MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - It was a cold weekend in the Princess City, but that didn’t stop thousands of people from showing up to enjoy Mishawaka Parks’ annual Winterfest. “Tonight is the grand opening of our Ironworks Ice Rink, the Winterfest, the big kickoff, the lighting of the Christmas Tree, our first ever lighted parade,” Mishawaka Parks Superintendent Phil Blasko said. “It’s going amazing, and we just love this new event that we have, this new venue we have.”

2 DAYS AGO