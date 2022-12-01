Read full article on original website
Related
WNMT AM 650
Nurses And St. Luke’s Reach Tentative Agreement
DULUTH, MN (KDAL) – A spokesperson for St. Luke’s in Duluth says a tentative agreement was reached between the hospital and nurses on Monday night. The Minnesota Nurses Association (MNA) has withdrawn its strike notice and will bring the contract to nurses for a vote in the near future.
WNMT AM 650
Mayor Larson Elected To League Of Cities Board
DULUTH, MN (KDAL) – Duluth Mayor Emily Larson has been elected to the National League of Cities (NLC) Board of Directors. Larson was also asked by Board President Victoria Woodards of Tacoma, Washington to serve on her executive committee to help guide the work of the national organization for the next year.
WNMT AM 650
Fatal Accident At Fraser Shipyards
SUPERIOR, WI (KDAL) – First responders were called to the Fraser Shipyards in Superior just before noon on Monday after a worker fell from a ship that was in dry dock. Superior Police say the 64 year old man from Watertown, Wisconsin had fallen about 50 feet and, despite life saving efforts, was pronounced dead at the scene.
WNMT AM 650
Some Duluth Parking Rates To Increase
DULUTH, MN (Northern News Now) – The Duluth Parking Commission approved a rate hike for several structures and surface lots that will take place at the start of 2023. For most parking garages, short-term parking won’t change much but longer stays and monthly rates will see about a 15 to 30 percent increase.
WNMT AM 650
Hwy 53 Bridge Demolition Work In Lincoln Park
DULUTH, MN (KDAL) – Demolition of the Highway 53 bridge continues in the Lincoln Park neighborhood of Duluth as part of the Twin Ports Interchange project. While demolition is underway, residents should expect noise during the work hours of 7 a-m to 7 p-m. The work began last week...
Comments / 0