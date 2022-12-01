Read full article on original website
Related
Motley Fool
Is It Safe to Invest in the Stock Market Now? Take Advice From Warren Buffett
Inflation has persisted above target levels for the better part of the last two years. After failing to act quickly, the Federal Reserve is now raising interest rates at their fastest pace in four decades. Many experts believe the U.S. economy is headed for a recession, and that fear has...
Motley Fool
3 Top Stocks to Buy in December and Hold Forever
Alphabet has strong competitive advantages, sees multiple paths for growth, and is valued attractively. Berkshire Hathaway offers tremendous diversification and a long-term track record of beating the market. Microsoft is a leader in multiple arenas and should be on its way to becoming a Dividend Aristocrat. You’re reading a free...
Motley Fool
Is AbbVie Stock a Buy Now?
Its immunology drugs Skyrizi and Rinvoq combined for more sales in their first three years than Humira did. The stock is trading for less than 12 times forward earnings. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
Motley Fool
Air Products Stock Could Be a Hidden Gem Among All the Chip Manufacturing Hype
Air Products is predicting it will grow earnings by 9% to 12% in 2023, despite fears of a recession. A supplier to tech manufacturing and other industrial-scale energy users, Air Products could enjoy strong growth for many years to come. The stock trades for a premium, but is worth a...
Motley Fool
It's Not Too Late to Buy This Powerhouse Dividend Stock
Federal Realty Investment Trust has increased its dividend payout for 55 consecutive years. The real estate company leases space to restaurants, retailers, and offices across nine markets. The markets it focuses on could help it weather an economic storm better than its peers. You’re reading a free article with opinions...
Costco Allowing Shopping Without a Membership
A partner program will allow for delivery but not in-store shopping. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:CustomerService.Costco.com and EatThis.com.
Motley Fool
Where Will Shopify Stock Be in 3 Years?
Shopify saw business explode during the lockdown phase of the pandemic. Recession fears have weighed on its stock as a business downturn could inhibit growth. Shopify dramatically evolved over the past two years and is much more vertically integrated. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from...
Motley Fool
Why Salesforce Stock Fell Hard Today
Two analysts cut their price targets for Salesforce's stock. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
Motley Fool
2 Rare Buying Opportunities for Growth Stock Investors in a Nasdaq Bear Market
PayPal is the most accepted digital wallet in North America and Europe. Datadog has a strong market presence in several verticals of the observability software market. In this bear market, PayPal and Datadog saw share prices fall more sharply than at any other point in the past. You’re reading a...
Motley Fool
2 Stock-Split Stocks That Could Double Your Money in 5 Years
Shopify's e-commerce tools saw healthy demand and drives strong growth that is likely to continue. An increase in cybersecurity spending and Palo Alto Networks' market share in fast-growing niches point toward better times ahead. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing...
Motley Fool
3 Supercharged Growth Stocks With 393% to 1,153% Upside in 2023, According to Wall Street
Despite a tumultuous year for the stock market, Wall Street analysts remain generally optimistic on equities. Lofty price targets suggest these high-octane growth stocks could moonshot in 2023. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member...
Motley Fool
Warren Buffett and Michael Burry Both Own These 2 Stocks Heading Into 2023
The market regularly follows every stock purchase and sale of Buffett's company Berkshire Hathaway, which has a long track record of beating the market. Burry's fund Scion Asset Management owns only a handful of stocks. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium...
Motley Fool
Near Its 52-Week Low, Is This Exciting Growth Stock a Buy Before 2022 Ends?
Recent results have been terrific; however, the stock is still trading near its 52-week low. Long-term investors still have time to take advantage of 2022's market volatility. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
Motley Fool
Why I'm Getting More Bullish on Pinduoduo Stock
Pinduoduo's business saw a rapid growth spurt recently. The tech company is investing heavily in younger ventures. The Chinese e-commerce specialist has a solid balance sheet to fund growth. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool...
Motley Fool
3 Ultra-High-Yield Dividend Stocks That Are No-Brainer End-of-Year Buys
It's been a terrible year for Wall Street, with all three major U.S. stock indexes falling into a bear market. Sizable stock market declines are the perfect excuse for investors to go shopping for dividend stocks. These rock-solid income stocks are all inexpensive and have clear-cut catalysts for years to...
Motley Fool
Here's Why Amazon and Alphabet Could Become the First $5 Trillion Companies
John Mackey, CEO of Whole Foods Market, an Amazon subsidiary, is a member of The Motley Fool's board of directors. Suzanne Frey, an executive at Alphabet, is a member of The Motley Fool's board of directors. Matthew Frankel, CFP® has positions in Amazon.com. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Alphabet and Amazon.com. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.
Motley Fool
1 Electric Vehicle Stock to Buy Hand Over Fist and 1 With Serious Red Flags
The EV industry will be worth an estimated $1.4 trillion by 2027. Tesla is leading the charge in electric vehicle deliveries. Canoo is struggling to produce vehicles and losing money fast. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a...
Is Chewy Stock a Buy Right Now?
Inflation has taken a bite out of this e-commerce retailer's profits, but that doesn't mean investors should not consider buying Chewy stock.
Motley Fool
Amazon Stock Is Down 45%: 2 Reasons It Could Skyrocket
The tech-heavy Nasdaq index has been one of the hardest hit by the 2022 bear market. Despite facing near-term challenges, Amazon's long-term thesis remains strong. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
Motley Fool
Got $5,000? 3 Top Dividend Stocks to Buy Right Now
Coca-Cola's revenue increased 10% year over year. 3M's high gross profit margin gives it more pricing power than competitors. Procter & Gamble is the poster child for defensive stocks. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool...
Comments / 0