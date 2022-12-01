ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Week

With Kevin McCarthy's speaker bid on the line, here's who to watch

By Rafi Schwartz
The Week
The Week
 5 days ago

With just weeks to go before the start of the next legislative session, one of the largest open-ended questions facing the incoming GOP House majority is : who will ultimately lead the party as the next Speaker of the House? As minority leader, California Republican Rep. Kevin McCarthy seemed poised to step into the role for the coming term. However, frustrations within the party over its lackluster showing in the 2022 midterms coupled with a broader pull rightward from the GOP's MAGA and Freedom Caucus members have placed McCarthy's path to the speakership in serious peril . Though he has managed to secure his party's official backing for the role, the GOP's razor-thin congressional majority means that any defections in the upcoming full House vote could be fatal for McCarthy's chances for the speakership — and potentially his future in the party at all.

As the clock ticks down to the Jan. 3 vote, this is where the key players stand on whether Kevin McCarthy should be the next Speaker of the House.

Who's against?

At maximum, Republicans will have a 222-213 House majority — one of the narrowest in decades. Assuming zero Democrats back him, this affords McCarthy just four defections from his own caucus before his speaker's bid is scuttled. Crucially, those defections must come in the form of an overt vote against him, and cannot simply be representatives who vote "present" or who are absent from the vote.

Rep. Andy Biggs (R-Ariz.), who led an unsuccessful attempt to wrest the GOP speaker's nomination from McCarthy in mid-November, has already committed to voting against McCarthy, telling the press he would vote "Biggs" instead . As reported by The Hill , Biggs is the third Republican congressman to publicly commit to voting for a concrete alternative, joining Reps. Bob Good (R-Va.) and Ralph Norman (R-S.C.) in their opposition to McCarthy. Speaking with Axios , Good confirmed he would be voting for Biggs.

Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla) has also committed to voting against McCarthy, although he has not clarified whether that "no" would come in the form of a "present" vote, or by actually naming an alternative.

All told, Biggs has claimed as many as 20 GOP congressmen and women are "pretty hard no's" on McCarthy's speaker bid.

Who's wavering?

In a sign of the tension between the party's anty-McCarthy wing, and the fear that a contested leadership fight would force any Republican hoping to grasp the speaker's gavel to cross the aisle — and make concessions to Democrats — to lock in a full House majority, consider Rep. Matt Rosendale (R-Mont.). A member of the far-right Freedom Caucus that's been the party's bastion of anti-McCarthy sentiment of late, Rosendale has repeatedly stressed that he is both deeply opposed to McCarthy as speaker, and will not vote "present" come January 3. However, Rosendale has also publicly stated multiple times that he would cast a ballot for McCarthy under "extreme circumstances."

Conversely, Rep. Don Bacon (R-Ne.) has signaled his willingness to address Rosendale's nightmare scenario head-on, telling reporters in mid-November that "If we have total gridlock [in the Speakers race], I'm going to work with like-minded people across the aisle to find someone agreeable for speaker. We have to govern. We can't afford to let our country be stuck in neutral."

Who's staying quiet?

Put simply: a lot of people. As compiled by The Washington Post , a number of high-profile GOP lawmakers — including members of the party's far-right flank — have declined to commit to voting for, or against, McCarthy. House Freedom Caucus Chair Scott Perry (R-Pa.) told The Hill that "I'm not making my position known. I do have an open mind, but I also see what's happening." Fellow Freedom Caucus members Chip Roy (R-Texas) and Clay Higgins (R-La.) have similarly demurred from publicly stating if they'd back McCarthy, or push for new leadership.

Who's backing him?

Despite the high-profile defections and public denunciations from his GOP colleagues, McCarthy does still enjoy sizeable support from a number of significant Republican lawmakers and power brokers. Having won the party's Speaker's nomination 188-31, he remains the leading contender for the role. Chief among his public backers is Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) who has bucked the trend of many of her fellow Freedom Caucus colleagues to not only support McCarthy, but urge the rest of the party to do so as well. Calling any leadership challenges "bad strategy" given the GOP's narrow majority during an interview with Steve Bannon , Greene said party disarray could "open the door and allow Liz Cheney, possibly, to become Speaker."

Incoming House Majority Leader and current Minority Whip Steve Scalise (R-La.) has also thrown his weight behind McCarthy's bid, closing the door on mounting his own challenge for the position. "Whip Scalise's focus remains on moving our conservative agenda forward and maintaining our Republican majority," Scalise spokesperson Chris Bond told Politico in early November. "When a Speaker's race is called, he'll be supporting Leader McCarthy."

