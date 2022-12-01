ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Cathie Wood Loads Up $4.6M In Crowdstrike After Q3 Loss Widens, Offloads This Audio Streaming Stock

By Bhavik Nair
Benzinga
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0bf1RP_0jTYoFKu00

Cathie Wood-led ARK Investment Management bought over 39,000 shares of cybersecurity technology company Crowdstrike Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: CRWD) at an estimated valuation of over $4.6 million on Wednesday.

The purchase was done via the ARK Next Generation Internet ETF ARKW. Crowdstrike is the 26th largest holding of the fund, with a weight of 1.04%. Zoom Video Communications Inc ZM, Roku Inc ROKU and Tesla Inc TSLA are the top three holdings of the fund.

Earnings Impact: On Tuesday, the company reported its earnings, registering a bigger net loss during the third quarter. GAAP net loss attributable to CrowdStrike stood at $55 million, compared to $50.5 million in the third quarter of fiscal 2022.

The company said that annual recurring revenue (ARR) increased 54% year-over-year and grew to $2.34 billion as of October 31, 2022, of which $198.1 million was net new ARR added in the quarter.

George Kurtz, CrowdStrike’s co-founder and CEO, said total net new ARR was below expectations as increased macroeconomic headwinds elongated sales cycles with smaller customers and caused some larger customers to pursue multi-phase subscription start dates.

Shares of the company fell over 14% on Wednesday despite a Wall Street rally led by Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell’s comments on the potential slowing of the rate hike pace.

Major Sale: ARK sold over 57,000 shares of Spotify Technology SA SPOT at an estimated valuation of over $4.5 million. Spotify shares closed over 5% on Wednesday.

Comments / 0

Related
Benzinga

Why GitLab Stock Is Surging After Hours

GitLab Inc GTLB shares are trading higher in Monday's after-hours session after the company reported third-quarter financial results and issued guidance above analyst estimates. What Happened: GitLab said third-quarter revenue increased 69% year-over-year to $112.98 million, which beat average analyst estimates of $106.5 million, according to Benzinga Pro. The company...
Benzinga

GitLab Stock Is Rising Tuesday: What's Going On?

GitLab Inc GTLB shares are up nearly 18% Tuesday after the company reported third-quarter financial results and issued guidance above analyst estimates. Q3 Results: GitLab said third-quarter revenue increased 69% year-over-year to $112.98 million, which beat average analyst estimates of $106.5 million, according to Benzinga Pro. The company reported a quarterly adjusted net loss of 10 cents per share, which beat estimates for a loss of 15 cents per share.
Benzinga

Bulls And Bears Of The Week: Apple, Amazon, Microsoft, And Why Dogecoin Is Showing Resilience Amid FTX Aftershock

Benzinga examined the prospects for many investors' favorite stocks over the last week — here's a look at some of our top stories. The markets ended the week higher, despite a strong jobs report, which may increase the likelihood of the Federal Reserve maintaining a hawkish stance on interest rates. The S&P 500 finished the week higher by 1.13%, the Nasdaq Composite was up by 1.56%, and the Dow Industrials gained 0.24% for the week.
Benzinga

Irwin Naturals Q3 Revenue Declines 7% YoY, What About Adjusted EBITDA?

Irwin Naturals Inc. IWINF IWIN (FRA:97X) revenue in the Q3 2022 decreased 7% to $22 million, compared to $23.7 million in the Q3 2021. The 7% decline in overall operating revenues were due largely to supply issues in the CBD segment, related to a reduction in supply at a key supplier. The decline, though still down from prior year, is recovering quarter over quarter. Production of CBD products has restarted at the company’s manufacturer. Other factors impacting sales related to order timing and the loss of distribution of certain non-CBD mass market products.
Benzinga

Dow Tumbles Nearly 500 Points, Market Volatility Increases Sharply

US stocks closed lower on Monday, as better-than-expected services data raised concerns that the Fed could increase rates for longer. The ISM services index climbed to 56.5 in November from previous reading of 54.4. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell, last week, said the bank could slow the pace of interest...
Benzinga

JJill Reports Q3 Earnings Above Street View

JJill Inc JILL reported a third-quarter FY22 sales decline of 1% year-on-year to $150.20 million, beating the consensus of $148.40 million. Total company comparable sales decreased by 1.2%. Direct to consumer net sales rose 0.4% Y/Y. Gross profit grew 0.5% Y/Y to $105 million, and the gross margin expanded 100...
Benzinga

This Apple Option Saw Massive Surge In Volumes: What Could Have Happened?

