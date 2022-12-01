Three things to know

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Logan Daily News
The Swiss Logan Daily? Hocking Valley Community Hospital’s Christmas event has a global theme this year, in which local businesses and organizations will represent different countries. The Logan Daily News, which runs like a Swiss watch, will carry the standard for Switzerland. Learn more on page A5.

Dormant case revived. It’s been nearly two years since a Circleville woman was indicted for allegedly making a serious threat against a Hocking County Sheriff’s deputy. Local authorities have reportedly learned of her whereabouts, and are serving her with a summons. Learn more on page A6.

Tourism association audit looks good. The state recently audited the Hocking Hills Tourism Association to see if it has been following proper procedures in areas such as bookkeeping, expenditures and investments. The audit found no problems. Learn more on page A6.

Nik

Who Was the Circleville Writer, Terrorizer of a Whole Town?

Let’s take it back to 1977 in the town of Circleville, Ohio, with a population of around 14,085. Circleville is a mainly white, middle-class, quiet and quaint town with a bit of a sordid history. Residents of Circleville began to receive anonymous messages that contained intimate secrets about the recipients. Nobody knew who was sending them or why, but people became frightened. Frightened that all of their dirty little secrets might be exposed to the public.
CIRCLEVILLE, OH
Portsmouth Daily Times

Grand Jury returns 23 indictments

Shane A. Tieman, Scioto County Prosecutor announced today that the Scioto County Grand Jury met and returned 23 public indictments. The defendants indicted are charged as follows:. STEVEN A. SMITH, 35. Franklin Furnace, Ohio, was indicted on:. Failure to Appear. DENNIS WILLIAM DARBY, JR., 45. Portsmouth, Ohio, was indicted on:
SCIOTO COUNTY, OH
Ohio Capital Journal

What will happen if Ohio abolishes its income tax?

For years, legislators in the Ohio General Assembly have been working to abolish the state income tax. Republicans now command historic majorities after the 2022 midterm elections. Because of this, Cleveland.com politics reporter Jeremy Pelzer is saying income tax abolition is now closer than ever. The caveman argument for abolition of the income tax is […] The post What will happen if Ohio abolishes its income tax? appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
OHIO STATE
WOWK 13 News

Human remains found by hunter in Scioto County, Ohio

SCIOTO COUNTY, OH (WOWK) – Authorities are investigating after a hunter found human remains in Scioto County, Ohio. According to Scioto County Sheriff David Thoroughman, deputies received a call around 10:33 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 2, 2022 from a hunter who found what he thought were human remains. Deputies, detectives and the Scioto County Coroner […]
SCIOTO COUNTY, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Hunter discovers human remains in Lucasville

LUCASVILLE, Ohio — A hunter in Scioto County made a grisly discovery on Monday morning. According to the Scioto County Sheriff’s Office, dispatchers received a call shortly after 10:30 a.m. regarding possible human remains being found. Sheriff David Thoroughman said deputies, detectives, and the county coroner’s office was...
LUCASVILLE, OH
WOWK 13 News

Police in Vienna, West Virginia, trying to identify woman

VIENNA, WV (WOWK) — The Vienna Police Department in Wood County, West Virginia, is asking for the public’s help to identify a woman. If anyone recognizes the woman pictured above, VPD asks that they report it to Patrolman S.M. Sheaves at (304) 295-8563. In VPD’s Facebook post about the woman, officers did not say why […]
VIENNA, WV
97.9 WGRD

Logan’s Roadhouse Feast for the HOLIDAYS!