Perhaps most crucially, however, is the support coming from the party's undeniable center of gravity: former president and current candidate for the GOP's 2024 nomination, Donald Trump, who endorsed McCarthy as speaker on the eve of the 2022 midterms. While Trump's endorsements have been mercurial and fleeting in the past he has, as of yet, not shifted his position on wanting McCarthy to have the gavel in the coming legislative term.

Comments / 0

Related
Toby Hazlewood

Georgia’s Marjorie Taylor-Greene Is One of 44 Republicans To Vote Against ‘Maternity Services for Veterans’ Bill

Marjorie Taylor-GreenePhoto byGage Skidmore, United States of America, CC BY-SA 2.0 via Wikimedia Commons. On December 2, the House of Representatives passed a series of bills intended to provide help for pregnant veterans and those who have just given birth. The bill - HR 2521 - received bipartisan support in the House, and will now pass to the Senate for voting having exceeded the required two-thirds majority.
The Week

House Jan. 6 committee interviews final witness, weighs criminal referrals

The House select committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol interviewed its last scheduled witness on Wednesday: Wisconsin state Assembly Speaker Robin Vos. "I think that's it, that's the last subpoena that I've done," committee chair Rep. Bennie Thompson (D-Miss.) told Politico. Other recent interview subjects include Tony Ornato, a former Secret Service agent and White House aide to former President Donald Trump, on Tuesday and Trump adviser Kellyanne Conway on Monday.  Thompson said the committee has mostly finished writing all eight chapters of its final report, and fact checkers are poring over it before it gets released...
The Week

The GOP's 'election denier' attack on Hakeem Jeffries, explained

On Nov. 30, congressional Democrats elected Rep. Hakeem Jeffries (D-N.Y.) as their new party leader for the coming legislative term, replacing outgoing Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.), who earlier announced plans to step back from the role she's held for decades. Jeffries, long considered a "rising star" in Democratic politics, is now the first Black lawmaker to lead a major political party in American history. But within hours of securing his new position, conservatives began coalescing around a new — and for many, surprising — label for Jeffries: "election denier."  Who is saying it?  The official political body of the GOP, the Republican National Committee, lead...
The Week

GOP leaders silent on Trump's call for 'termination' of the Constitution

Former President Donald Trump suggested Saturday morning that Twitter's 2020 decision to restrict a story about Hunter Biden's stolen laptop entitles him to either be declared president or get an electoral do-over, claiming a "massive fraud" of this magnitude "allows for the termination of all rules, regulations, and articles, even those found in the Constitution."  Republicans who have already broken with their party over its support for Trump were quick to condemn the former president and ask why Republican leaders have stayed silent on what The Washington Post calls "a significant escalation in his attacks on American institutions and democratic norms"...
The Week

Biden reportedly asks Democrats to make South Carolina 1st voting state in 2024 primaries, demoting Iowa

President Biden has asked the Democratic National Committee to put South Carolina first on the 2024 primary calendar, followed by New Hampshire and Nevada, Georgia, and Michigan, DNC members learned at a private dinner on Thursday, according multiple news organizations. The Democrats have been discussing shaking up the primary schedule for months, but elevating South Carolina to pole position and putting Georgia in the first five states "came as a shock to party officials and state leaders," The Washington Post reports.  Biden explained in a letter to DNC members Thursday that the Democratic Party "must ensure that voters of color have a...
The Independent

Georgia runoff election - live: Incumbent Warnock rides ahead of Walker in closely divided state

Georgia will again go to the polls today (Tuesday) in a runoff election for the US Senate between incumbent Democrat Raphael Warnock and former football star Herschel Walker for the Republican Party.With a win for either party having important ramifications for the running of the Senate, the party faithful from both sides have been making a final-stretch effort to support their candidates. The latest polls indicate fading hopes for the Republicans, however, as Mr Warnock – the first Black US senator from Georgia – rides ahead of his rival in the race to win another six-year term. His victory would...
The Week

House sends bill to avoid rail strike to Senate as Biden urges swift action

The House on Wednesday overwhelmingly cleared a bill that would enact a labor agreement between rail companies and their workers in hopes of avoiding an expensive and economically-devastating strike just before the holidays.  The legislation, which passed 290 to 137, forces the companies and their staff to follow the tentative agreement the White House helped broker back in September, when workers were striking over pay and scheduling, The New York Times reports. In addition to raises, that deal allowed workers to take unpaid days for doctors appointments without penalty, a change conductor and engineer unions had been advocating for. The agreement...
The Week

