located in Cheshire Township. The advisory originally issued in July of this year was due to the presence of harmful algae blooms (HABs). Health officials say that the cooler weather often reduces...
ALLEGAN COUNTY, MI
927thevan.com

David B. Webster

Webster, David B., of West Olive, went home to be with our Lord Saturday, November 26, 2022, in Sarasota, Florida, under the loving care of his family and Hospice at the age of 92. He was the son of David C. and A. Irene (Robinson) Webster, born February 8, 1930, in Saugatuck, MI, and graduated from Saugatuck High School in 1948.
WEST OLIVE, MI
927thevan.com

Rep. Rogers statement on Pfizer’s expansion announcement

KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — State Representative Julie M. Rogers (D-Kalamazoo) released the following statement on Monday, December 5 on Pfizer’s announcement that it would be investing $750 million in Kalamazoo County, creating an estimated 300 jobs. “I am thrilled to see this additional investment in Kalamazoo County...
KALAMAZOO COUNTY, MI
927thevan.com

Marie Driscoll

Marie Driscoll, age 85 of Zeeland passed away Friday, December 2, 2022. She is survived by her children: Michele and Dr. Al Reichman, and Todd and Kathy Gronevelt; her grandchildren: Korrie and Alex Taylor, Ashley and Daniel Sherwood, Hillary and Matthew Hall, Dr. Claire and Joshua Dolislager, Elliott Gronevelt and 8 great-grandchildren.
ZEELAND, MI
927thevan.com

Darwin “DJ” Ter Haar

Darwin (D.J.) Ter Haar II, age 51, passed away on Thursday, December 1, 2022. D.J. was a man of God who devoted himself to sharing the love of Christ his entire life. His family was most important to him. He worked as a youth pastor and in camp ministry for the majority of his career. He loved sports, hunting, fishing, bowling, and volleyball. He loved his family and will be dearly missed by them.
ZEELAND, MI
927thevan.com

Extra Police Patrols to Watch for Speeding on State Roads Through Winter

ALLEGAN, MI (WHTC-AM/FM, Dec. 4, 2022) – Those extra police patrols that were on roads across Michigan over the Thanksgiving Day holiday period won’t be going away anytime soon. State police officials said on Thursday that troopers will be joined by county deputies and municipal law enforcement officers...
MICHIGAN STATE

