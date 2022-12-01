Read full article on original website
Kamala Harris Is Regal In Black Gown For President Biden’s 1st State Dinner: Photos
Vice President Kamala Harris dressed to impress at the first state dinner held by President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden since his inauguration. The Vice President arrived at the White House on December 1 for the star-studded dinner wearing a one-shouldered black dress. The top portion of the gown featured sparkles that twinkled in the light.
Prince Harry Became Spider-Man For A Very Special Audience
Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, has been open about his experience with bereavement in the past. This August marked the 25th year since his mother, Princess Diana, died following a tragic car accident in Paris (per The Washington Post). At the time, Harry was only 12 years old. He grabbed the attention of people all over the world when both he and Prince William participated in the televised funeral procession for Princess Diana, his childhood seemingly coming to an end right in front of the public. "My mother had just died, and I had to walk a long way behind her coffin, surrounded by thousands of people watching me while millions more did on television. I don't think any child should be asked to do that, under any circumstances," he once told Newsweek.
Why Royal Fans Are Calling William And Catherine Hypocritical
The Earthshot Prize Awards ceremony took place last Friday in Boston. The climate change initiative was created by William, Prince of Wales himself. The glitzy ceremony, hosted alongside the John F. Kennedy Foundation, saw five winners each taking home $1 million for their efforts in fighting against climate change and propagating sustainable solutions to its various challenges (via People).
Insider Claims Harry And Meghan Docuseries Is 'Worse Than The Royals Can Imagine'
Unless you've been living under a rock, you know Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Netflix docuseries drops on December 8. The British media claimed Meghan and Harry declared war on the royal family after the first trailer for their Netflix series dropped during the Prince and Princess of Wales' visit to Boston. According to The Daily Mail, a royal source said, "I don't see how anyone could view it as anything other than a declaration of war." Another royal insider told The Times, "It was definitely deliberate, without any question. But not at all unexpected." The Daily Mail also reported that palace insiders nicknamed Meghan and Harry "the Kardashians."
Princess Diana's Butler Says Harry And Meghan Should Be Stripped Of Their Titles
Netflix just dropped the second "Harry & Meghan" docuseries trailer ahead of the December 8 premiere, and both Team Sussex and Team Royals are at the edge of their seats to find out what's going to come out when the show drops. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are about to reveal more of their insights into the events that led them to leave their regimented life in Buckingham Palace and seek their own peace and happiness in Montecito, California.
Donald Trump Is Demanding To Be Put Back In The White House After Elon Musk's Twitter Exposé
Donald Trump's reaction to a Twitter exposé was one for the history books. On December 2, "Chief Twit" Elon Musk promised a breaking news story showing that Twitter stopped "free speech" before the 2020 presidential election, according to The Washington Post. Before the internal files were shared, Musk tweeted, "This will be awesome." However, the nearly 40-tweet storm posted by journalist Matt Taibbi turned out to be less exciting than advertised.
Why Lara Trump Is Suddenly Out Of A Job At Fox News
A year after her father-in-law left the White House, Lara Trump pursued a new line of work as a paid contributor to the Fox News network. At the time, she was welcomed with open arms, according to The Guardian; one of the network hosts greeted her with "Welcome to the family, Lara." She, in turn, replied that she had already been interviewed on Fox "so often that the security guards were like, 'Maybe we should just give you a key.'"
The Future Of Meghan Markle's Controversial Podcast May Be In Question
For the past three months, Meghan Markle has expanded her already long list of titles (actress, duchess, activist) by sitting behind the microphone as host of the "Archetypes" podcast. The project aims to "investigate, dissect, and subvert the labels that try to hold women back," featuring mostly other famous women as guests including Serena Williams, Mariah Carey, Paris Hilton, Constance Wu, and Mindy Kaling.
Prince Harry Pushes Back Against Claims About Controversial Oprah Interview
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's bombshell Netflix documentary finally has a release date and suffice it to say, anticipation is at an all-time high. Page Six confirmed "Harry & Meghan" will debut on December 8, but even before anything is released, controversy is rife. Insiders alleged the timing of Meghan and Harry's Netflix trailer release was no coincidence, suggesting the Duke and Duchess of Sussex were actively trying to steal focus from Prince William and Kate Middleton.
Princess Catherine Stuns In Bright Green At Earthshot Awards
Prince William and Princess Catherine just made their first trip to the United States since 2014 to commemorate the Earthshot Awards (via People). The prize supports the best innovations to fix the environmental issues our world is facing in the categories: Nature, Clean Our Air, Revive Our Oceans, Build a Waste-Free World and Fix Our Climate, according to the awards' website. This year, the five winners each received $1.2 million to make their projects come true.
Kirstie Alley's Controversial Relationship With Donald Trump Explained
Kirstie Alley's death at the age of 71 was a huge shock to her fans all over the world, alongside her loved ones of course. Alley's children, William True and Lillie, announced her sad passing on Instagram on December 5, writing: "We are sad to inform you that our incredible, fierce and loving mother has passed away after a battle with cancer, only recently discovered." Their post noted that the beloved actor died peacefully surrounded by her family. Alley's kids added that her "passion for life ... [and] eternal joy of creating were unparalleled and leave us inspired to live life to the fullest just as she did."
Ina Garten: The Complete Evolution Of The Barefoot Contessa
Could someone without formal food training or restaurant industry experience build a culinary empire and become a household name? Yes! And Ina Garten did just that. Garten's unique ability to connect with audiences by sharing accessible recipes and personal anecdotes has made her a global success. Known by her fans as the "Barefoot Contessa," Garten's cookbooks have sold more than 7 million copies, and her television show has been a massive hit for the Food Network, according to CBS News.
Donald Trump Catches Heat For Suggesting US Constitution Should Be Eliminated
Donald Trump, once the former president of the United States, recently announced that he was making another bid for the White House in the upcoming 2024 election. He shared his intentions with a crowd at his Mar-a-Lago resort (via CNN). "In order to make America great and glorious again, I am tonight announcing my candidacy for president of the United States," Trump stated. "This will not be my campaign, this will be our campaign all together."
