HVCH nativity

OU’s Patton College of Education provides free books to southeast Ohio residents
ATHENS – Ohio University’s Patton College of Education has announced an initiative that will bring positive impact to many in the region. The Molina Foundation has granted the Patton College of Education’s Edward Stevens Literacy Center 30,000 books of high-quality literature to distribute to low-income, at-risk families throughout southeast Ohio counties. “We are so fortunate to be able to partner with the Molina Foundation,” Sara Helfrich, interim dean of the Patton College, said in a news release. “Their donation of 30,000 books is very much...