In the last five days, Apple Inc AAPL shares have risen 1.65% but failed to breach the $150 level. Options data shows that the 150-strike Call option with the Dec. 9 expiry has seen the maximum volume at 118,605, according to Barchart data. Interestingly, a significant rise in volumes has...
Benzinga

Goldman Sachs Plans Investing In FTX Hit Firms, Ticketmaster Slapped With Antitrust Lawsuit, Facebook Dating Gets Age Verification Tool: Top Stories Tuesday, Dec. 06

Goldman Sachs GS is reportedly planning to invest "tens of millions of dollars" into crypto firms adversely affected by the collapse of the crypto exchange FTX. Goldman Sachs is doing the due diligence on a few crypto businesses affected by the FTX contagion. "We do see some really interesting opportunities,...
Benzinga

This Congressman Is Up Over 28% On AMD Stock Buy, Also Sees Gains On These 2 Dividend Payers

Goldman Sachs is up roughly 26%, for Rep. Thomas Suozzi since the trade was filed. The congressman has been serving as a representative of New York since 2017. Congressman Thomas Suozzi (D-NY) has made over 300 trades in the past three years, including purchasing shares of Advanced Micro Devices AMD on Oct. 11, worth between $15,000 to $50,000, per Capitol Trades. Suozzi purchased these shares for a cost basis of $57.63, and is already up 28% since the purchase order was filed.
Benzinga

Analyst Ratings for Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply TSCO has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. In the last 3 months, 5 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for Tractor Supply. The company has an average price target of $224.4 with a high of $255.00 and a low of $200.00.
Benzinga

GitLab, Sumo Logic And Some Other Big Stocks Moving Higher In Today's Pre-Market Session

U.S. stock futures traded slightly higher this morning. Here are some big stocks recording gains in today’s pre-market trading session. GitLab Inc. GTLB shares jumped 20% to $46.00 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 results and issued FY23 guidance above estimates. Sumo Logic, Inc. SUMO climbed...
Benzinga

Why Herbalife Nutrition Stock Is Diving Today

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd HLF shares are trading lower Tuesday after the company announced a proposed convertible senior note offering. What Happened: Herbalife said it intends to offer $250 million of convertible senior notes due 2028 in a private offering. The company also expects to grant the initial purchasers an option to purchase up to an additional $37.5 million of convertible notes.
Benzinga

Analyst Ratings for Silvergate Capital

Over the past 3 months, 20 analysts have published their opinion on Silvergate Capital SI stock. These analysts are typically employed by large Wall Street banks and tasked with understanding a company's business to predict how a stock will trade over the upcoming year. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish...
Benzinga

Tesla, Apple, Ford, Gitlab And EHang: Why These 5 Stocks Are Drawing Investors' Attention Today

Major Wall Street indices fell over 1% on Monday after stronger-than-expected November ISM services data led to speculation the Federal Reserve will continue on its rate hike path, increasing the chances of recession. According to ISM, its non-manufacturing purchasing managers' index rose to 56.5 last month from 54.4 in October. Meanwhile, here are five stocks that are drawing retail investors’ attention:
Benzinga

Why Sumo Logic Shares Are Popping After Hours

Sumo Logic Inc SUMO shares are trading higher in Monday's after-hours session after the company reported better-than-expected financial results and issued guidance above analyst estimates. Q3 Earnings: Sumo Logic reported third-quarter revenue of $79 million, which beat average analyst estimates of $74.14 million. The company's top-line results were up 27%...
Benzinga

Analyst Ratings for Macerich

Over the past 3 months, 4 analysts have published their opinion on Macerich MAC stock. These analysts are typically employed by large Wall Street banks and tasked with understanding a company's business to predict how a stock will trade over the upcoming year. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish.

Comments / 0

Community Policy