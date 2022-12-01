No. 7 Notre Dame Women's Basketball Hosts No. 20 Maryland In ACC/Big Ten Challenge

Off to a 6-0 start, the No. 7 Notre Dame women's basketball team faces its first ranked foe of the season when No. 20 Maryland visits on Thursday night

After playing four of its last five games away from home, Notre Dame women’s basketball has two consecutive home games in the next four days. Both games are against ranked teams, starting with Thursday night’s matchup with No. 20 Maryland in the final ACC/Big Ten Challenge.

Where : Notre Dame, Ind. - Purcell Pavilion

When : Thursday, Dec. 1 – 6:30 PM EST

Network : ESPN2 – Beth Mowins (PBP); Deb Antonelli (Analyst)

Radio : ND Radio Network, 99.9 FM WQLQ in South Bend – Sean Stires PBP

Let's take a look at today’s matchup :

NOTRE DAME FIGHTING IRISH (6-0, 0-0 ACC)

Head Coach : Niele Ivey (40-19 – 3rd season at Notre Dame)

Notre Dame is 6-0 for the first time since the 2018-2019 season, which was the season after the program won its second national championship. The Fighting Irish beat American University and Arizona State in the two games they played at the Goombay Splash in the Bahamas during Thanksgiving weekend.

Lauren Ebo scored 20 points and pulled down nine rebounds in Notre Dame’s Saturday win over the Sun Devils. The Texas grad transfer was 8 for 14 at the free throw line and 6 for 10 from the field to lead five Irish players in double figures.

Sonia Citron scored 15 points with seven rebounds, while KK Bransford just missed out on her first career double-double with 14 points and nine rebounds. It was still the third straight game the freshman hit double figures in scoring.

Projected Irish Starting Lineup

G Olivia Miles - 5-10, Soph. - 16.0 PPG, 7.5 RPG, 6.6 APG

G Sonia Citron - 6-1, Soph – 15.3 PPG, 7.7 RPG, 2.3 APG

G Dara Mabrey - 5-7, 5th – 13.3 PPG, 2.8 RPG, 2.0 APG

F Maddy Westbeld - 6-3, Jr. – 7.2 PPG, 5.8 RPG, 10 Blk

F Kylee Watson - 6-4, Jr – 9.0 PPG, 5.2 RPG, 1.8 APG

Maryland Terrapins (5-2, 0-0 Big Ten)

Head Coach : Brenda Frese (541-142 in 21st Season at Maryland – 598-172 in 24th overall)

The Terps are led by longtime head coach Brenda Frese , who has led Maryland to 11 straight NCAA Tournaments, with bids in 17 of the last 18 seasons (excluding 2020) overall. She led the Terps to the 2006 national championship and two other Final Four appearances.

Maryland’s two losses are to current No. 1 and defending national champion, South Carolina, and DePaul. The Terps also have a win over current No. 21 Baylor.

Maryland freshman Mila Reynolds is a South Bend native, who is averaging 1.7 points and 1.4 rebounds in 6.6 minutes off the bench. Reynolds helped lead the South Bend Washington Cougars to the 3A Indiana State Championship. Her sister Amiyah is also signed to play for Maryland next season.

Projected Starting Lineup

G Faith Masonius - Stats – 8.5 PPG, 5.6 RPG, 1.7 APG

G Shyanne Sellers - Stats – 11.9 PPG, 3.9 RPG, 2.3 APG

G Diamond Miller - Stats – 17.6 PPG, 7.0 RPG, 14 BLK

G Abbey Meyers – Stats – 15.3 PPG, 6.1 RPG, 2.3 APG

G Elisa Pinzan - Stats – 4.8, 1.1 RPG, 3.6 APG

WHAT TO LOOK FOR



Notre Dame is coming off its stiffest test of the season to date in last Saturday’s win over Arizona State. Like the Irish, the Sun Devils were unbeaten going into the game and they led Notre Dame 34-31 at halftime. It was the first time this season the Fighting Irish had faced a halftime deficit. Notre Dame proceeded to outscore ASU 54-31 in the second half for an 85-65 victory. The Irish also handily won the rebound margin 45-29. Thursday’s test will be even tougher for the Irish, because Maryland will be the first ranked team they have faced this season.

Maryland has five Division One transfers on the roster, with AP Honorable Mention All-American Abby Meyers (Princeton) and All-AAC transfer Elisa Pinzan (USF) currently in the starting lineup. Meyers is the Terps’ second-leading scorer at 15.3 points per game and leads the team with 19 three-pointers. Pinzan leads Maryland with 3.6 assists per game. All-SEC transfer Lavender Briggs (Florida) has started six games but has come off the bench more recently.

