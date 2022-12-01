ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Donna Urian, Board Chair, YMCA of Greater Brandywine and Shareholder at Fischer Cunnane & Associates

Donna Urian, Board Chair of the YMCA Greater Brandywine and Shareholder at Fischer Cunnane & Associates Ltd, spoke to DELCO Today about growing up in Springfield and Glen Mills. As the oldest of six children, she sold greeting cards door-to-door at age 10 to earn her own money. She chose a career in accounting because she had an aptitude for math and, as a single parent, wanted a job that would be in demand to support her family.
DELCO Today Seeks Your Feedback in Brief Survey

American Community Journals is in the process of gathering information from readers about their DELCO Today experience. We invite you to share with us your feelings as a DELCO Today reader by answering a few questions in a brief survey found below.
Four CCRES Staff Members Honored for Achievements

Alyssa was one of four CCRES staff members honored in September for outstanding achievementPhoto byCCRES. Four were honored for CCRES staff achievements in September for their outstanding contributions. They were nominated by administrators, customers, and the community for their continued dedication to their work and to the clients.
Check Out These Upcoming SCORE Webinars for Business Owners

SCORE Chester and Delaware Counties are offering the following upcoming free SCORE small business webinars. This Dec. 8 webinar, 10 to 11 AM, will take the mystery out of payment processing and show you that there are choices, how to protect your business while saving money. Topics Covered:. Payment history...
Business, Borough Partner for Frost Fest in Clifton Heights

Cliton Heights business owner Jazzmine Saunders with Santa, aka her husband, Omar, at the Frost Fest. Clifton Heights hosted its first-ever Frost Fest this past weekend as part of a collaboration with the business community, writes Kathleen E. Carey for the Daily Times. The two-day nostalgic, family-friendly event showcased different...
DELCO Careers – Penn State Great Valley

Located in Malvern, Penn State Great Valley is a special mission campus and graduate school of the Pennsylvania State University. Its academic programs include engineering, information science, MBA, data analytics, finance, and leadership. Assistant Director of Admissions. This position will oversee day-to-day operations and staff as they relate to the...
No Tax Increase in Delaware County’s 2023 Proposed Budget

Delaware County’s 2023 proposed budget has no tax increase. If the proposed budget is adopted as the final budget on Dec. 14, it would be the third consecutive year where county taxes have not gone up, writes Max Bennett for Patch. “With this year’s budget, Council is keeping the...
Philadelphia Awarded Dubious Distinction of Worst City for Driving

Philadelphia has been given top spot on the not-so-flattering list of the worst cities for driving, writes Tom MacDonald for the WHYY. According to a new report from WalletHub, the City of Brotherly love has the most unpleasant driving conditions among 100 major cities that were surveyed. “We looked at...
Bringing Back the Pay Phone. Springfield’s Mark Dank Leads the Way

Mike Dank shows where the first PhilTel pay phone will goPhoto bySteven M. Falk, The Philadelphia Inquirer. Mark Dank of Springfield is reintroducing society to the pay phone through PhilTel, a project that brings them to Philadelphia neighborhoods for free internet calling, writes Harold Brubaker for The Philadelphia Inquirer.
