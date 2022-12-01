Related
Logan band members chosen to play with OU honor band
LOGAN – Logan High School Band Director Pam Price announced Wednesday that 10 Logan High School band members have been selected to perform with one of the two Ohio University honor bands. The students selected are senior tenor saxophonist James Bartolovich; senior French hornist, Emily Chaffin; senior clarinetist Grace Johnson; senior alto saxophonist Bailey Lape; senior flutist Ian Shields; senior clarinetist Emilee Siders; senior euphoniumist Ally Wollenberg; junior French hornist Mason White; sophomore trumpeter Arabella Gordon; and sophomore trombonist Logan Keck. ...
The Logan Daily News
Logan, OH
595
Followers
882
Post
65K+
Views
ABOUT
If you're looking for the best return on your advertising investment throughout the Logan area market, The Logan Daily News delivers three days a week (Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday). We believe that publishing a newspaper is a public trust to be carried out with energy, vision, integrity and compassion, independent of special interests. We are a community newspaper, accountable to our readers in all that we do.https://www.logandaily.com/
Comments / 0