wtoc.com

Homicide investigation in Beaufort County ends in suicide

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - A man suspected in the killing of his girlfriend has died as the investigation into her death continues. Brenda Carmen was reported missing to law enforcement on Aug. 22. The last date we know that she was publicly seen by anyone was Aug. 9. Months...
live5news.com

Dozens of Lowcountry customers claim pool company didn’t fulfill contract

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A Lowcountry pool company is responding to a class-action lawsuit filed by several of its customers. The suit was filed after customers accused Indigo Pools of turning the investment and dream of owning a pool into a nightmare. Indigo Pools, founded by Josh and Ashley Ingram in 2020, has served customers from Mount Pleasant to Okatie over the last two years. In January 2022, Indigo Pools made the switch to franchise with River Pools, a national pool company.
wtoc.com

Town of Bluffton 51st annual Christmas Parade held Saturday

BLUFFTON, S.C. (WTOC) - The Town of Bluffton got into the Christmas spirit Saturday after their tree lighting Friday night. They held their 51st annual Christmas Parade, which goes through the Bluffton Historic District. There were about 125 entries which ranged from the Parris Island Marine band to local businesses.
counton2.com

One hospitalized after explosion in Colleton County

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Colleton County Fire Rescue (CCFR) crews are investigating Monday evening after a home explosion in Smoaks sent one person to the hospital. Witnesses began reporting a large boom shortly after 8:00 p.m. Monday. CCFR believes the incident may have been the result of a...
WRDW-TV

Polo community mourns player killed in Aiken County crash

SALLEY, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The polo community is mourning one of its own who died in a single-car crash over the weekend in Aiken County. Professional polo player Delmer Walton, 39, of Blackville, died at the scene of a crash that happened around 3 a.m. Saturday on Surrey Race Road near Kittery Street just southwest of Salley.
wtoc.com

EOA offering low-income home energy assistance

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - If you need help paying for your heat as the temperatures get cooler you can apply this weekend. The Economic Opportunity Authority is offering appointments to apply for their low income home energy assistance program. You can sign up for an appointment starting this Sunday at...
abccolumbia.com

30-year-old Beaufort County murder mystery solved

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Almost 30 years after a woman in Beaufort County was found murdered, detectives finally know who she was: Maria Telles-Gonzalez. Sheriff PJ Tanner revealed she was never reported missing back in 1995. Alyssa Jackson has more on the timeline that’s led up to this moment.
counton2.com

Dorchester roads to close for Lavel Davis Jr. funeral

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Several Dorchester County roads will close Wednesday as a Lowcountry native and University of Virginia football player who was killed in a November 13 campus shooting is brought home and laid to rest. Hundreds of people — including the University of Virginia football team...
WSAV News 3

Woman shot, killed in Ridgeland hotel shooting

RIDGELAND, S.C. (WSAV) — The Ridgeland Police Department (RPD) is investigating an altercation that left one woman dead and a man behind bars. On Dec. 3, officers with the Ridgeland Police Department responded to the Siesta Motel, located in the 10500 block of South Jacob Smart Boulevard, for reports of a physical altercation between a […]
abccolumbia.com

$50,000 Powerball ticket sold in Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WOLO)— A Powerball ticket sold at a Food Lion in Orangeburg was Saturday’s $50,000 winner!. The winning numbers for Saturday’s drawing were 6 – 13- 33- 36- 37, Powerball: 7. More than 13,000 South Carolina players hold tickets for prizes from $4 up to...
WSAV News 3

Port Wentworth under boil water advisory

PORT WENTWORTH, Ga (WSAV) — The city of Port Wentworth is currently under a boil water advisory. Officials say that there is an issue with a drop in water pressure within the system due to a problem with the Savannah I & D system. Because of the loss in pressure, the City of Port Wentworth […]
