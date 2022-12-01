Read full article on original website
Related
abc27.com
New WellSpan Health Center coming to Franklin County
FAYETTEVILLE, Pa. (WHTM) — WellSpan Health announced on Dec. 5, 2022, that a groundbreaking ceremony is being held to celebrate the construction of a new WellSpan Health Center in Fayetteville. The construction of the new health center will expand medical coverage for people in Franklin County. According to Senior...
Wbaltv.com
Hagerstown mother decries conditions of workplace setup for pumping breastmilk
HAGERSTOWN, Md. — A Hagerstown mother is sharing her outrage over the conditions she said she had to put up with in order to pump breastmilk for her baby at work. Simone Byrd said she worked at the Hagerstown Red Lobster for a year and a half. She returned to work six weeks after having her fourth child, Sylvie, but when it came time to pump breastmilk for her baby while at work, she claimed she was given a "horrendous" space.
Tree removal to start this week on I-81 in Cumberland County: PennDOT
The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today that tree removal operations are scheduled to begin next week along Interstate 81 in East Pennsboro and Hampden townships, Cumberland County. Weather permitting, work will begin Monday. The contractor is expected to work weekdays from approximately 7 a.m. to 4:30 p.m for...
wfmd.com
Fatal Accident On Route 40 In Washington County Under Investigation
32-year-old man from Hagerstown killed after his truck hit a utility pole. Hagerstown, Md. (DG) – A fatal accident on Route 40 In Washington County early Monday morning is under investigation by Maryland State Police. Troopers responded to Route 40 and Rockdale Road and found a 2013 Ford F650...
echo-pilot.com
Update: Little Cove Road crash leaves woman, two baby girls dead, six others injured
A 59-year-old woman and two baby girls died as the result of a crash in Warren Township in southwestern Franklin County early Sunday, Dec. 4. Another woman and five other children suffered moderate to severe injuries. They all were unrestrained in a northbound 2018 Dodge Journey that ran off Little...
Two Infants, Woman Killed, Six Hospitalized Following Crash At Pennsylvania-Maryland Stateline
Nine people from Chambersburg were in a deadly single-vehicle crash near the Pennsylvania-Maryland Stateline on Sunday, Dec. 4, authorities say. 59-year-old Mary Gordon lost control of her vehicle and crashed her 2018 Dodge Journey into a tree in the 5900 block of Little Cove Rd. at around 1:5…
pennbets.com
Parx Satellite In Shippensburg Now Scheduled For February Opening
Gambling-oriented residents of the Shippensburg area of south-central Pennsylvania have been waiting a long time for a mini-casino to open near them, and they will have to be patient a little longer. Parx Casino in Bucks County, which will operate the mini-casino in Cumberland County as a smaller, satellite facility...
WGAL
Company displays message outside station for fallen firefighter; Pa. flags at half staff
DOVER, Pa. — Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf ordered all commonwealth flags in York County to fly at half-staff in honor of a firefighter who died in the line of duty last month. Chief Troy Dettinger of the Union Fire and Hose Company of Dover passed away last Wednesday. Monday,...
Police: Over $2,000 of vehicle parts, tools stolen in Bedford
BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) — Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) are searching for three men who allegedly stole over $2,200 in vehicle parts and tools. Troopers said that around 10 p.m. on Nov. 18 stole multiple vehicle parts and tools along the 3000 block of Cortland Road. Police said a 2007 Chevrolet Silverado catalytic converter, valued […]
wfmd.com
Crash In Washington County Kills 18-Year-Old
The vehicle was traveling on Route 67 when it went off the road and hit a tree. Hagerstown, MD (DG) – A vehicle accident early Sunday morning in Washington County claimed the life of teenager from Knoxville. Maryland State Police responded to Route 67 near Park Hall Road at...
echo-pilot.com
Franklin County winter 2022-23: Nearly 50 athletes to keep an eye on this season
The winter sports season is finally here, so it's time to look ahead to see which athletes can make an impact this year. The winter season was very competitive in Franklin County last year, and that should be no different this time around, with plenty of top-notch athletes taking the court or the mat once again.
Passenger killed after SUV hits tree in Washington County
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Maryland State Police troopers said they were investigating a crash that killed a passenger in an SUV Sunday and left the driver hurt. Troopers said they and members of the Washington County Sheriff’s Office were in the area of Rohrersville Road (MD Rt. 67) and Park Hall Road […]
Police investigating driver who tailgated, pointed handgun at cars in Frederick
FREDERICK, Md. — Police are investigating a suspected road rage incident where a motorist tailgated and pointed a handgun at other drivers in Frederick County, Maryland. Officers were notified by the victim about the incident just after 2:30 p.m. on Dec. 2. The victim told police that the incident happened while driving westbound on Routes 340 and 15 near Mount Zion Road, according to a Maryland State Police press release.
PHOTOS: Train Dangles Off Bridge Following Derailment In Central Pennsylvania
A train derailed in central Pennsylvania on Friday, Dec. 2, authorities say. The train was transporting "non-hazardous material" when several cars left the track on the Rockville Bridge closing South Main Street in Marysville, authorities at Norfolk Southern say. The Norfolk-Southern train appears to have partially gone off the bridge,...
WGAL
Police looking for missing woman in Dauphin County
HARRISBURG, Pa. — Pennsylvania State Police are looking for a missing woman who is believed to be in the Harrisburg area. Police said Nicole McCartney, 37, was last seen by relatives Friday at 8 a.m. McCartney is believed to be in the Harrisburg area.
echo-pilot.com
Heritage Christmas is full of the holiday spirit
The first night of Heritage Christmas on Dec. 2 was filled with sights, sounds and tastes of the season and the celebration, sponsored by the Greencastle-Antrim Chamber of Commerce, will be back again from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 9. The Christmas tree in Center Square provided the backdrop...
Ice cream recall: This brand was recalled in 7 states, including Pennsylvania
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Weis Markets has recalled 108 containers of Weis Quality Sea Salt Caramel Ripple Ice Cream due to undeclared soy and coconut products the dessert might contain, according to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA). The product may have been distributed to as many as 197...
WGAL
3 killed in Franklin County crash
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa. — Three people, including two girls under the age of one, were killed in a Franklin County crash on Sunday morning. The crash happened on the 5900 block of Little Cove Road, west of Mercersburg. Police said the driver, 59-year-old Mary Gordon, lost control of her...
abc27.com
Why are flags at half staff in Pennsylvania?
YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Governor Tom Wolf ordered Commonwealth flags to fly at half-staff to honor Fire Chief Troy Dettinger who recently passed away. Dettinger served with the Union Fire and Hose Company in Dover, York County; He died in the line of duty on Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2022.
Missing York County man found
EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — A search was underway throughout Central and Northeastern Pennsylvania for a missing man considered to be in danger. Police in York County issued a Missing Endangered Person Alert for 76-year-old Steven Morgan. Police say Morgan has been found at approximately 5:45 p.m. Sunday afternoon and have canceled the Missing Endangered Person […]
Comments / 0