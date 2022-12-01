Read full article on original website
How to Host The Party of The Holiday Season? Step One: Move to HALL Arts Residences
It’s that time of year when — even in Texas — sweaters and boots move into prime closet real estate and frozen margaritas served poolside is replaced with jingle juice and hot toddies by the fire. It’s also the perfect time to host a cozy get-together at home.
This North Cliff Cutie is in The Heart of a Conservation District
Oak Cliff is lousy with preservationists, which is no surprise to our readers. But did you know that Winnetka Heights isn’t the only notable conservation district in the area?. Besides Winnetka, North Cliff was one of the first conservation districts in the city. They snagged that status in 1996...
Live, Work, And Play in a Modern Architectural Gem And Preservation Award-Winning Tudor
This iconic compound is the most exciting live-work-play property on the market in Dallas. It’s an extraordinary opportunity to land an architectural gem of a work-play space and a Preservation Dallas award-winning home. Talk about the best of both worlds!. I’ve always loved the 4,569-square-foot studio photographer Manny Rodriguez...
AMLI Residential: High-Rise Living Luxury in the Heart of Dallas History
In 1986, one of Dallas’ most dramatic high-rise structures made its debut, forever changing the city’s skyline — Fountain Place, a 58-story office building designed by the legendary I.M. Pei and Harry Cobb, who also designed Dallas City Hall and Meyerson Symphony Center. The tower, crafted of emerald green glass with a distinct crystalline shape, soon became the architectural talk of the town during an incredible growth period for Dallas.
This Park Hill Tudor is a Rare Opportunity to Own Fort Worth History
“Rare opportunity” is probably an overused cliché. What’s a really rare item? Coins, stamps, baseball cards, memories, and meat. Furniture used to be “rare” but these days even “antiques” seem to be mass-produced and shipped from somewhere offshore. Opportunities might actually be the...
This North Richland Hills Neighborhood Has a Sense of Style
In the southeast corner of North Richland Hills, just west of Colleyville, is the neighborhood of HomeTown, a master-planned community that bills itself as “traditional living with an urban flair.”. Originally constructed in 1999, HomeTown offers residents various amenities, from a 25-acre park system, which includes eight acres of...
Christmas Lights 2022: How the Grinch Stole Diamond Loch’s Spotlight in North Richland Hills
Next in a series: Dallas-Fort Worth neighborhoods celebrate the holidays with light displays like no other. We’re presenting neighborhoods individually this year, so let us know if you know of a neighborhood that needs to be showcased. Nominate a neighborhood in an email. Here’s the series so far.
New Software Archistar Helps Developers And Flippers Locate And Acquire Texas Land
A new tool to help developers locate and acquire Texas land is now available, and it could make life a whole lot easier for a lot of people in the housing industry. Based in Australia, Archistar software advertises “faster, smarter land acquisition.”. Dallas was selected to showcase the product...
