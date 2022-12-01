Read full article on original website
Christian School of York takes down Lancaster Country Day in tournament title game
Christian School of York pulled off a 40-35 win Saturday over Lancaster Country Day in the title game of the West Shore Christian Tip-Off. CSY was led by Linda Brown, who had 14 points and 16 rebounds, and Ellen Brown added nine points and five rebounds. Rylie Bell added seven points, six rebounds and three steals, too.
Kyle Williams Jr. says his star performance in semis not the reason Harrisburg is in state title game
Kyle Williams Jr. said the emotion was thick when Harrisburg limped back to the locker room at the half of Saturday’s 6A semifinals game against State College. The Cougars were unable to break through in those first two quarters and trailed the Little Lions, 7-0, and Williams Jr. said coach Calvin Everett and defensive coordinator Jesse Harr made impassioned speeches with a clear message.
Kyle Williams Jr. banks 263 rushing yards, leads Harrisburg back to Class 6A championship round
ALTOONA – Harrisburg knew this was a formidable opponent. State College had proved its mettle weeks ago and entered Saturday’s 6A semifinal with an unblemished report card. But once the Cougars’ fuse was lit, however, that prompted a volcanic shift at Mansion Park Stadium that the Little Lions...
New fitness center coming to Lebanon County
LEBANON, Pa. (WHTM) — A new fitness center, Fit Body Boot Camp, will soon be opening up in Lebanon County. Fit Body Boot Camp is a franchised fitness center that offers 30-minute long, High Intensity Interval Training (HIIT) sessions – focused on building strength and cardio, according to co-owner Nadine Finn. The sessions are broken into small groups of about 25 people, and are then trained by two coaches that take them through the various exercise stations.
Mission Autism Clinics to open another location in central Pa.
An autism therapy clinic is opening this week in Susquehanna Township. Mission Autism Clinics Harrisburg will open on Friday at 2550 Interstate Drive, Suite 201. “Applied Behavior Analysis, our therapy of choice, is a proven and results-driven method that helps your child develop the tools to improve communication skills and work through other behavioral challenges,” the company said in a news release.
Olivia Jones, Kathryn Sansom lead Cedar Cliff past State College in tourney title game
Olivia Jones and Kathryn Sansom led the way Saturday as Cedar Cliff scored a 63-41 win in the title game of the State College Tip-Off. Jones finished with 19 points and Sansom had 16.
Vote for the Mid-Penn’s top boys basketball player from opening weekend
Hoops season got underway in the Mid-Penn with a handful of tip-off tournaments on Friday and Saturday, and there were some pretty, good performances turned in. We’ll leave that up to you — the fans — to decide. The following is a quick look at the top performances reported to PennLive from Friday and Saturday’s games. Check them out below, and be sure to vote in the poll that follows. Voting will close at noon on Tuesday, and the winner will be highlighted on PennLive.
Goodwill to close central Pa. shop, a move called ‘crippling for so many’
Goodwill Store and Donation Center at 19 North Second St., Newport, will be closing on Dec. 23, much to the consternation of many in the community who rely upon the store for access to clothing and home goods. Newport is host to the only Goodwill in Perry County, and the closing will leave many struggling to find an alternative, as the nearest stores operated by the company are more than a 30-minute drive.
Crash cleared on Route 30 in Lancaster County
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — There were a few crashes causing slowdowns Monday morning, including one on Route 30 in Lancaster County. A crash in the westbound lanes of Route 30 at Route 283 in Manheim Township caused significant delays, but has since been cleared. Traffic is now back to normal.
Former Penn State, Camp Hill TE Zack Kuntz says he is entering NFL Draft
Zack Kuntz is ready to give the NFL a shot. The former Camp Hill High star, who originally signed with Penn State before spending the past two years at Old Dominion, made the announcement on social media. “Old Dominion is a special university full of special people,” he wrote. “I...
Goodwill should reconsider closing its store in Newport | PennLive letters
Before Goodwill Industries closes its Newport, Perry County store on Dec. 23, it would be well advised to reread its mission statement. According to its website, “Goodwill works to enhance the dignity and quality of life of individuals and families by strengthening communities, eliminating barriers to opportunity, and helping people in need reach their full potential through learning and the power of work.”
Pa. city No. 1 best to spot Santa. Another is No. 5
It’s common knowledge that Santa streams across the sky on Christmas Eve with toys in tow. Turns out, there are a few primo locations for seeing old Claus’s nighttime ride. Two cities in Pennsylvania are among these locations, one of which was crowned the best. LISTEN: Pennsylvania small...
Water main break closes road in Dauphin County
DERRY TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A water main break has forced a road closure this morning in Dauphin County. At 9 a.m., Derry Township police said the 1000 block of West Areba Avenue between Briarcrest Drive and Governor Road/Route 322 will be closed for the next four to six hours due to a water main break.
Tree falls on truck in Lancaster
LANCASTER, Pa. — A tree fell on a tractor-trailer in Lancaster on Monday morning. The incident shut down East Orange Street between North Broad and North Reservoir streets for a couple hours. Crews have since cleared the scene and the road is now open. Traffic resources. REAL-TIME DATA: WGAL's...
Hershey road closed due to water main break
HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) — A road located in Hershey will be closed for the next four to six hours, according to the Derry Township Police Department. Police say that the 1000 block of West Areba Avenue between Briacrest Drive and Governor Road (SR322) will be closed for the next four to six hours due to […]
Annual Perry County light show to benefit family facing cancer diagnosis
PERRY COUNTY, Pa. — The annual Kolak Christmas Light Show supporting a Perry County family in need is back for it's 11th year. This year's recipient Adam Williams was diagnosed with Cholangiocarcinoma, a rare form of liver cancer, in June of 2020. "It has a very short life expectancy,"...
Singles Mingles Dance
Single and want to mingle? There is a dance for that. In fact, its every week!. The Single Minglers of Central PA dance happens every evening in Camp Hill. Group member Doug Peck joins the show.
Police find missing York County man
FAIRVIEW TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — The Fairview Township Police Department was searching for an 86-year-old man who police said might have been at special risk of harm or injury or confused. Police were looking for James Garrison, who they say is a 5-foot-10 white man with white hair and blue eyes. He was last seen […]
Company displays message outside station for fallen firefighter; Pa. flags at half staff
DOVER, Pa. — Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf ordered all commonwealth flags in York County to fly at half-staff in honor of a firefighter who died in the line of duty last month. Chief Troy Dettinger of the Union Fire and Hose Company of Dover passed away last Wednesday. Monday,...
Beltway Towne Center in Cumberland County to bring new retailers, restaurants
A highly-anticipated shopping center under development along the Carlisle Pike in Cumberland County is moving closer to a reality. Construction at the Beltway Towne Center at the former Park Inn by Radisson Harrisburg West is expected to start in 2023, said Akhil Israni, director of development for Pacifica Companies, the project’s developer.
