Business, Borough Partner for Frost Fest in Clifton Heights
Cliton Heights business owner Jazzmine Saunders with Santa, aka her husband, Omar, at the Frost Fest. Clifton Heights hosted its first-ever Frost Fest this past weekend as part of a collaboration with the business community, writes Kathleen E. Carey for the Daily Times. The two-day nostalgic, family-friendly event showcased different...
Media’s Desert Rose Owner Saves Toddler After 14-Month-Old Falls into Pool
Image via Susan Serbin, Media News Group. Jason McHugh and his wife, Natalie, outside their Desert Rose restaurant in Media. Well known borough chef/owner Jason McHugh decided to close his Desert Rose restaurant on Sundays to have more time with his family. So what did he do on Father’s Day? McHugh saved a life, writes Susan Serbin for the Daily Times.
To Highlight Holiday Gift-Giving, West Chester’s IT Edge Hones In On Digital Marketing for Retailers
December is retailers’ month at IT Edge. In the spirit of the holiday season this month, local consulting firm IT Edge has extended a special offer of digital marketing for retailers. For retailers, December can be an extremely difficult month or an extremely successful one. With so many people...
Delco Steaks Opens Shop at Franklin’s Table at the Penn Campus in Philly
Delco Steaks in Broomall continues to expand with a new shop opening at Franklin’s Table Food Hall at the University of Pennsylvania campus, 34th and Walnut Streets in Philadelphia, writes Marilyn Johnson for msn.com.
Philadelphia Awarded Dubious Distinction of Worst City for Driving
Philadelphia has been given top spot on the not-so-flattering list of the worst cities for driving, writes Tom MacDonald for the WHYY. According to a new report from WalletHub, the City of Brotherly love has the most unpleasant driving conditions among 100 major cities that were surveyed. “We looked at...
Philadelphia Businesses Continue Rapid Growth as City Enters Post-Covid Economic Recovery
Philadelphia businesses are recording rapid growth as the economic recovery continues, according to a new Center City District report, writes Jeff Cole for FOX 29. The report found that the daily pedestrian foot traffic in October was at three-quarters of pre-pandemic levels. Visitors and shoppers are getting closer to pre-shutdown numbers and around 80 percent of storefronts that are part of the Center City District are once again open for business.
Bringing Back the Pay Phone. Springfield’s Mark Dank Leads the Way
Mike Dank shows where the first PhilTel pay phone will goPhoto bySteven M. Falk, The Philadelphia Inquirer. Mark Dank of Springfield is reintroducing society to the pay phone through PhilTel, a project that brings them to Philadelphia neighborhoods for free internet calling, writes Harold Brubaker for The Philadelphia Inquirer.
This Bucks County Resident is in Search of a New Kidney. Read to Learn How You Can Help
The local entrepreneur is currently looking for an eligible donor for a live-saving procedure. A Bucks County resident is currently in search of a new kidney, and he is looking to his community to help him find an eligible donor. Don Brown, a resident of Bucks County for more than...
Falcon Treated for Injury in Wayne After Nesting for 10 Years in Downtown Harrisburg, has Died
A falcon nesting in downtown Harrisburg for more than a decade, recently treated for a dislocated shoulder at Radnor Veterinary Hospital in Wayne, has died, writes Amy Marchiano for the Republican & Herald in Pottsville, as reported in yahoo.com.
Malvern Bank House of the Week: French Manor Home for Sale in Newtown Square
A stunning French manor home on 1.2 extraordinary acres with five bedrooms and three and a half bathrooms is available for sale in Newtown Square. This lovely residence exudes a refined luxury that is both perfect for families and marvelous for entertaining. The home impresses from the onset with its...
DELCO Today Seeks Your Feedback in Brief Survey
American Community Journals is in the process of gathering information from readers about their DELCO Today experience. We invite you to share with us your feelings as a DELCO Today reader by answering a few questions in a brief survey found below.
Weekend Wanderer: The Thanksgiving That Almost Was
I know Thanksgiving is over. I mean, my Christmas decorations have been up for a week. But I have to tell you about the Thanksgiving that almost was. Over Halloween, my brother told me he wasn’t hosting Thanksgiving this year. “I’ll just put together a little something to eat...
Stressful Airports? Philly Made the List, Study Finds
Photo byPhiladelphia International Airport. Flying is stressful even for experienced passengers, and airports apparently contribute to that stress, even in Philadelphia, writes Claudia Dimuro for Penn Live.
A $38M Project Turns Dilapidated Woodlyn Property into Senior Housing
There is space for up 250 people at a new $38 million senior housing and services building that opened last week at Kinder Park IV in Woodlyn, writes John George for Philadelphia Business Journal. The new building emerged out of the renovation of a run-down public housing site at MacDade...
Aqua Donates $450,000 to Share Food Program, Launches Multi-Year Partnership to Fight Hunger
Share Food Program has announced a $450,000 donation through the Essential Foundation, the charitable giving arm of Aqua Pennsylvania, an Essential Utilities Company. The check was presented during an Aqua employee volunteer day and launched a new multi-year partnership to provide hunger relief for Delaware County residents served by both organizations.
2 Supermarkets Lead the Pack in Sales for the Philadelphia Region
Two supermarkets in the Philadelphia region dominate sales, making up more than 56 percent of the local grocery store market, writes Ryan Mulligan for Philadelphia Business Journal. Giant holds 30 percent of the grocery store market share while ShopRite has a 26.6 percent share in the eight county area, according...
Trolley Modernization in Darby, Yeadon gets Boost From Federal Grant
SEPTA is using a federal $300,000 grant to see how it can improve conditions and service of trolleys along Route 11 and 13 in Darby and Yeadon Boroughs, part of a trolley modernization project, writes Max Bennett for Patch. The study will look at the nearly 3-mile corridor made up...
Francesca Shuda of Media Rolls Over Boys’ Turf in Skateboarding
Francesca Shuda from Media is aiming her skateboard at the Olympics, so she’s lobbying for more skateparks in the region as she challenges what has traditionally been a boys’ sport, writes Noah Zuker for The Philadelphia Inquirer.
Delco River Rink Opens Thursday at Harrah’s Philadelphia
The sister Flight on Ice rink in Newtown Square.Photo byFlight Entertainment. The Delco River Rink, Delaware County’s pop-up outdoor ice skating rink, opens Thursday, Dec. 1 at Harrah’s Philadelphia Casino & Racetrack, 777 Harrah’s Blvd. in Chester.
Ukrainian Soldier Learns to Walk Again at Ridley Park Hospital
Ukrainian soldier Roman Stashkiv, who lost his legs last April in battle, is learning to walk again at Taylor Hospital in Ridley Park, writes Jennifer Joyce for Fox 29 News. Roman Stashkiv, 23, was fighting to protect the Luhansk region in eastern Ukraine. He’s determined to regain his mobility and return to Ukraine.
