Classless Packers players take jabs at Chicago Bears after the game
It was a great game, until it wasn’t. The Chicago Bears carried a lead over the Green Bay Packers into the fourth and final quarter, but couldn’t keep it. Stop me if you have heard this story before. Aaron Rodgers and the Packers came back and beat the...
Matt Ryan continuing to prove the Atlanta Falcons right
When the Atlanta Falcons traded Matt Ryan to the Colts for a mid-round pick and followed up the move by signing Marcus Mariota there was some understandable blowback. Ryan had long been the stabilizing force in Atlanta and often the only good thing going for the Atlanta roster. It has helped he has had consistent help at receiver, however, Atlanta has rarely had a consistent run game and never given Ryan a great defense.
Best NBA Odds for Every Game Today (Odds, Spreads and Totals for Tuesday, December 6)
There are just three NBA games on Tuesday night, but we have some terrific action, especially for the primetime games on the slate. That begins with the Los Angeles Lakers, Anthony Davis and LeBron James taking on Donovan Mitchell, Darius Garland and the Cleveland Cavaliers. Davis has been the best...
Deion Sanders Lands First Big Recruit at Colorado
After just one night with the new program, a top recruit already has chosen Colorado because of its new coach.
Deion's No. 1 Recruit, Travis Hunter, Announces Transfer
Travis Hunter, the five-star recruit who shocked the college football world by committing to Jackson State over Florida State, has apparently made his transfer decision. The former No. 1 overall recruit will be transferring from Jackson State to Colorado. Deion Sanders officially accepted the Colorado Buffaloes job on Sunday. Late...
Patriots vs. Cardinals Prediction and Odds for NFL Week 14 (Cardinals Have Value As Home Underdogs)
The New England Patriots travel to face the Arizona Cardinals to try and bounce back from their loss to the Buffalo Bills. New England has lost two in a row and are currently outside of the playoffs. With five games left and one of the hardest remaining schedules, the Patriots need to get wins against the “lesser” teams in the league.
Mount Rushmore of most hated players in Miami Dolphins history
The Miami Dolphins long storied history has sparked many debates over who would be on the Mount Rushmore of legends, but what about the worst?. Dan Marino, Don Shula, and Larry Csonka are the immediate three when you think about a Dolphins Mt. Rushmore. Jason Taylor comes next and if you add a 5th it’s typically debated by the fans.
NHL Best Bets Today (Fade the Overrated Jets)
I once again ended up on the wrong side of an attempt to fade the Arizona Coyotes last night as the Calgary Flames failed to cover the puck line. The loss resulted in a 1-2 night, so let's bounce back tonight. There are nine games to wager on tonight, headlined...
James Madison vs. Virginia Prediction and Odds for Tuesday, December 6 (How to Bet Total in In-State Showdown)
Last season, James Madison had one of the biggest wins in program history, knocking off Virginia at home. Now, looking like a Final Four contender once again, the Cavaliers play host to the Dukes in a non-conference showdown. Virginia has wins over the likes of Baylor and Illinois already this season, but James Madison figures to be a contender in the Sun Belt conference this season, a competitive showing on Tuesday night will help that cause.
Maryland vs. Wisconsin Prediction and Odds for Tuesday, December 6 (Fade Terps on Road)
Wisconsin starts Big Ten play with a marquee matchup at the Kohl Center against an undefeated Maryland squad. The Terps got their Big Ten season started with an impressive home win against Illinois on Friday and now play their second true road game of the season, how will they hold up against a Wisconsin team that has played a tenacious schedule and are off an overtime win against in-state rival Marquette.
New Year’s Six bowl game projections: Who will play in Sugar, Orange, Rose and Cotton Bowl?
Which teams will slot into the New Year’s Six bowl games? The bowl game projections are clear as championship weekend wraps up. It’s just about time for college football teams to learn their postseason fates. Four fortunate teams will get to play in the College Football Playoff. Another eight will take a place in the remaining New Year’s Six bowl games.
Ohio State Football: Kevin Wilson to take head coaching job
The Ohio State football team is in the process of preparing to face Georgia in the Peach Bowl in the College Football Playoff. It’s a daunting task on its own when you have everyone available. When players or coaches start to become unavailable, it makes it a whole lot harder.
