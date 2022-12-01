ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
DELCO.Today

Comments / 0

Related
DELCO.Today

Business, Borough Partner for Frost Fest in Clifton Heights

Cliton Heights business owner Jazzmine Saunders with Santa, aka her husband, Omar, at the Frost Fest. Clifton Heights hosted its first-ever Frost Fest this past weekend as part of a collaboration with the business community, writes Kathleen E. Carey for the Daily Times. The two-day nostalgic, family-friendly event showcased different...
DELCO.Today

Media’s Desert Rose Owner Saves Toddler After 14-Month-Old Falls into Pool

Image via Susan Serbin, Media News Group. Jason McHugh and his wife, Natalie, outside their Desert Rose restaurant in Media. Well known borough chef/owner Jason McHugh decided to close his Desert Rose restaurant on Sundays to have more time with his family. So what did he do on Father’s Day? McHugh saved a life, writes Susan Serbin for the Daily Times.
DELCO.Today

Philadelphia Awarded Dubious Distinction of Worst City for Driving

Philadelphia has been given top spot on the not-so-flattering list of the worst cities for driving, writes Tom MacDonald for the WHYY. According to a new report from WalletHub, the City of Brotherly love has the most unpleasant driving conditions among 100 major cities that were surveyed. “We looked at...
DELCO.Today

Philadelphia Businesses Continue Rapid Growth as City Enters Post-Covid Economic Recovery

Philadelphia businesses are recording rapid growth as the economic recovery continues, according to a new Center City District report, writes Jeff Cole for FOX 29. The report found that the daily pedestrian foot traffic in October was at three-quarters of pre-pandemic levels. Visitors and shoppers are getting closer to pre-shutdown numbers and around 80 percent of storefronts that are part of the Center City District are once again open for business.
DELCO.Today

Bringing Back the Pay Phone. Springfield’s Mark Dank Leads the Way

Mike Dank shows where the first PhilTel pay phone will goPhoto bySteven M. Falk, The Philadelphia Inquirer. Mark Dank of Springfield is reintroducing society to the pay phone through PhilTel, a project that brings them to Philadelphia neighborhoods for free internet calling, writes Harold Brubaker for The Philadelphia Inquirer.
DELCO.Today

DELCO Today Seeks Your Feedback in Brief Survey

American Community Journals is in the process of gathering information from readers about their DELCO Today experience. We invite you to share with us your feelings as a DELCO Today reader by answering a few questions in a brief survey found below.
DELCO.Today

Weekend Wanderer: The Thanksgiving That Almost Was

I know Thanksgiving is over. I mean, my Christmas decorations have been up for a week. But I have to tell you about the Thanksgiving that almost was. Over Halloween, my brother told me he wasn’t hosting Thanksgiving this year. “I’ll just put together a little something to eat...
DELCO.Today

2 Supermarkets Lead the Pack in Sales for the Philadelphia Region

Two supermarkets in the Philadelphia region dominate sales, making up more than 56 percent of the local grocery store market, writes Ryan Mulligan for Philadelphia Business Journal. Giant holds 30 percent of the grocery store market share while ShopRite has a 26.6 percent share in the eight county area, according...
DELCO.Today

Ukrainian Soldier Learns to Walk Again at Ridley Park Hospital

Ukrainian soldier Roman Stashkiv, who lost his legs last April in battle, is learning to walk again at Taylor Hospital in Ridley Park, writes Jennifer Joyce for Fox 29 News. Roman Stashkiv, 23, was fighting to protect the Luhansk region in eastern Ukraine. He’s determined to regain his mobility and return to Ukraine.
DELCO.Today

DELCO.Today

Delaware County, PA
12K+
Followers
10K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

DELCO.Today celebrates Delaware County’s prosperity and quality of place by sharing positive, upbeat, and concise news stories and content, making us the ideal source to follow if you are someone who lives, works, plays, or visits this incredible county. American Community Journal’s is the publisher of DELCO.Today and is one of four sister journals which includes BUCKSO.Today (Bucks County), MONTCO.Today (Montgomery County), and VISTA.Today (Chester County).

 https://delco.today/

Comments / 0

Community Policy