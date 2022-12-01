Hospital’s annual Christmas event to feature international theme

LOGAN — Next Tuesday, Dec. 6, the Hocking Valley Community Hospital (HVCH) will host its annual Christmas and holiday event, in partnership with several local businesses and members of the community. The festivities are free and open to the public, and begin at 5 p.m. Latricia Johnston, the hospital’s chief public relations officer, encouraged all to show up early to secure a parking spot before it gets too busy.

“We put on one of the largest Christmas events in Hocking County every year,” Johnston told The Logan Daily News. This year’s theme will be Christmas Around the World; a number of local businesses are setting up booths with the focus of a single country’s holiday traditions. The Logan-Hocking School Library will be in attendance, representing England. The Hocking Hills United Methodist Church will have a presentation for Israel. Hocking Hills Winery will represent Jamaica, and The Logan Daily News plans to set up a booth for Switzerland. The Logan Kentucky Fried Chicken will be representing the country of Japan.

“It’s both an educational purpose and for fun,” Johnston said. More than just fliers explaining various international holiday traditions, booths may feature various foods served around the holidays, festive music, and items on sale that connect to different cultures. The list of countries above is not exhaustive, as other businesses and branches of the HVCH will be in attendance. The hospital’s senior leadership, of which Johnston is part, will have a booth centered around Christmas traditions in Italy. The Logan Daily News asked about what visitors might be able to expect.

“You’ll have to come to find out,” Johnston said. “I can’t give everything away.”

In addition to Christmas Around the World, HVCH will carry on a number of annual traditions of its festivities. The Christmas tree lighting will take place shortly after the event begins. This year, the lighting will be carried out by St. Matthew’s Lutheran Church. Live music at the event will be furnished by the Hocking Valley Children’s Chorus, as well as two choirs from Logan High School: the 328 Choir, and the Chamber Singers.

Johnston assured that Mr. and Mrs. Claus will absolutely be on hand for the children, along with a drop box for anyone with a wish list. The camels and goats will also be back in town for the Nativity scene, put on for another year by Ebenezer Baptist Church. This year’s particular theme will be a happy birthday party for Jesus, as the kids can enjoy cupcakes in a celebration of His birth.

Schmidt’s Sausage Truck and a number of other food vendors are also sure to be on hand for the event. Admission, as with previous years, is totally free, but plenty of local businesses will be on hand to support. Attendees are reminded that the event will be entirely outdoors, and to please dress appropriately for the weather. Though temperatures are expected to be in the low 50s during the day, there is a chance of rain showers.

