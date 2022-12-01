Read full article on original website
Related
KXAN
Best gifts for kids: Toniebox, Magic Mixies and more
Everyone loves the holiday season, but it can feel magical for kids. Most kids will love whatever you buy them, but it’s natural to want to give them the best gifts you can find. Keeping up with the latest toy trends is tough, but there are numerous gifts for every age that are sure to be a hit.
KXAN
How to save on holiday shopping for toys
BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. As an adult, you may say toys are for kids, but what you played with as a child sticks with you your entire life. In some ways, toys (and how you played with them) shape who you become. Toys are so important, there are museums and a Hall of Fame devoted to which ones are the best. There are movies with plots focused on procuring that one special toy. Whether it’s a drone or a toy dinosaur, this holiday, you want to know how to get the best toys at the best prices.
KXAN
Our fitness expert shares the best stocking stuffers to gift someone who loves working out
BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Products that fitness enthusiasts could really use. To build muscle and strength, you must exercise nearly every day. That’s why fitness is a lifestyle, not just an activity. Consequently,...
KXAN
Need a gift you can easily pack? Give them a scarf to keep them cozy through the holidays
BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Chances are when you think of scarves, you think of warm neck wraps to help you fight away the winter chill. And when you give scarves as gifts during the holiday season, this is likely the effect you want your gifted scarf to have. But not all regions feel the same frost during this time, and for those, there are also warm-weather scarves you can gift. But don’t forget to consider the material of the scarf you gift, as some are better than others for the various climates of the world.
KXAN
Check Out The Whataburger Holiday Collection
Finding a one-of-a-kind gift can be a challenge. That’s why Whataburger debuted an entire holiday-themed collection that’s sure to delight any burger fan on your list. Stevie Thompson, the retail brand expert at Whataburger, joined Studio 512 Co-Host Stephanie Gilbert to tell us more. Thompson discussed the holiday...
Comments / 0