HAPPY HOLIDAYS FROM YOUR FRIENDS AT WGRD AND LOGAN'S ROADHOUSE. WGRD AND LOGAN'S ROADHOUSE ARE GIVING 5 LUCKY FAMILIES A CHANCE AT A $100 GIFT CARD!. Logan's Roadhouse is also doing a GIFT CARD promotion Buy $50 Gift Card - get a $10 bonus card. Bonus Card Redemption: until 2/13/2023.
LOGAN, OH
cwcolumbus.com

Downtown Columbus sober bar Dry Mill to shut down

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A sober bar in downtown Columbus will shut its doors permanently, citing declining sales, the business said Sunday. "It saddens us to say this, but unfortunately we have to shut our doors and close The Dry Mill," The business said on its Facebook page. "The past few months sales have declined and we cannot continue to operate the business based on the current levels of customers we are receiving."
COLUMBUS, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

ODNR awards $17 million to transform abandoned mine lands

COLUMBUS, Ohio – The Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) will grant $17 million to encourage economic and community development across Appalachian Ohio. Pending federal approval for the recommended Abandoned Mine Land Economic Revitalization Program (AMLER) projects, the Division of Mineral Resources Management (MRM) will fund six projects that eliminate hazards left behind by historical mining activity and/or improve areas with abandoned mine lands in six counties.
OHIO STATE
WHIZ

Law Enforcement Scores Major Drug Bust

ZANESVILLE, Ohio – The Zanesville / Muskingum County Drug Unit recently conducted a major drug bust that stemmed from a traffic stop near Linden Avenue last Thursday. Muskingum County Sheriff Matt Lutz and Zanesville Police Chief Scott Comstock detailed how the arrest of 44-year-old David M. Giamarco for outstanding warrants led to search warrants that produced fentanyl, firearms, cocaine and materials to manufacture drugs.
ZANESVILLE, OH
WTRF- 7News

Ohio man arrested for a ‘grocery store’ amount of drugs

An Ohio man was arrested over the weekend for what officials say was a ‘grocery store’ amount of drugs at his home. Officials say they executed a search warrant on 426 South Forth Street in Jefferson County, Steubenville. At the location, officials say they seized approximately 423 grams of suspected cocaine, 224g of methamphetamine, 800 […]
STEUBENVILLE, OH
WSAZ

Ohio going bowling in Tuscon

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The Ohio Bobcats are heading out west this bowl season as they’ll be playing the University of Wyoming on Friday December 30th. It kicks off at 2:30 pm MST. Ohio finished the regular season with a 10-3 record and lost in the MAC championship game to Toledo and the Cowboys record is 7-5.
ATHENS, OH
WOWK 13 News

Former Jackson County, Ohio, Sheriff’s Office employee pleads guilty to stealing $38,000

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A former Jackson County Sheriff’s Office employee pleaded guilty to stealing nearly $38,000 in fees from people buying concealed handgun licenses. According to the Ohio Auditor of State Keith Faber, Cheryl Brady used her position to steal at least $37,964 in fees received from issuing concealed carry permits and the performance […]
JACKSON COUNTY, OH
WTAP

Man on bike was hit by vehicle in Parkersburg

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - According to Parkersburg Police Chief Matthew Board, the call came in around 8:45 this evening of an adult male being hit by a car while on a bicycle. The accident occurred on the 1400 block of Staunton Avenue in Parkersburg. The bicycle rider, was transported to...
PARKERSBURG, WV
WHIZ

The Animal Shelter Hosts Their 4th Annual Santa Paws Supply Drive

ZANESVILLE, oh – It’s that time of year again, and Santa Paws is coming to town. The Zanesville animal shelter hosted their fourth annual supply drive on December 3rd. Donations were gathered to get geared up with supplies for all the animals, naughty or nice. There are over 110 animals in the shelter, and all donations are appreciated to help stock up for 2023.
ZANESVILLE, OH
Lootpress

Parkersburg Man Sentenced to Prison for Federal Drug Crime

CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Johnathon Earl Hamrick, 33, of Parkersburg, was sentenced today to seven years in prison, to be followed by five years of supervised release, for possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine. According to court documents and statements made in court, on November 4, 2021, law enforcement...
PARKERSBURG, WV
If you're looking for the best return on your advertising investment throughout the Logan area market, The Logan Daily News delivers three days a week (Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday). We believe that publishing a newspaper is a public trust to be carried out with energy, vision, integrity and compassion, independent of special interests. We are a community newspaper, accountable to our readers in all that we do.

 https://www.logandaily.com/

