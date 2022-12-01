The Swiss Logan Daily? Hocking Valley Community Hospital’s Christmas event has a global theme this year, in which local businesses and organizations will represent different countries. The Logan Daily News, which runs like a Swiss watch, will carry the standard for Switzerland. Learn more on page A5.

Dormant case revived. It’s been nearly two years since a Circleville woman was indicted for allegedly making a serious threat against a Hocking County Sheriff’s deputy. Local authorities have reportedly learned of her whereabouts, and are serving her with a summons. Learn more on page A6.

Tourism association audit looks good. The state recently audited the Hocking Hills Tourism Association to see if it has been following proper procedures in areas such as bookkeeping, expenditures and investments. The audit found no problems. Learn more on page A6.