Darwin (D.J.) Ter Haar II, age 51, passed away on Thursday, December 1, 2022. D.J. was a man of God who devoted himself to sharing the love of Christ his entire life. His family was most important to him. He worked as a youth pastor and in camp ministry for the majority of his career. He loved sports, hunting, fishing, bowling, and volleyball. He loved his family and will be dearly missed by them.

ZEELAND, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO