ASFB’s ‘The Nutcracker’ makes emotional return for directors, dancers
After almost a three-year hiatus, the return of Aspen Santa Fe Ballet’s “The Nutcracker” is an emotional moment for many, from the dancers to the company’s directors. That emotion was palpable on Friday morning at the studio, where ASFB Artistic Director Tom Mossbrucker led the professional dancers in rehearsals.
City of Aspen locks in providers to fill empty Yellow Brick, CMC classrooms
The city of Aspen announced on Monday that providers have been selected to operate spaces in the Yellow Brick Building and at Aspen Colorado Mountain College, and both programs are accepting families. Little Steps College, operated by Roaring Fork Valley native Dana Ruiz, opened on Monday at CMC. “LSC will...
Aspen real estate snapshot, Dec. 4
Below is the highest- and lowest-priced closing on a free-market, private, whole-ownership sale from the most recent Pitkin County Clerk & Recorder’s Office report. This six-bedroom estate rests on 6 acres on McLain Flats with chef’s kitchen, indoor/outdoor fireplaces and wine room. $24,500,000. Low. Snowmass Village. This four-bedroom,...
The hypocrisy of Aspen
Gina Murdock’s message of taking some personal responsibility for the state of the world (“What is mine to do?” Dec. 3, The Aspen Times) is thoughtful and inspiring, but I’m confused to hear that you have included yourself in the collective “us” who have the luxury of our basic needs being met. From your perch up on Red Mountain, I’d imagine you have a bit more than just your basic needs being met, and I’d bet you have a bottle or two of wine worth way more than most of our monthly salaries. Kind of similar to Elizabeth Milias preaching about affordable housing from the comforts of one of her multimillion dollar homes. This is the hypocrisy of Aspen.
Danforth: Adapting to the brave, new, free world
Aspen, Colorado gets a lot of notice from media types because it manages to support two daily newspapers. There are few other cities in the U.S. that can play host to competing dailies. But this rarity is very simple. Aspen has two dailies because both are provided free to readers....
Study estimates 1,000 additional homes ‘likely’ in rural Pitkin County
Pitkin County government has the toughest growth-control measures in the Roaring Fork Valley — and some of the most stringent in the state. Even so, the potential exists for development of between 1,002 and 1,661 additional homes, according to a white paper produced by the planning staff. There is...
Wolves take the spotlight
When gray wolves are reintroduced to Colorado by the end of 2023, some of the last bona fide cattle ranchers in Pitkin County are convinced they will be forced to make life-altering changes to their operation. Bill Fales and Marj Perry, a couple who have been ranching for decades in...
Local news in brief, Dec. 5
Multiple trails in the Roaring Fork Valley are now closed for the benefit of wildlife this winter. Pitkin County Open Space and Trails said the following trails and properties are closed until spring: Sky Mountain Park routes (including North Rim and Seven Star), Glassier Open Space, Red Wind Point, Wheatley Open Space, Aspen Valley Ranch and the Perham Creek trailhead. The Rio Grande Trail portion between Rock Bottom Ranch and Catherine Bridge also is closed.
Two incidents with private planes added $517K in unexpected expenses in 2022
The Aspen-Pitkin County Airport is seeking more than half a million dollars to recoup unexpected expenses the facility incurred from two separate aircraft incidents in 2022. Airport Director Dan Bartholomew submitted a supplemental budget request, which the Pitkin County Board of Commissioners will review during its meeting today, seeking the $517,546 in unexpected expenditures from the two events — one in February and another in August. In his request, Bartholomew underscored that the county is “currently seeking reimbursement from the respective insurance carriers, or if necessary, directly from the aircraft owners” but maintained that in the interim, a financial stopgap is necessary to record the “current unpaid/unbudgeted expenses.”
Family of woman found dead near a Vail creek says things aren’t adding up
This case is being investigated as a suspicious death and the cause of death is undetermined, but her family says there has to be more to the story.
‘Housekeeping’ items on tap for BOCC this week
At first glance, the agendas for the Pitkin Board of County Commissioners’ Tuesday work session and Wednesday regular meeting look to be loaded with important issues that will spark lengthy discussions involving lots of public interest. And that may turn out to be the case. But Commissioner Greg Poschman...
Pickleball and fundraising
Aspen Education Foundation raises money to elevate the education in our Aspen public schools. Together, with the incredible commitment of our parent body, we are funding the International Baccalaureate program for the whole district, additional mental health counselors in our elementary and middle schools, teacher recruitment and retention plans, and an Outdoor Education coordinator, to name just a few impact points.
WARNING: Snow squall moving at 50 MPH detected in Colorado
Update: A second snow squall warning has been issued for I-70 near Battlement Mesa, I-70 near Glenwood Springs, I-70 near New Castle, and I-70 near Rifle until 10:30 AM. The National Weather Service (NWS) has detected a large snow squall around 19 miles northwest of Fort Collins that is moving southeast at approximately 50 MPH. A snow squall warning will be in effect until 10 AM for Northwestern Weld County...
Awaiting more info
City council wisely delayed a premature vote on the “Preferred Alternative” until it and the public were fully engaged and educated on the issues. What stood out during two days of discussions was the wily hubris of councilor Richards. She alone pushed for a rapid vote in March questioning whether delay would “ … going to be informing the community more or if your going to be organizing the opposition.”
APCHA is anti-worker
Yes, I am very concerned about local population growth and our carrying capacity for it. I am extremely concerned about the increased pressure continued growth will place on our already stressed workforce, “nurses, doctors, teachers, police, waiters and bartenders,” especially where they will live. That is why I believe we need to figure out how to properly provide housing for these essential workers before we recklessly enable more growth. I’m glad we can agree on this.
