ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 1

Related
NECN

This Decorated Vermont Snowplow Has a Serious Mission

An eye-catching addition to the fleet of state plows in Vermont has a special mission. It isn't focusing on removal of snow or treating highways for freezing rain. Rather, this plow spreads holiday cheer while also serving as an ambassador for job recruitment. "Everybody needs a little joy in their...
NECN

Jordan's Furniture Plans to Open Eighth Store in Connecticut

Jordan’s Furniture is aiming to open its eighth store at a former Lord & Taylor location in Hartford’s western suburbs. The company said Monday it plans to open a 120,000-square-foot showroom at the Westfarms mall in Farmington, which will join another in New Haven as its second in Connecticut. It’ll also include a 5,000-square-foot entertainment component and restaurant.
NECN

Could New Hampshire Lose Its First-in-the-Nation Primary?

New Hampshire residents feel strongly they have earned the right to be the first in the nation primary state following a 100+ year proven track record. "It’s a level playing field. The party is scrupulously neutral. And endorsements don’t have that much of an impact on the results. This is where the candidate has to prove themselves," Democratic Party chair Ray Buckley said.
NECN

Mass. Employer Confidence Bounces Back After 2 Months of Pessimism

Bay State employers’ economic outlook bounced back in November after two consecutive months of dwindling confidence, suggesting the state economy is “riding out” the national slowdown, according to Massachusetts’ largest business association. <\p>. The monthly Associated Industries of Massachusetts Business Confidence Index, released Monday morning, gained...
NECN

More Than 150 Vermont Recovery Programs Underway, More Soon

More than 150 COVID-19 relief projects are underway across Vermont as the state ramps up the spending of the more than $1 billion in federal funds that are intended to help recover from the pandemic. The projects that have begun represent spending of more than $300 million, officials said Thursday,...
WNAW 94.7

Do Massachusetts Residents Legally Have to Shovel Snow Off Their Sidewalk?

We're not technically into the winter season, which doesn't officially start until December 21, but Massachusetts residents know mother nature pays no attention to the calendar. Massachusetts already saw its first measurable snowfall in November and even though it didn't last long we know more is on the horizon. Shoveling...
NECN

Cool Temperatures, Sunny Skies on Sunday in New England

Colder and drier air that will took over the night and was responsible for dipping our temperatures down to the 30s. Because the wind will keep gusting out of the NW over 20 mph at times, the chill will be near 20 in the early morning and low to mid 30s Sunday afternoon.
NECN

Pilot Killed, Woman Seriously Hurt in Cape Cod Plane Crash Friday

One of the two people seriously hurt in a plane crash Friday afternoon at a Cape Cod airfield has died in the hospital, police said Sunday, identifying both people involved. Their small plane, a single-engine Mooney M20J, crashed short of Runway 25 at Falmouth Airpark around 3:10 p.m., the Federal Aviation Administration had said.
fallriverreporter.com

Bridge to be dedicated this weekend to Massachusetts Sergeant Michael Chesna who was killed in the line of duty

The Massachusetts Department of Transportation will join Transportation Secretary & CEO Jamey Tesler and state and local elected officials on Saturday, December 3, at 2:00 p.m. for an event dedicating the Sergeant Michael C. Chesna First Responders Bridge in Weymouth. The new bridge, which carries Route 18 over the MBTA Old Colony Railroad, was recently completed as part of the $78 million Weymouth-Abington Route 18 Reconstruction and Widening Project.
Seacoast Current

WATCH: Huge Monster Lobster Caught in Maine is Pushing 100 Years Old

Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. Look at the size of this Maine lobster. It's wicked huge!. Giant Maine Lobster. That is one old, scary, enormous, and slightly beaten-up lobster. Jacob Knowles,...
NECN

Public Input Limited On First Sports Betting Licenses

As the Gaming Commission prepares to evaluate and possibly vote on Massachusetts's first sports betting licenses this week, regulators got scant public input Monday on applications from the state's existing slots parlor and casinos. The 10 a.m. hearing was meant to allow members of the public to weigh in on...

Comments / 0

Community Policy