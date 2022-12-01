Grasshopper is the December Pizza of the Month at Eaton’s Fresh Pizza in West Bend / Grafton

Read full article on original website
Related
washingtoncountyinsider.com
Remembering Don Bell, 91, of West Bend, Wi – A pioneer who valued family
West Bend, WI – West Bend / Washington County lost one of the Godfathers of the community on Saturday, December 3, 2022, as Don Bell, founder of Cedar Lake Sales and Service has died. Don was 91 years old. He originally started selling snowmobiles, boats and chainsaws during the...
washingtoncountyinsider.com
VIDEO | Fantastic amenities at Cast Iron Luxury Living in West Bend
West Bend, WI – “This is just a perfect location with a lot of high-end amenities,” said Larry Lanser about Cast Iron Luxury Living in West Bend. Lanser just renewed his lease for a third year and said he couldn’t be happier. Cast Iron is situated...
Wisconsin Man Breaks Into a Closed Bar, Makes a Pizza and Has a Drink
A Wisconsin man broke into a local bar after hours, and decided to make himself a pizza and have a cocktail. PATCH. Waukesha, Wi police responded to an interesting one...after hours. Imagine this, you get a call to respond to a local bar...but it's after it has closed for the evening, and there is a smell of delicious food when the cops walk in.
washingtoncountyinsider.com
Treats with Santa on Monday, December 12 courtesy Wendy Wendorf and Homestead Realty
West Bend, Wi – Come join the fun at Treats with Santa, courtesy Wendy Wendorf and Homestead Realty. Bring the kids, bring your pets, bring your camera and sit with Santa on Monday, December 12, 2022, from 5 p.m. – 7 p.m. at the Centrum Building, 120 N. Main Street, West Bend, Wi.
The Wienermobile is coming to Northeast Wisconsin!
The Wienermobile is coming to Northeast Wisconsin during the first week of December at select locations. Read more to find out when and where you can get a picture and receive a free wiener whistle!
washingtoncountyinsider.com
Holiday Toy Drive at Bob’s Main Street Auto & Towing
West Bend, WI – Bob’s Main Street Auto & Towing is hosting a holiday toy drive for the Gingerbread House in West Bend. Now thru December 15, 2022, make a donation and Bob’s Main Street Auto & Towing will give you a FREE tire rotation or FREE set of windshield wipers.
Try It Before You Buy It At Wisconsin’s Famous Beef Jerky Outlet
If you're a fan of beef jerky, then you must visit this store in Wisconsin. When I think of going on a road trip, many things come to mind. One of my favorite things to do is hit a truck stop for gas. Then going inside to find some tasty treats before starting back on the road again. I can usually find some great stuff. I believe one of the top-rated road trip snacks of all time has to be beef jerky. You know somebody is going to buy some.
washingtoncountyinsider.com
Letter to the Editor | Senior citizens fear Washington County government to end Samaritan Home | By Katherine Roecker
December 6, 2022 – West Bend, WI – I’m a senior citizen and I live in West Bend Wisconsin. I was born and raised here. I attended Barton Grade School, St. John’s Lutheran School, and West Bend High School. I worked for the West Bend Company, Mallard Coach and Bend Industries.
washingtoncountyinsider.com
Foundry 45 is your dream-come-true venue in the heart of the Kettle Moraine
Washington County, WI – Foundry 45, 9480 Hwy 45, Kewaskum, is a sophisticated, industrial-chic venue in the heart of the Kettle Moraine. You will find a beautiful outdoor terrace, as well as indoor and outdoor lounge seating areas for weddings, corporate gatherings, special occasions, and so much more. The...
washingtoncountyinsider.com
Obituary | Alfred “Al” John Meyer, 99, of West Bend, Wi
December 5, 2022 – West Bend, WI – Alfred “Al” John Meyer passed away on December 2, 2022 in Kimberly, Wisconsin at his place of residence, Aspire Senior Living. Al was born February 1, 1923 in San Jose, CA to the late George and Anna (nee Halb) Meyer.
whbl.com
Plymouth Entrepreneur is Prize Winner at Business Launch Event
A Plymouth man, whose business idea is to turn a problem into a product, was awarded second place in the NEW Launch Alliance Pitch event hosted by New North, which fosters collaboration among private and public sectors in 18 Northeastern Wisconsin Counties. Tyler Rezachek, who also took second place in...
washingtoncountyinsider.com
Riding the rails from West Bend, Wi to Jacksonville, FL | By David Gehrke
December 5, 2022 – West Bend, WI – David Gehrke of West Bend, WI loves trains. Gehrke can map the ins and outs of the rail line, rattle off the names of train cars, engines, makes and models and he is a dedicated traveler by train. Gehrke recently...
Cat Discovers Severed Alligator Head in Wisconsin Lake
When someone imagines enjoying the great outdoors in Wisconsin oftentimes what they imagine entails beautiful midwestern sunsets, picturesque winter views, unforgettable bluffs, and abundant wildlife. However, part of this abundant wildlife nearly never involves an alligator. This is why officials in one Wisconsin county are scratching their heads wondering how a housecat got ahold of a severed alligator head.
CBS 58
Racine & Me: Come to the Cabin Christmas Boutique
RACINE, WIS (CBS 58) - Cari Greving from Real Racine joined us in studio to discuss some holiday fun! This includes the "Come to the Cabin Christmas Boutique".
Waukesha Christmas Parade: People watch for 1st time from area, across the world
As Waukesha gets ready to welcome back families for the return of the Christmas parade, some people will be joining in for the first time, not just from the area but from around the world.
CBS 58
Early Afternoon Update: A bit of wintry mix possible the next few days
----------------- Updated: 9:36 a.m. Dec. 5, 2022. A winter weather advisory has been issued for Dodge County in southeast Wisconsin for the potential for a little bit of ice. Icy roads have been reported in Sauk and Columbia Counties with that same band of precipitation moving into Dodge County. The advisory lasts until noon on Monday. In addition to a little bit of ice a dusting or few tenths of snow is possible as well.
fortatkinsononline.com
Delavan woman, 92, drives into Madison Avenue building
A 92-year-old woman from Delavan was cited Sunday for operating without a license after driving her vehicle into the front of a store, according to information released by the Fort Atkinson Police Department. Fort Atkinson Police Chief Adrian Bump said the incident occurred around 1:30 p.m. The woman, who was...
CBS 58
Culver's gets festive with their new winter-themed Concrete Mixer
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Fast food favorite Culver's is hoping to slay this holiday season with a new "Concrete Mixer." Not sure what a Concrete Mixer is? According to the Culver's menu, they take a cup with their fresh frozen custard as a base then add tons of toppings and mix-ins, including candy, cookies, caramel, hot fudge, marshmallow creme, fruit and even nuts. It ends up being a very thick milkshake.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
State Patrol pursuit shuts down I-94, Kenosha County joins efforts
PLEASANT PRAIRIE, Wis. - Kenosha deputies assisted the Wisconsin State Patrol in a high-risk traffic stop on I-94 Sunday morning, Dec. 4. Kenosha officials said they responded around 2 a.m. Wisconsin State Patrol was involved in a high-risk pursuit that led to I-94. Deputies assisted by shutting down all four...
Comments / 0