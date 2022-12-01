ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KARE 11

One week left to reach a deal before Minnesota nurses' strike

MINNEAPOLIS, Minnesota — Negotiations continue as a potential nurses' strike looms. Up to 15,000 nurses with the Minnesota Nurses Association (MNA) plan to strike if a deal cannot be reached in time. Last week, nurses authorized a second strike at 16 hospitals in the Twin Cities, Twin Ports and...
Minnesotans challenged to name snowplows once again

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. — The holiday season is rife with time-honored traditions, like spending time with family, cooking recipes passed down for generations, and in Minnesota, naming snowplows. That's right, the Minnesota Department of Transportation's "Name a Snowplow" contest is back once again. For the third year, Minnesotans are...
Hospitals respond to Minnesota nurses strike announcement

MINNEAPOLIS — Minnesota hospitals say they have plans in place to continue patient care as thousands of nurses in the Twin Cities, Duluth and Two Harbors prepare to go on strike for a second time this year. On Wednesday, Nov. 30, members of the Minnesota Nurses Association voted to...
A Minnesota Holiday Volume 14

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. — There are many ways to raise funds to feed the hungry this time of year and some of them are more musical than others. A tradition for over a decade, A Minnesota Holiday Volume 14 is an album full of holiday favorites from the best artists in the Twin Cities.
15,000 Minnesota nurses vote on potential second strike

MINNEAPOLIS — On Wednesday thousands of nurses in the Twin Cities and in the Duluth-Superior areas will gather to vote on a second potential strike. In September, these nurses staged a historic strike. Around 15,000 nurses marched for three days under the slogan "Patients Before Profits." "It's basically a...
1 shot by Saint Paul police

ST PAUL, Minn. — A person was shot and injured Monday night during an interaction with Saint Paul police officers, according to a tweet from the department. The tweet says the shooting occurred on the 1000 block of Hudson Road around 6:10 p.m. According to authorities, the person who...
KARE 11 Investigates: Troubled jail medical provider files for bankruptcy

SARTELL, Minn. — MEnD Correctional Care, which provides care to more Minnesota jails than any other provider, filed for bankruptcy on Wednesday following years of inmate deaths under the company’s care. At its height, MEnD provided care to thousands of inmates in more than 40 jails in Minnesota,...
Nursing dispute is just as much about burnout as it is better pay, experts say

MINNEAPOLIS — Besides better pay, burnout is one of the leading issues behind this ongoing dispute between the Minnesota Nurses Association and several Twin Cities healthcare systems. Professor Janette Dill studies health care systems at the University of Minnesota, focusing mostly on the workers who make those systems run...
Twin Cities Ballet's 'A Minnesota Nutcracker' aims to be 'more inclusive'

LAKEVILLE, Minn. — A beloved holiday classic is getting a Minnesota twist while aiming to be more inclusive. Twin Cities Ballet of Minnesota is in final rehearsals for "A Minnesota Nutcracker" at its Lakeville headquarters before performances begin Thursday next week at Ames Center in Burnsville. "We're excited," associate...
New qualifying conditions will be added to MN's medical cannabis program

ST PAUL, Minn. — The state's medical cannabis program is adding two new qualifiers. The Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) announced Wednesday that starting next August, irritable bowel syndrome and obsessive-compulsive disorder will be added to the list of qualifying medical conditions for the state's medical cannabis program. Here...
Experts say gas prices will keep falling through the holidays

MINNEAPOLIS — Drivers this morning could be in for a pleasant surprise at the pump: According to AAA, gas prices in some states are starting to fall below $3 a gallon. A new map published Monday shows that 11 states are paying about $3 a gallon or less on average. Wisconsin is one of those 11.
Man dies in hospital after being shot by Saint Paul police

ST PAUL, Minn. — A man was shot and killed Monday night by a Saint Paul police officer, according to information provided by the department. Officials said officers were called to the intersection of Earl Street and Hudson Road just after 6 p.m. Monday for a report of a domestic incident.
Snow emergencies declared across Twin Cities metro

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. — Multiple cities have issued snow emergencies for Tuesday night as a result of a snowstorm that swept across Minnesota and Wisconsin. In Richfield, a snow emergency went into effect at 1 p.m. In Minneapolis, St. Paul and Bloomington, snow emergencies go into effect at 9 p.m. In Brooklyn Park, a snow emergency will go into effect at 11 p.m.
