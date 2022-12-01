Read full article on original website
Donna Urian, Board Chair, YMCA of Greater Brandywine and Shareholder at Fischer Cunnane & Associates
Donna Urian, Board Chair of the YMCA Greater Brandywine and Shareholder at Fischer Cunnane & Associates Ltd, spoke to DELCO Today about growing up in Springfield and Glen Mills. As the oldest of six children, she sold greeting cards door-to-door at age 10 to earn her own money. She chose a career in accounting because she had an aptitude for math and, as a single parent, wanted a job that would be in demand to support her family.
This Bucks County Resident is in Search of a New Kidney. Read to Learn How You Can Help
The local entrepreneur is currently looking for an eligible donor for a live-saving procedure. A Bucks County resident is currently in search of a new kidney, and he is looking to his community to help him find an eligible donor. Don Brown, a resident of Bucks County for more than...
New Delaware County Community College Campus at Prendie Will Focus on Community
An rendering of the new campusPhoto byDelaware County Community College. Delaware County Community College’s new southeast campus at the former Archibishop Prendergast High School in Drexel Hill will serve 2,000 students, writes Kathleen E. Carey for the Daily Times.
DELCO Today Seeks Your Feedback in Brief Survey
American Community Journals is in the process of gathering information from readers about their DELCO Today experience. We invite you to share with us your feelings as a DELCO Today reader by answering a few questions in a brief survey found below.
Four CCRES Staff Members Honored for Achievements
Alyssa was one of four CCRES staff members honored in September for outstanding achievementPhoto byCCRES. Four were honored for CCRES staff achievements in September for their outstanding contributions. They were nominated by administrators, customers, and the community for their continued dedication to their work and to the clients.
Check Out These Upcoming SCORE Webinars for Business Owners
SCORE Chester and Delaware Counties are offering the following upcoming free SCORE small business webinars. This Dec. 8 webinar, 10 to 11 AM, will take the mystery out of payment processing and show you that there are choices, how to protect your business while saving money. Topics Covered:. Payment history...
Trolley Modernization in Darby, Yeadon gets Boost From Federal Grant
SEPTA is using a federal $300,000 grant to see how it can improve conditions and service of trolleys along Route 11 and 13 in Darby and Yeadon Boroughs, part of a trolley modernization project, writes Max Bennett for Patch. The study will look at the nearly 3-mile corridor made up...
A $38M Project Turns Dilapidated Woodlyn Property into Senior Housing
There is space for up 250 people at a new $38 million senior housing and services building that opened last week at Kinder Park IV in Woodlyn, writes John George for Philadelphia Business Journal. The new building emerged out of the renovation of a run-down public housing site at MacDade...
Business, Borough Partner for Frost Fest in Clifton Heights
Cliton Heights business owner Jazzmine Saunders with Santa, aka her husband, Omar, at the Frost Fest. Clifton Heights hosted its first-ever Frost Fest this past weekend as part of a collaboration with the business community, writes Kathleen E. Carey for the Daily Times. The two-day nostalgic, family-friendly event showcased different...
DELCO Careers – Penn State Great Valley
Located in Malvern, Penn State Great Valley is a special mission campus and graduate school of the Pennsylvania State University. Its academic programs include engineering, information science, MBA, data analytics, finance, and leadership. Assistant Director of Admissions. This position will oversee day-to-day operations and staff as they relate to the...
Penn State Brandywine Students Join County Prison Inmates in Prison Exchange Program
Participants in the Inside-Out Prison Exchange ProgramPhoto byDelaware County. Eight students from Penn State Brandywine worked on a semester-long Inside-Out Program project with four incarcerated persons at the George W. Hill Correctional facility.
To Highlight Holiday Gift-Giving, West Chester’s IT Edge Hones In On Digital Marketing for Retailers
December is retailers’ month at IT Edge. In the spirit of the holiday season this month, local consulting firm IT Edge has extended a special offer of digital marketing for retailers. For retailers, December can be an extremely difficult month or an extremely successful one. With so many people...
Delco Steaks Opens Shop at Franklin’s Table at the Penn Campus in Philly
Delco Steaks in Broomall continues to expand with a new shop opening at Franklin’s Table Food Hall at the University of Pennsylvania campus, 34th and Walnut Streets in Philadelphia, writes Marilyn Johnson for msn.com.
General Recreation: Playground Nurtures Whole Child at Oak Knoll School
General Recreation in Newtown Square often has client projects that are years in the making but sometimes the creation of a great playground, like one at Oak Knoll School, is very swift. General Recreation’s Joe Del Vecchio worked closely with Oak Knoll School of the Holy Child in Summit, New...
No Tax Increase in Delaware County’s 2023 Proposed Budget
Delaware County’s 2023 proposed budget has no tax increase. If the proposed budget is adopted as the final budget on Dec. 14, it would be the third consecutive year where county taxes have not gone up, writes Max Bennett for Patch. “With this year’s budget, Council is keeping the...
Philadelphia Awarded Dubious Distinction of Worst City for Driving
Philadelphia has been given top spot on the not-so-flattering list of the worst cities for driving, writes Tom MacDonald for the WHYY. According to a new report from WalletHub, the City of Brotherly love has the most unpleasant driving conditions among 100 major cities that were surveyed. “We looked at...
Bringing Back the Pay Phone. Springfield’s Mark Dank Leads the Way
Mike Dank shows where the first PhilTel pay phone will goPhoto bySteven M. Falk, The Philadelphia Inquirer. Mark Dank of Springfield is reintroducing society to the pay phone through PhilTel, a project that brings them to Philadelphia neighborhoods for free internet calling, writes Harold Brubaker for The Philadelphia Inquirer.
2 Supermarkets Lead the Pack in Sales for the Philadelphia Region
Two supermarkets in the Philadelphia region dominate sales, making up more than 56 percent of the local grocery store market, writes Ryan Mulligan for Philadelphia Business Journal.
Penn State Brandywine alumna, student excels in entrepreneurship pitch competition
Participants in the Brandywine LaunchBox Idea TestLab pitch competition were Tyler Mansmann, Khalid Jordan, Daniel Jackson, Maggie Jaramillo, Olivia Shiner King and Ashlee Catona (not pictured). Mansmann, Jordan and Catona are current Brandywine students; King is an alumna. A Penn State Brandywine alumna and a current student were the top...
Delaware County Residents Use Different Strategies to Fight Inflation
Try growing your own vegetables, buying in bulk, or distributing the burden throughout the family. That’s what’s worked for Darby resident Paula Brown and her family, writes Kathleen E. Carey for the Daily Times. Luckily, Brown has had a green thumb since age 13. Her produce section lines...
