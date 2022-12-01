ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Honor band

Front row from left: Emily Chaffin, Bailey Lape, Ally Wollenberg, Emilee Siders, Grace Johnson, Arabella Gordon.

Back row from left: James Bartolovich, Ian Shields, Mason White, Logan Keck

Logan band members chosen to play with OU honor band

LOGAN – Logan High School Band Director Pam Price announced Wednesday that 10 Logan High School band members have been selected to perform with one of the two Ohio University honor bands. The students selected are senior tenor saxophonist James Bartolovich; senior French hornist, Emily Chaffin; senior clarinetist Grace Johnson; senior alto saxophonist Bailey Lape; senior flutist Ian Shields; senior clarinetist Emilee Siders; senior euphoniumist Ally Wollenberg; junior French hornist Mason White; sophomore trumpeter Arabella Gordon; and sophomore trombonist Logan Keck. ...
