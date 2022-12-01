ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The LYCRA Company Introduces THERMOLITE® EVERYDAY WARMTH Technology for Socks

WILMINGTON, Del.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 1, 2022--

The LYCRA Company, a global leader in developing sustainable and innovative fiber and technology solutions for the apparel and personal care industries, today announced the launch of THERMOLITE ® EVERYDAY WARMTH technology for socks. The company’s latest innovation will transform how brands deliver an everyday sock solution that provides functional performance and offers lightweight warmth and comfort for consumers.

The LYCRA Company introduces THERMOLITE® EVERYDAY WARMTH technology for socks. (Photo: Business Wire)

THERMOLITE ® EVERYDAY WARMTH technology for socks is unique in that it traps the wearer’s body heat and stores it in hollow fibers in the sock to provide warmth without excess weight. Consumers will appreciate the key benefits that this warming technology can bring to their garment-wearing experience.

The LYCRA Company has defined fiber blends for the everyday sock to help keep the wearer comfortable while temperatures drop indoors or outdoors. Through a proprietary, standardized measurement technique, values have been established that measure the degree of warmth for socks, helping to ensure that consumers’ feet stay warm.

“We’re laser-focused on producing high-quality fibers that empower our customers to create comfortable garments that deliver lasting performance,” Sybille Bald, legwear strategic marketing director at The LYCRA Company. “As the temperatures drop and people lower their thermostats to save energy, socks that help keep feet warm will become a critical component of daily attire. The launch of THERMOLITE ® EVERYDAY WARMTH technology for socks enables brands to differentiate their products while providing consumers in colder environments the warmth they require.”

For more information on this technology, contact a representative from The LYCRA Company or visit the company’s website.

About The LYCRA Company

The LYCRA Company innovates and produces fiber and technology solutions for the apparel and personal care industries. Headquartered in Wilmington, Delaware, The LYCRA Company is recognized worldwide for its innovative products, technical expertise, sustainable solutions, and unmatched marketing support. The LYCRA Company owns leading consumer and trade brands: LYCRA ®, LYCRA HyFit ®, LYCRA ® T400 ®, COOLMAX ®, THERMOLITE ®, ELASPAN ®, SUPPLEX ®, and TACTEL ®. The LYCRA Company’s legacy stretches back to 1958 with the invention of the original spandex yarn, LYCRA ® fiber. Today, The LYCRA Company focuses on adding value to its customers’ products by developing unique innovations designed to meet the consumer’s need for comfort and lasting performance. For more information, visit thelycracompany.com.

THERMOLITE ® is a trademark of The LYCRA Company.

