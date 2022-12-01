Read full article on original website
Mid-Penn boys basketball stars for Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022
Several Mid-Penn players turned in big performances in boys basketball Saturday.
Pennsylvania high school football Week 15 rankings
PennLive will publish updated state football rankings every Tuesday through the PIAA Championships at Cumberland Valley High School on Dec. 8-10. Teams are listed with district, record, and previous ranking. CLASS 6A.
Mid-Penn Commonwealth Division 2022-’23 wrestling preview, preseason predictions and wrestler of the year
PennLive’s Mid-Penn Conference wrestling previews roll on with the Commonwealth Division and a wide-open race featuring four of the top 20 teams in the state. Coaches completed surveys for this exercise and also gave their picks for preseason wrestler of the year and their predicted order of finish, which is how the teams are listed below.
Former Penn State, Camp Hill TE Zack Kuntz says he is entering NFL Draft
Zack Kuntz is ready to give the NFL a shot. The former Camp Hill High star, who originally signed with Penn State before spending the past two years at Old Dominion, made the announcement on social media. “Old Dominion is a special university full of special people,” he wrote. “I...
