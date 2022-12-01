Public meetings

All public entities (trustees, village and city councils, commissioners, etc.) must publicize their meeting dates, times and places. Except in the case of an emergency meeting, The Logan Daily News should be informed of meeting times at least two days in advance. When possible, give at least one week’s notice.

Thursday, Dec. 1

• Hocking County commissioners’ meeting, 9:30 a.m., commissioners’ chambers, 1 E. Main St., Logan.

• Hocking County Budget Commission regular meeting, 10:30 a.m., County Auditor’s Office, second floor of the county courthouse, 1 E. Main St., Logan.

Friday, Dec. 2

• Buckeye Hills Regional Council (BHRC) Executive Committee regular meeting, 11:30 a.m., 1400 Pike St., Marietta.

Monday, Dec. 5

• Logan-Hocking Schools Board of Education meeting, 6 p.m., Logan High School, 14470 State Route 328, Logan.

Tuesday, Dec. 6

• District 18 Ohio Public Works Commission Executive Committee meeting Fiscal Year 2024 (Round 37), 10 a.m., Buckeye Hills Regional Council, 1400 Pike St., Marietta. The purpose of this meeting is to review and approve the Fiscal Year 2024 (Round 37) State Capital Improvement Program and the Local Transportation Improvement Program slate of projects. The Regional Transportation Planning Organization Committee will meet at 11 a.m. following the Public Works Committee meeting. The purpose of this meeting is to review the capital block grant project intake and the Long Range Transportation Plan.

• Falls Township trustees meeting, 6 p.m.

• Saltcreek Township trustees meeting, 7 p.m., township building on Sam’s Creek Road.

• Logan City Zoning Board of Appeals public hearing, 7 p.m., city council chambers, 10 S. Mulberry St. The purpose of the meeting is to consider the conditional use permit or variance request by Uma Zielinski of Zielinski Properties, 61 E. Hunter St. The property is currently being used as a bed-and-breakfast, which is not identified as a permitted use in this zoning district.

Wednesday, Dec. 7

• Perry Township trustees meeting, 7:30 p.m., township hall.

Thursday, Dec. 8

• Hocking County Board of Elections general election audit/regular meeting, 9 a.m., 93 W Hunter St, Logan.

• Marion Township trustees meeting, 10 a.m., Marion Township Community Center, 30737 Logan Hornsmill Road.

• Benton Township trustees meeting, 6 p.m., Community Building.

• Good Hope Township trustees meeting, 7:30 p.m., Good Hope Township firehouse.

Monday, Dec. 12

• Athens Hocking Solid Waste District Board meeting, 8:30 a.m., Foundation for Appalachian Ohio, 35 Nelsonville Square, Nelsonville.

Tuesday, Dec. 13

• Logan City Council meeting, 7 p.m., council chambers, 10 S. Mulberry St., Logan.

• Green Township trustees meeting, 7 p.m., Green Township office.

Monday, Dec. 19

• Buckeye Hills Regional Council Broadband Committee meeting, 1 p.m., Buckeye Hills Regional Council , 1400 Pike St., Marietta.

Tuesday, Dec. 20

• Falls Township trustees meeting, 5:30 p.m.

Wednesday, Dec. 21

• Perry Township trustees meeting, 7:30 p.m., township hall.

Tuesday, Dec. 27

• Green Township trustees meeting, 7 p.m., Green Township office.

Thursday, Dec. 29

• Marion Township trustees meeting, 10 a.m., Marion Township Community Center, 30737 Logan Hornsmill Road. This will be the 2022 year-end meeting, followed immediately by th 2023 reorganization meeting.

• Washington Township Volunteer Firefighters’ De;endents Board meeting, 6:30 p.m.; records retention committee meeting, 6:45 p.m.; regular township trustees meeting 7 p.m., township hall, 31183 Ilesboro Road.

• Good Hope Township trustees meeting, 7:30 p.m., Good Hope Township firehouse.

Monday, Jan. 2

• Perry Township trustees reorganizational meeting, 9 a.m., township hall.