Why Democrats want to change the primary calendar

For generations, Iowa and New Hampshire have led off the presidential nominating season — Iowa with its first-in-the-nation caucuses, and New Hampshire with its primary election. Perhaps no longer. President Biden has asked the Democratic National Committee to shake up its calendar and put South Carolina at the head of the pack, and the DNC has approved. "For the .000001 percent of people who follow this stuff, this is equivalent to an earthquake," Julián Castro, who ran in the Democratic primaries, told The New York Times. But this isn't just for political junkies — the shuffling of states could have a...
The Week

House committee obtains Trump's federal tax returns after SCOTUS clears way

The Internal Revenue Service has turned six years of federal income tax returns of former President Donald Trump over to the House Ways and Means Committee, after a recent Supreme Court ruling cleared the way. "Treasury has complied with last week's court decision," a Treasury Department spokesperson said Wednesday. Last week, the court's justices rejected Trump's effort to block the records from the committee, which has been asking to see them since 2019. The unsigned court order had no noted dissents. The Ways and Means Committee has wanted the tax documents from both Trump and eight of his business entities "to determine whether...
The Week

Former Florida GOP congressman arrested, charged with secret lobbying on behalf of Venezuela

Federal agents arrested former Rep. David Rivera (R-Fla.) at Atlanta's international airport on Monday and charged him with money laundering and working on behalf of Venezuela as an unregistered foreign agent. Rivera and his former political consultant Esther Nuhfer, also charged Monday, signed a $50 million contract with Venezuelan state oil company Petróleos de Venezuela SA (PDVSA) in early 2017 to lobby on behalf of Venezuela's authoritarian government and try to convince Congress and the new Trump administration to normalize relations and end U.S. sanctions, according to an eight-count indictment handed down by a Miami federal grand jury.  "Rivera, who served...
The Week

Amid rise in public antisemitism, White House affirms 'the Holocaust happened'

President Biden on Friday issued a stark warning amid a wave of public antisemitism and bigotry online, and from high-profile figures like Ye, the rapper formerly known as Kanye West. "I just want to make a few things clear," the president tweeted the day after Ye and white nationalist figure Nick Fuentes appeared on right-wing conspiracy theorist Alex Jones' InfoWars talk show to espouse a litany of antisemitic propaganda. "The Holocaust happened," Biden continued. "Hitler was a demonic figure." Biden's message — the sentiment of which was echoed shortly thereafter in tweets by Vice President Kamala Harris and U.S. Special Envoy to Monitor and...
The Week

Why is everyone in Washington talking about military COVID vaccine mandates again?

As the United States stands at the precipice of yet another COVID winter, lawmakers and military leaders in Washington are bracing for a different, albeit related, resurgence of their own as conservatives make yet another push to rescind the Defense Department's standing vaccine mandate for members of the armed forces. While mandatory COVID inoculations have long been a bugbear for the political right in general, the Pentagon's decision to require COVID vaccines has become a particular area of focus for Republicans — some of whom used the issue as a midterm election campaign promise. With their narrow, incoming House majority, that...
The Week

White House says there are currently no plans for Biden to talk to Putin in regard to ending war

White House officials confirmed Friday that there are currently no plans for President Biden to talk with Russian President Vladimir Putin regarding an end to the war in Ukraine, Reuters reported.  Biden himself had said just a day prior that while he would be open to meeting with Putin to try and find common ground, the conditions for such a meeting were currently not on the table. This was reiterated by national security spokesperson John Kirby, who said, "We're just not at a point now where talks seem to be a fruitful avenue to approach right now," per Reuters.  Kirby further told reporters that Biden's overall position on...
The Week

Appeals court: Trump merits no 'special master' for seized files nor 'special exception' to criminal law

A three-judge panel of the U.S. 11th Circuit Court of Appeals ruled unanimously Thursday that a federal judge in Florida erred in granting former President Donald Trump's request for a "special master" to review the thousands of documents the FBI took from Trump's Mar-a-Lago club in an August raid. The unsparing ruling was a victory for the Justice Department, a big defeat for Trump, and an embarrassing rebuke of Judge Aileen Cannon, the Trump appointee who approved Trump's request and appointed the special master. The appellate judges — all appointed by Republican presidents, and two by Trump himself — gave Trump...
The Week

The Week

New York City, NY
47K+
Followers
24K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

The Week brings the most relevant and important news from more than 200 trusted local and global sources to readers in one concise, informative and entertaining read.

 https://theweek.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy