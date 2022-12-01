Fleetwood Mac icon Christine McVie dies aged 79, with Stevie Nicks leading tributes to ‘best friend in the whole world’

Giants across the music industry have rushed to pay tribute to Fleetwood Mac legend Christine McVie, who passed away aged 79 on Wednesday.

Her Fleetwood Mac bandmates wrote, “There are no words to describe our sadness at the passing of Christine McVie.”

“She was truly one of a kind, special and talented beyond measure. She was the best musician anyone could have in their band and the best friend anyone could have in their life. We were so lucky to have a life with her. Individually and together, we cherished Christine deeply and are thankful for the amazing memories we have. She will be so very missed.”

(Image credit: Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images)

Bandmate and “best friend” Stevie Nicks left fans “heartbroken” after posting photos of a handwritten note she’d dedicated to Christine.

It read, “A few hours ago I was told that my best friend in the whole world since the first day of 1975, had passed away. I didn't even know she was ill... until late Saturday night.”

"I wanted to be in London; I wanted to get to London - but we were told to wait. So, since Saturday, one song has been swirling around in my head, over and over and over.”

"I thought I might possibly get to sing it to her, and so, I'm singing to her now. I always knew I would need these words one day."

(Image credit: Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images)

Stevie then wrote out the words to Hallelujah by HAIM, which includes moving lyrics including “I had a best friend but she has come to pass, One I wish I could see now, You always remind me that memories will last.”

After being included in Stevie’s beautiful note, the group posted their own tribute, writing, “We write this with tears in our eyes and all over our faces. The sisterhood Stevie and Christine had was so vital to us growing up. Seeing two strong women support each other in our favorite band has had such a huge impact on us throughout our lives … she has been a constant inspiration.”

Christine was an original member of Fleetwood Mac, the British-American rock band founded in London in 1967. As a group, they’ve sold more than 100 million records worldwide, making them one of the most successful acts ever.

Amongst some of their most beloved hits was Songbird, written and performed by Christine. Christine was also the writer for tracks like Little Lies and was credited as the sole writer of four of the tracks on their best-selling album Rumours.

Released in 1977, the album famously explored the shifting dynamics as both Christine and John McVie and Stevie Nicks and Mick Fleetwood ended their relationships but kept the band together. It went on to become one of the most successful albums of all time - selling more than 40 million copies worldwide.

She left the band in the late 90s, a short time later following the death of her father. Christine went on to have a successful solo career and reunited with her bandmates in 2013 after a 15-year hiatus.

She spent the last few years living in Kent, in the UK, after retreating from the public eye.