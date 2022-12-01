Read full article on original website
Nearby Lancaster County Debuts ‘Axel’-ent Holiday Outing: Flight On Ice
Lancaster County becomes holiday 2022 central, with numerous draws — skating, shopping, escaping — for Phila. suburban visitors. A new pop-up outdoor ice skating rink, “Flight On Ice,” is giving holiday fun-seekers yet one more reason to include a stop at Park City Center or the many outlets in the nearby shopping destination of Lancaster.
PJ Whelihan’s Now Open in Lawrence Park Shopping Center
The ribbon cutting ceremony Nov. 28 at the new P.J. Whelihan's Pub in the Lawrence Park Shopping Center. PJ Whelihan’s officially opened Nov. 28 in the newly-renovated Lawrence Park Shopping Center in Broomall following a ribbon cutting. This is the 21st PJ Whelihan’s Pub restaurant and sports bar for...
