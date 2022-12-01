Hingham high, middle school students set to stage 'The Music Man' starting Thursday

HINGHAM – More than 80 students from Hingham High and Hingham Middle School will join forces for a performance of “The Music Man" this weekend and tell the story of traveling salesman Professor Harold Hill, who poses as a boys band organizer to manipulate the people of River City into buying musical instruments and band uniforms for their children.

The Hingham Public Schools Fine Arts Department and the Hingham High School Drama Program will stage “The Music Man" for four shows starting Thursday, Dec. 1. Shows will run through Sunday, Dec. 4, in the Hingham Middle School auditorium. Tickets start at $10.

Set in Iowa, the plot of the musical follows con artist Hill, who promises to train and get kids involved in music. But he's no musician and plans to skip town without giving any music lessons or starting a band.

Drama Director Maureen “Mo” Fish said the musical is the perfect fit for Hingham students and the community as a whole.

“Music brings people together; that’s one of the messages of the show,” Fish said. “Even though Harold Hill doesn’t actually know anything about playing music, the idea of music creating community unites a little town. I feel like we need so much more uniting. ... It's a positive, joyful expression of all that the arts can do in a community."

Hill will be played by Hingham High School junior Tim Bevens. He said he's been acting for a couple of years and is looking forward to portraying Hill in the show, which runs for about 2½ hours with an intermission.

“He’s sneaky and kind of sly," Bevens said of his character. "It’s fun to be quick and witty."

Hingham High senior Bridget Foley will take on the role of Marian Paroo, a piano teacher, local librarian and Hill's love interest, who falls for the lead character after he helps Marian’s younger brother overcome his lisp and social awkwardness.

“She’s a bit of an outsider, I think, from everyone else, but I think she’s kind of reserved at first and keeps to herself. But then Harold comes to town, and she learns to open up to people and be a little more susceptible to change,” Foley said. “I’m extremely excited. ... I’ve always wanted to play a singing part. The fact that I’m able to do it with so many amazing people is really the most exciting part for me.”

An orchestra and professional musicians will accompany the show, which consists of 58 Hingham High School actors and crew members and 25 Hingham Middle School students. High school therapy dog Opry and Hingham police officers will make guest appearances for the performances.

Fish said she wanted to do a crowd-pleasing show that has a positive message, and to include younger students who can help the theater program grow.

“I hope that they will look back on this show and think fondly about how it brought people together that may never have interacted with one another before to create something beautiful,” Fish said.

Newly appointed Fine Arts Director Joann Bellis said she shares the same vision as Fish for the future of the arts in Hingham. She said the arts were a huge part of her life growing up, and her teachers were like a second set of parents. She said she wants theater students to focus on building relationships and community.

“One thing that I learned through the arts is, when you work together, what you can accomplish is much greater than what you can accomplish alone,” Bellis said.

This article originally appeared on The Patriot Ledger: Hingham high, middle school students set to stage 'The Music Man' starting Thursday