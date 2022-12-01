Read full article on original website
WRDW-TV
Felon’s election win stalls Allendale schools’ return to local control
ALLENDALE, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The return of the Allendale County School District to local control is on hold after a felon was illegally elected to the school board and then ousted before he took office. That leaves two seats open on the school board – a situation state Superintendent Molly...
live5news.com
Staff attorney sends ‘fate sealing’ memorandum before parting ways with school district
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County School District has “parted ways” with its staff attorney, but not before she sent a four-page email to board members and the superintendent exposing a number of serious concerns and accusing the new general counsel of off-loading cases to her private employer.
live5news.com
Governor’s office receives Berkeley County petition with more than 2,500 signatures
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Berkeley County community members created a petition to the governor asking him to appoint the inspector general to look into the legality of the school board’s actions at the Nov. 15 meeting. Pastor Tory Liferidge of Grace Church started the online petition just a...
wtoc.com
‘We let our bikes do the talking for us:’ Get out to vote rally held Saturday
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - With just over 3 days until Georgia’s U.S. Senate runoff election, voter education groups are doing all they can to encourage people to head to the polls. A group of bikers is revving up its engines to encourage people to vote. “We let our bikes...
wtoc.com
Homicide investigation in Beaufort County ends in suicide
BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - A man suspected in the killing of his girlfriend has died as the investigation into her death continues. Brenda Carmen was reported missing to law enforcement on Aug. 22. The last date we know that she was publicly seen by anyone was Aug. 9. Months...
live5news.com
Dozens of Lowcountry customers claim pool company didn’t fulfill contract
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A Lowcountry pool company is responding to a class-action lawsuit filed by several of its customers. The suit was filed after customers accused Indigo Pools of turning the investment and dream of owning a pool into a nightmare. Indigo Pools, founded by Josh and Ashley Ingram in 2020, has served customers from Mount Pleasant to Okatie over the last two years. In January 2022, Indigo Pools made the switch to franchise with River Pools, a national pool company.
wtoc.com
Town of Bluffton 51st annual Christmas Parade held Saturday
BLUFFTON, S.C. (WTOC) - The Town of Bluffton got into the Christmas spirit Saturday after their tree lighting Friday night. They held their 51st annual Christmas Parade, which goes through the Bluffton Historic District. There were about 125 entries which ranged from the Parris Island Marine band to local businesses.
blufftontoday.com
Brendlen's light display dedicated in memory of Jasper County child
The Brendlen's Lowcountry Christmas light display is shining a little brighter this year in memory of a child who lost his life due to a drive-by shooting last year in Jasper County. The lights are on display nightly from 6-10 p.m. until Dec. 31 at 1570 Driggers Lane in Ridgeland,...
counton2.com
One hospitalized after explosion in Colleton County
COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Colleton County Fire Rescue (CCFR) crews are investigating Monday evening after a home explosion in Smoaks sent one person to the hospital. Witnesses began reporting a large boom shortly after 8:00 p.m. Monday. CCFR believes the incident may have been the result of a...
WRDW-TV
Polo community mourns player killed in Aiken County crash
SALLEY, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The polo community is mourning one of its own who died in a single-car crash over the weekend in Aiken County. Professional polo player Delmer Walton, 39, of Blackville, died at the scene of a crash that happened around 3 a.m. Saturday on Surrey Race Road near Kittery Street just southwest of Salley.
Charleston deputies seek information in 10-year cold case
HOLLYWOOD, S.C. (WCBD)- The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) is working to solve the 2012 murder of Germel Grant and urges anyone with information to come forward. On Dec. 5, 2012, 35-year-old Grant was shot and killed at a home on Salters Hill Road in Hollywood. According to CCSO, deputies responded to a shooting around […]
1 killed in crash involving Georgetown County school bus carrying over 20 students
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The Georgetown County Coroner said one person was killed after rear-ending a school bus from behind Friday. Coroner Chase Ridgeway identified the victim as a Moncks Corner man, 58, who died from multiple body injuries after hitting the school bus from behind. His name has not yet been released. The […]
wtoc.com
EOA offering low-income home energy assistance
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - If you need help paying for your heat as the temperatures get cooler you can apply this weekend. The Economic Opportunity Authority is offering appointments to apply for their low income home energy assistance program. You can sign up for an appointment starting this Sunday at...
WJCL
New evidence in disappearance, death of Hilton Head woman paints picture of domestic violence
HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. — On November 29, the Beaufort County Sheriff's Office announced they located the remains of missing Hilton Head Island woman, Brenda Carman. Just two days later, deputies said the sole person of interest in the case, Carman's long-time boyfriend Michael Wilson, took his own life.
abccolumbia.com
30-year-old Beaufort County murder mystery solved
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Almost 30 years after a woman in Beaufort County was found murdered, detectives finally know who she was: Maria Telles-Gonzalez. Sheriff PJ Tanner revealed she was never reported missing back in 1995. Alyssa Jackson has more on the timeline that’s led up to this moment.
counton2.com
Dorchester roads to close for Lavel Davis Jr. funeral
DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Several Dorchester County roads will close Wednesday as a Lowcountry native and University of Virginia football player who was killed in a November 13 campus shooting is brought home and laid to rest. Hundreds of people — including the University of Virginia football team...
WSAV-TV
Suspect in death of missing Beaufort County woman takes his own life
Authorities say the main person of interest in the killing of a missing Beaufort County woman, has taken his own life. Suspect in death of missing Beaufort County woman …. Authorities say the main person of interest in the killing of a missing Beaufort County woman, has taken his own life.
Woman shot, killed in Ridgeland hotel shooting
RIDGELAND, S.C. (WSAV) — The Ridgeland Police Department (RPD) is investigating an altercation that left one woman dead and a man behind bars. On Dec. 3, officers with the Ridgeland Police Department responded to the Siesta Motel, located in the 10500 block of South Jacob Smart Boulevard, for reports of a physical altercation between a […]
abccolumbia.com
$50,000 Powerball ticket sold in Orangeburg
ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WOLO)— A Powerball ticket sold at a Food Lion in Orangeburg was Saturday’s $50,000 winner!. The winning numbers for Saturday’s drawing were 6 – 13- 33- 36- 37, Powerball: 7. More than 13,000 South Carolina players hold tickets for prizes from $4 up to...
Port Wentworth under boil water advisory
PORT WENTWORTH, Ga (WSAV) — The city of Port Wentworth is currently under a boil water advisory. Officials say that there is an issue with a drop in water pressure within the system due to a problem with the Savannah I & D system. Because of the loss in pressure, the City of Port Wentworth […]
